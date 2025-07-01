Firefox Nightly News

Printing the stacktrace in logpoint
Highlights from Volunteer Contributors – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 184

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • Gabriel Astorgano
  • Gregory Pappas [:gregp]
  • Masatoshi Kimura [:emk]

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

  • Gabriel Astorgano:
    • Bug 1828299  — [Picture-in-Picture] Popping out the video when it’s buffering causes the Play/Pause button to get stuck [display] as the Play button + this button doesn’t work
    • Bug 1959029 — Sidebar icon does not reflect sidebar position (left/right)
  • Jason Jones: Bug 1959616 —  Move browser-window UI functionality for session restore from browser.js and BrowserGlue.sys.mjs to a session restore module
  • 🌟Nick Crast: Bug 1965895 — Add Peacock, SkyShowtime, Showmax, and Now TV to Picture-In-Picture video wrappers

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

WebExtensions Framework
  • Fixed attention dot on pinned extension not updated in non-active windows – Bug 1967564
  • Fixed data collection permissions removed from the manifest between add-on updates not being revoked from the set of granted permissions (fixed in Nightly 141 and uplifted to Beta 140) – Bug 1971414
  • Set a fixed uuid in the moz-extension url for the webcompat built-in add-on, as a short term mitigation to prevent webcompat moz-extensions urls to be used for user fingerprinting – Bug 1717672
WebExtension APIs
  • Fixed a regression introduced in Firefox 139, which prevented browser.notifications.create non-system notifications from showing icons set as data and/or blob urls (fixed in Nightly 141, uplift requested to ESR 140) – Bug 1970075
  • Emilio investigated and fixed a recent regression related to the browserSettings.useDocumentFonts, which was preventing the browser settings from affecting the webpages until the next page reload (regressed in 138, fixed in nightly 142 and uplift requested for ESR 140 and Beta 141)  –  Bug 1972971
  • Christina introduced support for filtering by cookieStoreId the tabs.onUpdated events – Bug 1960011

DevTools

Dynamic toolbar in RDM

Invalid cookies error message is displayed in DevTools storage panel.

WebDriver BiDi

Lint, Docs and Workflow

Migration Improvements

New Tab Page

  • Thanks to the WebExtensions team, we’ve got line-of-sight for performing train-hopping to the release channel starting with Firefox 142. The plan is to use Nimbus / Experimenter to distribute the newtab XPI, rather than Balrog.
    • See this bug and what it blocks for more details
  • We’ve rolled out a change that removes story descriptions, to streamline the contents on the page!

The Firefox new tab page showing six stories without descriptive text.

Picture-in-Picture

Profile Management

  • User-facing plans for Firefox 142:
    • Improved avatar and theme customization
    • Possibly roll out to a slightly larger audience (from 0.5% to a few percent, TBD)

Search and Navigation

Storybook/Reusable Components/Acorn Design System

