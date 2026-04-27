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VPN, Split View, and Other Goodies – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 200!

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Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Script to find new contributors from bug list

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • Chris Vander Linden
  • EJiro Oghenekome
  • Keji Bakare
  • konyhéa
  • Noble Chinonso
  • Pranjali Srivastava
  • Sameeksha

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons
  • Fixed a long-standing issue where extension paths stored in extensions.json (and addonStartup.json.lz4) became incorrect after restoring a Firefox profile to a different location and causing all previously installed add-ons to fail to load  – Bug 1429838

DevTools

WebDriver

Lint, Docs and Workflow

New Tab Page

Search and Urlbar

  • Dao and Moritz worked on follow ups and fixed several bugs related to the new search bar implementation, which shipped in Fx 149 (2026248, 2023611, 2025746, 2022159, 2022809, 2023656, 2023141)
  • Mandy added a new `hasBeenUsed` attribute to search engines to enable better messaging system targeting (2024078)
  • Mandy also added a new telemetry category for when search mode is activated via a feature callout (2018806)
  • Drew and Daisuke are continuing their work on making Nova updates to the urlbar (2019165)
  • Dale fixed two bugs related to the new Unified Trust Panel (2019928, 2013044)
  • Florian used Claude to fix intermittent bugs related to urlbar and search telemetry (2009767, 2024301)
  • James fixed a high frequency intermittent test failure in the urlbar code (2001962)
  • Marco fixed a high frequency intermittent test failure in the places database code (1981199)

Tab Groups

DJ is adding the ability to copy all URLs from the tabs in a tab group 1984338 – Add a way to share/send/copy all tabs urls from a given tab group

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