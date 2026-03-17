Firefox Nightly News

Let's improve quality, build after build!
Smart Window showing prompts "How does Firefox protect my privacy?" and "What does Mozilla do with AI?"
Categories: News

Firefox Profiler Dark Mode and Updated Smart Window Prompts – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 197

No responses yet

Highlights

Smart Window showing prompts "How does Firefox protect my privacy?" and "What does Mozilla do with AI?"

Smart Window showing prompts "Explain Mozilla's mission in simple terms" and "Compare Mozilla to other browsers."

Firefox SplitView showing two pages side-by-side, one about Wensleydale cheese and the other about Cheshire cheese.

  • Session History (Jake Diagrams) is now available in DevTools

Session History within the Application panel in DevTools.

      • Set behind a pref devtools.application.sessionHistory.enabled. Feel free to try it out!

  • The Firefox Profiler now supports dark mode thanks to :arai!

Firefox Profiler with dark mode theming enabled.

Firefox Profiler dark mode settings.

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • Beatriz Rizental
  • Chris Vander Linden
  • Khalid AlHaddad

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons

  • Fixed issue hit by concurrent installations due to error handling potentially removing the entire staging directory used by the other concurrent XPI files pending installation – Bug 2006512
  • Fixed issue with “Available Updated” badge counter getting out of sync – Bug 1548836

WebExtensions Framework

  • Disabled dom.keyboardevent.init_key_event.enabled_in_addons preference on all channels – Bug 2015079 / Bug 2013772
  • NOTE: The deprecated feature has been disabled for the release channel in Firefox versions >= 147. Users still using the discontinued 1password classic extension should migrate to the maintained 1password extension or migrate to another maintained password manager.
  • Investigated and fixed excessive process creation on rapidly clicking extension icons (e.g., uBlock) – Bug 1987679 / Bug 2007742

WebExtension APIs

  • Exposed splitViewId property in tabs extension API to support split view feature – Bug 1993037
  • Improved cross-browser compatibility for the browserAction and pageAction openPopup API method, in particular allowing it to be called without user interaction (which is an ability that password managers leverages) – Bug 1799344 / Bug 1799347 / Bug 2011516
  • Fixed issue with browser.storage.onChanged API event not emitted for object writes after opening Storage tab in DevTools – Bug 1994355
  • Deprecating executeScript API methods support for dynamically executing code into moz-extension documents – Bug 2011234
  • NOTE: This deprecation is in the process of being documented and communicated to extensions developers. The restriction is active by default on Nightly, whereas it will be logging a deprecation warning on Beta and Release channels.

DevTools

Information Management/Sidebar

New Tab Page

Performance Tools (aka Firefox Profiler)

  • You can now copy the marker table as a markdown or plain text.

Firefox Profiler with new dropdown options to copy data from the marker table.

  • Added a “Focus on self only” transform.
  • Stack Chart now includes traced values if you have “JS execution tracing” feature enabled.

Search and Navigation

  • Moritz corrected various misbehaviors of the new Search Bar widget:
    • The search bar should properly overflow, and work in the overflow panel – Bug 2006023
    • Go button was missing when dropping text into the search bar – Bug 2013536
    • Go button used the previous search engine after changing the default engine – Bug 2013883
    • The suggestions panel was appearing behind the urlbar when in menubar Bug 2007147
    • Couldn’t remove search bar history entries – Bug 2014258
  • Suggest:
  • Other notable fixes:
    • Dharma improved name matching for the contextual search feature Bug 2003798
    • Dale fixed a bug where the number of blocked trackers was wrongly reset in the trust panel when reloading the page Bug 2011494

Smart Window

  • More Smart Window updates:
    • Smartbar with autofill with appropriate cta (go vs search vs ask) bug 2008926 and suggestions list bug 2008977

Smart bar feature with www.mozilla.org in the search bar and a "Go" button to run the search.

    • Conversations stay with a tab when shifting from fullpage to sidebar assistant bug 2012536
    • Session restore smart window status for all windows bug 2010901
    • Hooking up footer actions, e.g., copy, retry without memories bug 2010189
    • Preferences show get started bug 2014852 vs personalization with browser.smartwindow.enabled bug 2014537
    • Handling error cases including 401 token expiration bug 2015116 and showing them in conversation bug 2010417

No comments yet

Post a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *