These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 97

Highlights

Background updater has started rolling out on Release! This means users on Windows with Firefox installed that haven’t opened it in a while will get the latest Firefox when they start it!

The WebExtensions team has landed more work related to supporting Manifest Version 3: The team landed some more changes related to the Extensions background service workers – Bug 1638097, Bug 1638099 (part of the ongoing work related to the Manifest Version 3 WebExtensions) introduced support for the host_permissions manifest.json key – Bug 1693385

Some great accessibility fixes have recently landed: Morgan (from the Accessibility Team) fixed a problem with macOS VoiceOver not properly announcing switch-to-tab results – Bug 1716828 Harry fixed the appearance of the address and search bars in High Contrast mode on macOS – Bug 1711261



Friends of the Firefox team

For contributions from July 13th to July 27th 2021, inclusive.

Introductions/Shout-Outs

Fixed more than one bug

Jonas Jenwald [:Snuffleupagus]

Kajal Sah

karim

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

WebExtensions Framework

Fixed an issue that was preventing an extension content script to successfully create websockets on webpages using a upgrade-insecure-requests CSP directive – Bug 1676024

Prevent QuotaManager from selecting extension origins as least active origins to evict data when the free disk space is below certain thresholds – Bug 1720487 (landed in Nightly 92 and uplifted to Beta 91)

WebExtension APIs

Starting from Firefox 92, an extension will be able to access url, title and faviconUrl when the extension does have the required host permissions (and without requesting the broader “tabs” permission) – Bug 1690613. Thanks Karim for contributing this enhancement.

Also in Firefox >= 92, the downloads API support downloading with cookies from a given container (as well as searching and erase downloads by cookieStoreId) – Bug 1669566. Thanks again to Karim for contributing this additional enhancement!

Downloads Panel

Ava is exploring how we can detect potential download spam triggered by websites and providing some sort of UX for users to either “allow” or “block” these download requests (Bug 1711049)

Fission

The Fission team is working on a “process count experiment” to try increasing the number of content processes per site

The Fission team is also working on launching a “tab unloader experiment” to try unloading background tabs that haven’t been used in the while (and aren’t running audio, video or WebRTC, and other heuristics) to reclaim memory and processing power

The password manager team (:tgiles, :dimi) are starting to own this component

There is no current module owner or peers as we’re building up our expertise with this component

The plan for H2 2021 is to support credit card saving for GeckoView/Fenix and enable credit card autofill in the UK, France, and Germany Enabling credit card autofill in these countries involves using Fathom to recognize credit card fields and fixing this list of country specific bugs



Installer & Updater

We’re creating an MSIX package for Firefox.

macOS Spotlight

Improved dark mode support landed in Release 91!

A fix will land soon for an issue where the window stoplight buttons were positioned incorrectly in RTL locales (bug 1419375 ).

Work continues on reducing video power usage and improving memory pressure notifications.

Search and Navigation

Harry changed the new tab page search bar hand-off to enter Search Mode when the address bar would not usually execute a search, or return search suggestions – Bug 1713827

Screenshots