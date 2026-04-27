VPN, Split View, and Other Goodies – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 200!

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Script to find new contributors from bug list

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

Chris Vander Linden

EJiro Oghenekome

Keji Bakare

konyhéa

Noble Chinonso

Pranjali Srivastava

Sameeksha

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

🌟Ben Bug 1705177 – Don’t use fixed width for Add Device Save/Cancel buttons. R?nchevobbe! https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1705177

🌟Chidimma Okoloigwe Bug 1901274 – Port over tests from browser/base/content/test/sidebar to browser/components/sidebar https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1901274

Japandi Bug 2015071 – Do not save tab note when input contains only whitespace. R?sthompson https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2015071

🌟DrSeed Bug 1982888 – Remove obsolete sidebar Nimbus var r=nsharpley,sfoster https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1982888

🌟EJiro Oghenekome Bug 1910902 – Update sidebar icons and references to use collapsed versions. r=nsharpley https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1910902 Bug 1938466 – Add tests for View > Sidebar menu items and checked state. r=jsudiaman https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1938466 Bug 1952061 – Refactor sidebar state management: rename loadInitialState to loadCurrentState and update related references. r=nsharpley https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1952061

🌟Keji Bakare Bug 2006572 – fix right tab name and icon shift when the Split View is selected https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2006572 Bug 2025287 – Hide “Open Link in Split View” menu option for pinned tabs. https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2025287

🌟Hailia Bug 2016934 – Update copied profile header with typographic quotes r?jhirsch https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2016934

geppy Bug 1767617 – Rename –theme-graphs-* CSS variables r?nchevobbe https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1767617

🌟Itoro James Bug 1936929 – Document the ::%shadow% and ::%document% anchor selector tokens r?nsharpley,hanna_a https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1936929

🌟konyhéa Bug 1856191 – don’t restrict the sidebar width so much (better support non-English locales) https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1856191

konyhéa Bug 1876108 – add hairline separator between synced tabs device lists in firefox view https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1876108 Bug 1891970 – Update firefoxview breakpoint to 950px https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1891970 Bug 2014334 – add outline to tab-split-view-wrapper when used as a drag group target https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2014334

🌟Noble Chinonso Bug 1945835 – Add timestamp display to synced tabs list https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1945835 Bug 1953621 – Fix command property type in SidebarStateProps from boolean to string https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1953621 Bug 2019235 – Disable Move to Start/End for split view tabs based on tab position https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2019235 Bug 2025701 – Fix mismatched closing tag in syncedtabs-tab-list.mjs itemTemplate https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2025701

Knot False Bug 1773932 – Remove nsIScriptableUnicodeConverter from services/common/utils.sys.mjs. r=skhamis,markh https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1773932

🌟Pranjali Srivastava Bug 1874155 Remove browser.firefox-view https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1874155 Bug 2009917 – Added proper spacing https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2009917

🌟Chukwuka Rosemary Bug 1846829 – Remove the max-history-rows pref used in Fx View https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1846829

🌟Sameeksha Bug 2008178 – Add accessible name to ConfirmDialog using aria-labelledby. r=thecount https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2008178 Bug 2021421 – Remove redundant lazy preference getters in sidebar-pins-promo.mjs https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2021421

kofoworola shonuyi Bug 2019901 : Remove sidebar-ongoing-animations attribute from sidebarMain after animation reset. https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2019901

🌟Oluwatobi Bug 2019936 – Remove preference configuration for the IE importer feature. r=nsharpley,kcochrane,mconley https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2019936



Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons

Fixed a long-standing issue where extension paths stored in extensions.json (and addonStartup.json.lz4) became incorrect after restoring a Firefox profile to a different location and causing all previously installed add-ons to fail to load – Bug 1429838

DevTools

WebDriver

Lint, Docs and Workflow

Globals handling within VS Code (and maybe other editors) has been improved to avoid caching globals when the source file for the globals has been updated. The main impact of this is that when changing globals in head.js files, VS Code’S ESLint reporting will see the changes when you have the test files open that use the head.js file.



New Tab Page

Search and Urlbar

Dao and Moritz worked on follow ups and fixed several bugs related to the new search bar implementation, which shipped in Fx 149 (2026248, 2023611, 2025746, 2022159, 2022809, 2023656, 2023141)

Mandy added a new `hasBeenUsed` attribute to search engines to enable better messaging system targeting (2024078)

Mandy also added a new telemetry category for when search mode is activated via a feature callout (2018806)

Drew and Daisuke are continuing their work on making Nova updates to the urlbar (2019165)

Dale fixed two bugs related to the new Unified Trust Panel (2019928, 2013044)

Florian used Claude to fix intermittent bugs related to urlbar and search telemetry (2009767, 2024301)

James fixed a high frequency intermittent test failure in the urlbar code (2001962)

Marco fixed a high frequency intermittent test failure in the places database code (1981199)

Tab Groups

DJ is adding the ability to copy all URLs from the tabs in a tab group 1984338 – Add a way to share/send/copy all tabs urls from a given tab group