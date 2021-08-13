These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 98

Highlights
- Thanks to volunteer contributor Antonin Loubiere for adding the ability to sort logins by username in about:logins!
- Lots of bug fixes and improvements to Form Autofill:
- Thanks to :emilio for resolving Bug 1722662 – Form autofill not displaying preview on hover.
- :dimi landed credit card saving support for GeckoView storage.
- :dimi fixed credit card autofilling not working on MacOS.
- Over 60% of our Nightly users now have Fission enabled!
- Starting after the uplift, the Fission team is doing a larger Beta experiment, where we expect to eventually reach about 30% of our Beta channel population with Fission enabled. After that, we hope to turn it on for a small set of our Release population!
Friends of the Firefox team
For contributions from July 28th to August 10th 2021, inclusive.
Introductions/Shout-Outs
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Fixed more than one bug
- Antonin Loubiere
- Ava Katushka
- Kajal Sah
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)
- Nicholas F. reformatted strings in the Places context menu.
- 🌟 Kiran G aligned the “Learn More” headers in the DevTools Netmonitor.
- Antonin Loubiere changed the “Close Tabs” context menu entry to “Close N Tabs” when multiple tabs are selected. They also added the ability to sort logins by username in about:logins.
- Claudia Batista updated the DevTools console to print an error when the `copy` command is used on a cyclic object.
Project Updates
Add-ons / Web Extensions
Addon Manager & about:addons
- Removed an old about:config pref (extensions.webextPermissionPrompts) that was making AMO fall back to a behavior not officially supported from a long time if changed, we introduced the pref while the extensions permission prompt was being implemented and it was now only used in a few tests (without serving any other purpose) – Bug 1720845
WebExtensions Framework
- Fixed an issue related to the extension devtools panel being disabled when the same extension requests an unrelated optional permission (the users affected could still reenable the devtools panel from the DevTools Settings panel UI without reinstalling the extension, but not all users are aware of that API and so we uplifted the fix also on Firefox 91) – Bug 1722145
- Fixed a regression related to more strict validations for Manifest Version 3 manifest keys used in Manifest Version 2 extensions, some extension developers did submit to AMO extensions with manifest.json files including the Manifest Version 3 manifest keys (which are unsupported in practice) along with the Manifest Version 2 keys, by leveraging the fact that we do only warn for unexpected top level manifest keys. The fix (landed in Firefox 92 and uplifted to Firefox 91) does ensure that we only warn on the unexpected manifest keys even when they are defined for Manifest Version 3 extensions – Bug 1722966
- Thanks to Florian, starting from Firefox 92 the Firefox Profiler will show markers for the extensions API calls and API events. This is going to be really helpful to more easily investigate perf issues related to the WebExtensions APIs (and also for non-perf issues)! – Bug 1716343
Screenshot example of the new Extension API profiler markers – (bugzilla comment with the profile link)
Downloads Panel
- Lots of updates from Outreachy intern, Ava (available behind the browser.download.improvements_to_download_panel pref):
- The “Save file as” dialog shows instead of the “UnknownContentType” dialog when the user has Firefox configured to always ask where to save files (bug 1719901)
- Fixed an issue where saving files directly to disk would immediately open the file when it’s finished downloading (bug 1719900)
- Updated telemetry for opening a file via clicking an in-progress download from the Downloads Panel (bug 1718782)
- Files opened by an application are saved to the user configured directory (bug 1714107)
- Continuing work on UX for preventing download spam (bug 1711049)
Form Autofill
- Thanks to :emilio for resolving Bug 1722662 – Form autofill not displaying preview on hover
- :dimi landed credit card saving support for GeckoView storage
- :dimi fixed credit card autofilling not working on MacOS
Password Manager
- :dimi fixed a regression where form autofill was interfering with inviting collaborators to private GitHub repo
Performance
- Gijs made it so that using OS.File will result in an ESLint warning. You should use IOUtils instead for filesystem access – it’s the best!
- Barret has made it so that we do frame recording startup performance measurements on every mozilla-central merge now! It’s a tier 2 job, and no data in Perfherder yet. But, progress!
Performance Tools
- Firefox Profiler now supports importing dhat profiles. Example profile: https://share.firefox.dev/2VLegU9
- Firefox Profiler creates more compact URLs for profiles with lots of tracks now.
- You can use the “*” button on your keyboard to expand all call nodes in the call tree.
- Now screenshots will let you know when a window is being destroyed. Example profile: https://share.firefox.dev/3iGwFJl
Screenshot example of the new Extension API profiler markers – (bugzilla comment with the profile link)
- An issue related to the activity graph that makes it blurry after resize has been fixed.
- Enabled 4 more locales: el, es-CL, ia and zh-CN. We have 10 locales in total that are enabled in the production of profiler.firefox.com now! Thanks to everyone who contributed to localization work!
Proton/MR1
- mconley (re)landed the patch to make the Clear Recent History dialog use the new Proton style
- mconley fixed a regression where the “Manage Bookmarks” footer item in the Bookmarks Toolbar button was misplaced
- Sam just removed a ton of dead pre-proton code relating to the old hamburger menu.
- Bernard and Gijs landed a number of patches to improve the certificate error pages.
- Work has started on some visual updates to the downloads dialog and panel that didn’t make it for the original release.
Search and Navigation
- Drew worked on a patch to experimentally allow the heuristic result to be hidden (Bug 1723158). This enables future experimental work with surfacing relevant “Top Hit” results.
Below the fold
- [gijs] Referencing chrome: or resource: URIs that aren’t packaged will now cause crashes in tests, which will get you backed out if landing new instances of those problems. This should help automation catch dangling references when images/CSS/JS files get removed, typos when adding new stuff, etc.
- Obviously this only helps if you have automated tests exercising the code in question, which you should!
- [mconley] Check out the Firefox Engineering Show & Tell that jaws and AnnyG organized! Lots of good stuff there.
No comments yet
Post a comment