Firefox Nightly News

Let's improve quality, build after build!
Categories: News

These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 99

No responses yet

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Introductions/Shout-Outs

  • Huge welcome to new hiresKatherine Patenio and Niklas Baumgardner
    • Katherine previously worked on Review Board through a student project
    • Niklas previously worked on Firefox’s Picture-in-Picture feature through a student project
    • Both will be working on driving the DTD -> Fluent migration to completion as their first project

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Fixed more than one bug

  • Antonin LOUBIERE
  • Ava Katushka
  • Kajal Sah

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

WebExtensions Framework
  • Bug 1717760 (initKeyEvent on KeyboardEvent should return undefined) has regressed the ability of auto-filling input fields for some extensions in Firefox 93, this has impacted password manager extensions in recent nightly builds:
    • Bitwarden has fixed the issue on the extension side – Bug 1724925
    • 1password classic is also impacted – Bug 1725232
    • We may be putting off unshipping KeyboardEvent.initKeyEvent for the extensions content scripts as a short term fix on the Firefox side – Bug 1727024. Thanks to Masayuki and :smaug for looking into that.
  • Fixed a couple of issues with custom prefs set for the xpcshell tests (Bug 1723198, Bug 1723536), not an issue specific to the extensions tests but we identified it while investigating a backout due to an unexpected android-only failure (Bug 1722966 comment 12).
WebExtension APIs
  • Fixed an issue with restoring private tabs discarded earlier during their creation (not specifically an addon issue, but it could be mainly triggered by addons using the browser.tabs.discard API) – Bug 1727024

Fission

  • Nightly users now are at 63% with Fission enabled
  • Beta users now are at 33% with Fission enabled

Form Autofill

Lint, Docs and Workflow

Nimbus / Experiments

Password Manager

Performance

Proton/MR1

  • All of the blockers for putting most of the strings (minus menubar strings) in sentence case for en-US appears to be fixed! We’re checking around to see if there are any leftovers that we somehow missed. If you find any, please mark them as blocking this bug.

Search and Navigation

  • Daisuke fixed a regression where jar: urls were not visited from the Address Bar – Bug 1726305
  • Daisuke fixed a visual bug in the separate Search Bar where search engine buttons were sometimes cut – Bug 1722507
  • Gijs made the Address Bar “not secure” chiclet visible with most locales and added a tooltip – Bug 1724212
  • Harry fixed a regression where some results were not shown if history results were disabled in Address Bar settings – Bug 1725652
  • Mark switched the Search Service tests to use IOUtils – Bug 1726565

Screenshots

No comments yet

Post a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *