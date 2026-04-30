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Word "library" typed out in the URL bar to see the Firefox Library quick action
Categories: News

Import-ant Updates – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 201

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Highlights

  • Import attributes will be supported for WebExtensions, starting in Firefox 150!
    • This allows WebExtension authors to import CSS module scripts and JSON into their JavaScript modules.
    • Examples:
      • import sheet from ‘./styles.css’ assert { type: ‘css’ };
      • import schema from “./policies-schema.json” with { type: “json” };
  • The Web Serial API is now available for testing in Firefox Nightly!
  • Dharma created a new quick action for Firefox Library
    • You can test this out in Firefox Nightly 151 by typing “library” in the URL bar

Word "library" typed out in the URL bar to see the Firefox Library quick action

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • Chris Vander Linden
  • Chukwuka Rosemary
  • DrSeed
  • EJiro Oghenekome
  • Frédéric Wang Nélar
  • Itoro James
  • japandi
  • John Iweh
  • jonathancabera
  • Josh Aas
  • Justin Peter
  • Keji Bakare
  • kofoworola shonuyi
  • konyhéa
  • Noble Chinonso
  • Okhuomon Ajayi
  • Oluwatobi
  • Pranjali Srivastava
  • ROSHAAN
  • Sameeksha

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons
  • Removed obsolete migration logic that forced distribution language packs to be reinstalled when upgrading from Firefox versions older than 67 – Bug 2000797
    • Thanks to Aloys for contributing the changes needed to cleanup this old XPIProvider migration logic
WebExtensions Framework
  • Fixed a regression where WebRTC permission popups were queued and suppressed while an extension popup was open – Bug 1982832
WebExtension APIs
  • Fixed an edge case where tabs.move would revert splitview tabs order while moving splitview tab to a new window  – Bug 2028832
  • Fixed windows API reporting window type normal instead of popup for windows opened via window.open() – Bug 2030631
    • Thanks to Brandon Lucier for contributing this small but very much appreciated fix to the windows WebExtensions API!

DevTools

Multi containers support in the Inspector panel

"hello section-container" name displayed in the container tooltip under the Inspector panel

An unmatched container rule in the Inspector panel

WebDriver

Lint, Docs and Workflow

New Tab Page

  • You can preview Nova on the New Tab browser.newtabpage.activity-stream.nova.enabled to true, and then opening a few tabs.
    • The browser.nova.enabled pref was just introduced to turn on the Nova design tokens. That’s still very much a work in progress.

Picture-in-Picture

Search and Urlbar

Search
  • Mandy updated the search-config-v2 schema for partnerCodes (2027191)
  • Florian fixed a high frequency intermittent test failure in the search code (2009494)
  • Standard8 fixed a bug with duplicate keywords for search engines, so that we now prefer the default search engine (2024714)
Nova
  • mconley made a rounder search input for about:newtab and about:privatebrowsing (2027144)
  • Drew is continuing his work on making Nova updates to the urlbar  (2026859)
New searchbar
Urlbar
  • Dharma also fixed a quick action telemetry error (1955058)
  • James has been working on Adaptive History for Autofill Improvements (2019695, 2019695, 2021079, 2019719, 2021036, 2028730, 2021039, 2019626)
  • Gijs landed a patch so that we use aria-notify instead of A11yUtils.announce for UrlbarView’s “special” announcements (2026753)
  • Dale added a tooltip to engines in the unified search panel (2028668)
  • Drew has been working on sports suggestions (2025052)
  • James fixed a bug where persisted search was not working for Fx versions prior to 148 (2025933)

Smart Window

Storybook/Reusable Components/Acorn Design System

UX Fundamentals

  • Felt Privacy error pages now support more NSS errors instead of falling through to the legacy page. Updated introductory text for the denied-port-access error. – 2024150
  • Fixed a test in browser_aboutCertError.js that was failing on Linux opt standalone and removed the platform skip. – 2028651
  • Added clock skew detection to the Felt Privacy error pages. When a certificate error is caused by a wrong system clock, the Felt Privacy error pages now show the same dedicated clock-skew message that the legacy error pages had, and helps guide users to correct their system time. – 2025049
  • ​​Fixed misaligned bullet points in the “What can you do?” section of Felt Privacy network error pages, restoring correct visual indentation for that list. – 2028632

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