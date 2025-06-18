Absolute Unit of an Update – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 183

Highlights
- Henrik removed all the code related to our experimental CDP (Chrome DevTools Protocol) implementation for browser automation. We also published a fxdx.dev blog post to explain what this means for clients and end users.
- The unit converter has now been enabled by default in the address bar, starting in Firefox 141!
- e.g. 100 cm to inches, 1m to cm, 30 kg to lbs, 38 celsius in f
- Units include: angle, force, length, mass, temperature, timezone
- For other examples, see our automated tests here
- We’re rolling out a change to the release channel this week or next which will remove the descriptive text for stories, to reduce clutter and visual noise. This is part of an ongoing effort to refine the look and feel of New Tab
Friends of the Firefox team
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Volunteers that fixed more than one bug
- Gregory Pappas [:gregp]
- Jonas Jenwald [:Snuffleupagus]
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)
- Anthony Mclamb: Bug 1967827 — Add moz-input-color link to customElements.js
- Brian Ouyang: Bug 1841773 — The link displayed after extension migration appears gray instead of blue as in Figma
- 🌟Chris Vander Linden: Bug 1888847 — DevTools Storage inspector cookie table rendering issue/misalignment with tall characters
- 🌟 gaastorgano: Bug 1911190 — Write a site-specific wrapper for kick.com that interprets a video duration of 0x40000000 as +Infinity
Project Updates
DevTools
- Chris Vander Linden fixed the Storage inspector table when it contains tall characters (#1888847)
- Roke Julian Lockhart changed the extension of exported logs from .txt to .log (#1969599)
- Masatoshi Kimura [:emk] fixed an issue in Netmonitor where responses containing multibyte characters would fail to be decoded (#1968766)
- Julien Wajsberg [:julienw] made about:debugging more enjoyable by automatically selecting the runtime page after the connection is done (#1968049)
- Holger Benl [:hbenl] fixed a few issues in the Responsive Design Mode toolbar (#1964126, #1968675, #1968677, #1968898)
- Alexandre Poirot [:ochameau] made “late” breakpoint (i.e. in unload event listener) to work for iframes (#1892411)
- Nicolas Chevobbe [:nchevobbe] fixed an issue where closing RDM would override the “Disable cache” setting in Netmonitor, even though the toolbox was still open (#1672473)
- Nicolas Chevobbe [:nchevobbe] fixed a couple Netmonitor crashes, when a JSON response was null (#1968257), and using the (re)send request panel (#1970248)
- Hubert Boma Manilla (:bomsy) improved performance by throttle some events in the parent process events on the server side (#1959452) (we were already doing it for content process events)
- Hubert Boma Manilla (:bomsy) fixed an issue in the webconsole “pinned-to-bottom” feature where the output could exit this state even though the user didn’t scrolled up (#1966005)
WebDriver BiDi
- Thanks to :anutrix who removed the usage of six in testing/marionette/ directory.
- Julian updated the “browsingContext.navigate” and “browsingContext.reload” commands to wait for the `browsingContext.navigationCommitted` event when using the “wait” condition ”none”.
- Julian also implemented a new event “browsingContext.historyUpdated” which is emitted when using history.pushState/replaceState or document.open.
- Sasha added support for the “proxy” argument of the “browser.createUserContext” command. This allows clients to setup either a “direct” or “manual” proxy when creating a user context (ie Firefox Container). Support for additional proxy types will be added later on.
Lint, Docs and Workflow
- Hanna enabled Prettier for our CSS files 🎉
- We’ve now upgraded to ESLint v9.6.0. More version bumps coming soon.
- Kagami added a file name matching option to ESLint for service workers to set the globals correctly when the filename is *.serviceworker.(m)js
- :gerard-majax enabled the rejected words linter on Rust code.
Migration Improvements
- tgiles fixed a stylistic glitch for support links shown when importing extensions from Chrome-based browsers
New Tab Page
- We are planning on performing our first train-hop from Nightly 141 to Beta 140 next week. This train-hop will update Beta 140’s New Tab to use the code from Nightly 141. This will not ride the trains, so Release 140 will still use the Release 140 New Tab.
- RelMan / QA is aware and will be testing both modes.
- This is mainly a test to ensure that New Tab can be updated this way.
- mconley also added some taskcluster jobs (currently Tier 3) that run Nightly New Tab’s XPI and automated tests against Beta (and eventually Release)
- We’ve also in the early stages of an experiment for showing trending searches on New Tab
- This is one variant we’re in the early stages of developing:
- This is another variant that’s in its early stages:
Picture-in-Picture
- Thanks to gaastorgano, a volunteer contributor who provided a patch to make it so that kick.com live-streaming videos don’t show outrageous video durations when opened in Picture-in-Picture
Search and Navigation
- Address Bar
- The search mode indication is now limited in width to avoid issues with search engines with long names.
- The search button in the address bar now has support for selection via mouse up.
- Places
- We transitioned browser/components/places to use the new moz-src: protocol.
Storybook/Reusable Components/Acorn Design System
- New component: moz-breadcrumb-group that displays a horizontal navigation trail – storybook link.
- moz-select got an icon support (in-page button only, not the dropdown) – storybook link.
- Clear button on search input enabled for chrome documents
- Emilio is burning down search-textbox uses and replacing them with moz-input-search Bug 1968916
- moz-button size small is now 24px high
