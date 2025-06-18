Firefox Nightly News

A conversion of two cups into approximately four hundred and seventy three millilitres.
Absolute Unit of an Update – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 183

Highlights

  • Henrik removed all the code related to our experimental CDP (Chrome DevTools Protocol) implementation for browser automation. We also published a fxdx.dev blog post to explain what this means for clients and end users.
  • The unit converter has now been enabled by default in the address bar, starting in Firefox 141!
    • e.g. 100 cm to inches, 1m to cm, 30 kg to lbs, 38 celsius in f

  • We’re rolling out a change to the release channel this week or next which will remove the descriptive text for stories, to reduce clutter and visual noise. This is part of an ongoing effort to refine the look and feel of New Tab

The Firefox new tab page showing six stories without descriptive text under their headlines.

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • Gregory Pappas [:gregp]
  • Jonas Jenwald [:Snuffleupagus]

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

  • Anthony Mclamb: Bug 1967827 — Add moz-input-color link to customElements.js
  • Brian Ouyang: Bug 1841773 — The link displayed after extension migration appears gray instead of blue as in Figma
  • 🌟Chris Vander Linden: Bug 1888847 — DevTools Storage inspector cookie table rendering issue/misalignment with tall characters
  • 🌟 gaastorgano: Bug 1911190 — Write a site-specific wrapper for kick.com that interprets a video duration of 0x40000000 as +Infinity

Project Updates

DevTools

WebDriver BiDi

Lint, Docs and Workflow

Migration Improvements

New Tab Page

  • We are planning on performing our first train-hop from Nightly 141 to Beta 140 next week. This train-hop will update Beta 140’s New Tab to use the code from Nightly 141. This will not ride the trains, so Release 140 will still use the Release 140 New Tab.
  • We’ve also in the early stages of an experiment for showing trending searches on New Tab
    • This is one variant we’re in the early stages of developing:

A variant of trending searches displayed under address bar in the new tab page.

    • This is another variant that’s in its early stages:

A variant of trending searches displayed within a card — situated between two other story cards — in the new tab page.

Picture-in-Picture

  • Thanks to gaastorgano, a volunteer contributor who provided a patch to make it so that kick.com live-streaming videos don’t show outrageous video durations when opened in Picture-in-Picture

Search and Navigation

  • Address Bar
    • The search mode indication is now limited in width to avoid issues with search engines with long names.
    • The search button in the address bar now has support for selection via mouse up.
  • Places
    • We transitioned browser/components/places to use the new moz-src: protocol.

Storybook/Reusable Components/Acorn Design System

  • New component: moz-breadcrumb-group that displays a horizontal navigation trail – storybook link.

Three "breadcrumb" sample groups, with one on the left for "first page", one at the center for "previous page", and one on the right for "current page".

  • moz-select got an icon support (in-page button only, not the dropdown) – storybook link.

The moz-select component with a gear icon and a label "Option 1" positioned after the icon.

  • Clear button on search input enabled for chrome documents
    • Emilio is burning down search-textbox uses and replacing them with moz-input-search Bug 1968916
  • moz-button size small is now 24px high

A before-and-after comparison of two moz-button components, with the "after" photo showing the moz-button being shorter in height.

