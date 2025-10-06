Smarter Search, Smoother Tools – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 190

Highlights
- Google Lens support has been turned on by default in the latest nightly builds.
- When Google is your default search engine, and you right click an image you’ll see a new context menu entry:
- Semantic history search has now also been enabled in the latest nightly and beta builds.
- This uses a local machine learning model to suggest entries from history that are related to your searches based on natural language understanding in the address bar.
- Alexandre Poirot [:ochameau] improved the editor by displaying an editor widget where you can navigate between the different calls to a given function (#1908889)
- The WebExtension cookies.set API method rejection on invalid cookies is riding the Firefox 145 release train (after it has been kept as a nightly only behavior for 3 nightly cycles) – Bug 1976509
Friends of the Firefox team
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Volunteers that fixed more than one bug
- Isaac Briandt
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)
- David [:david-loe] improved accessibility of timepicker
- Isaac Briandt updated build-bergamot.py and upload-bergamot.py to utilize zstd compression and updated Translations RemoteSettings schemas
- 🌟 Vlad L updated ipv6 representation algorithm
Project Updates
Add-ons / Web Extensions
Addon Manager & about:addons
- As part of finalizing the Add-ons telemetry migration from legacy telemetry to Glean, the EnvironmentAddonBuilder (responsible for collecting the activeAddons/Theme/GMPlugins metrics in Glean and mirror it in the legacy telemetry environment) has been refactored out of the TelemetryEnvironment ES module – Bug 1981496
DevTools
- Sebastian Zartner [:sebo] added inactive CSS icon when overflow* properties are used in non-block, non-flex, non-grid containers (#1583898)
- Artem Manushenkov fixed a memory leak in the Inspector (#1986144)
- Holger Benl [:hbenl] fixed an issue where screenshots taken in Responsive Design Mode could have unexpected dimensions (#1979518)
- Nicolas Chevobbe [:nchevobbe] made the Accessibility panel color simulation persist on page reload (#1770707)
- Alexandre Poirot [:ochameau] fixed a Debugger crash that could happen when clicking on stacktrace frames from the console (#1985446)
- Hubert Boma Manilla (:bomsy) fixed Debugger pretty printing of sources containing characters represented by more than one code unit (#1985689)
- Hubert Boma Manilla (:bomsy) updated the version of Babel which we’re using to handle top level await detection, which fixed a few issues (#1900314)
- Alexandre Poirot [:ochameau] fixed an issue in the Network pane (reported by Jake), where the search would never complete (#1983792)
- Julian Descottes [:jdescottes] fixed a Network Monitor crash that was occurring when setting network override on requests requiring CORS preflight (#1986615)
- Nicolas Chevobbe [:nchevobbe] fixed an issue that was affecting the Changes panel on pages with multiple documents (that includes the Browser Toolbox) (#1798774)
WebDriver BiDi
- Henrik disabled the BackupService component by default for the Remote Protocol (Marionette / WebDriver BiDi), as it isn’t required for web automation tasks.
- Julian implemented the `browsingContext.downloadEnd` event, which is emitted either when a download is completed or canceled.
- Sasha implemented the “emulation.setUserAgentOverride” command for WebDriver BiDi, allowing clients to override the user agent string per browsing context, user context, or globally in Firefox + also fixed Bug 1705326 – navigator.userAgent still returns custom UA after clearing browsingContext.customUserAgent if a reload happened while the custom UA was set
- Bug fixes
- Julian updated the browsingContext.downloadWillBegin event to emit the correct `navigation` id, either the same one as the corresponding `browsingContext.navigationStarted` event, or null if the download was started by a link with a `download` attribute.
- Julian fixed a crash occurring when `network.provideResponse` was used to override a response requiring a CORS preflight.
- Julian fixed a bug with network events incorrectly flagged as blocked (`isBlocked=true`), even if they were not blocked for technical reasons – eg. coming from memory cache or using `data` scheme.
- Julian updated the `network.beforeRequestSent` events to have `destination` set to “document” for top-level loads.
- Julian fixed an encoding issue with `network.getData` which will now always use utf-8 when serializing as text.
- Julian also updated `network.getData` to no longer throw if the response body is empty.
Lint, Docs and Workflow
- First mentioned a month ago, the tier-3 TypeScript linter has now been fixed so that it runs when the components it watches are touched. Previously it would only be run when the type information was changed.
- ESLint
- We discovered the require-jsdoc rules were not being applied due to a mistake when upgrading to flat config or ESLint v9. These have now been re-enabled, with follow-ups being landed to fix the new issues raised since the mistake was introduced.
- The no-browser-refs-in-toolkit rule has now been promoted to an error, except for cases where it currently fails (stays as a warning). Please avoid introducing new cases.
- The ESLint configuration inspector should now be working when run against firefox-main. This is a very useful tool for inspecting the configuration and determining which globals and rules are applied to which files.
- Gijs updated our documentation for ESLint environments, which no longer work in the same way with v9.
- /** eslint-env foo */ no longer works.
- The files either need the correct extensions, or adding to eslint-file-globals.config.mjs. See the comments at the top of the file for more information.
Information Management/Sidebar
- There’s been a few fixes for the drag-to-pin work that’s in 143; these will be in the dot release.
- Nikki has improved tab animation for vertical and horizontal tabs with tab stacking
- Split View work is still early days but the meta bug is here.
- We’re aiming to get sidebar.revamp turned on by default in Nightly only in 145 so we’re greening up a few tests then work on some old sidebar parity bugs before enabling this in release.
Profile Management
- Jared fixed bug 1941854, [Windows] Additional window (skeleton UI) opens with Profile Selector on Firefox startup
- Maile fixed bug 1955173, The favicons of the Profiles about: pages are not displayed properly in the List all tabs menu
- Niklas fixed bug 1965598, The Usage Profile Group ID should be shared by all profiles in a group
- Jaws fixed bug 1987317, Firefox won’t launch a profile if the library of that profile is open
- Jaws fixed bug 1988882, SelectableProfileService uses the wrong value for the rgb color property
- Jaws fixed bug 1990020, Small fixes in SelectableProfileService
Search and Navigation
- Work continues on modularising and re-using the address bar code to replace the existing search bar.
- This will allow us to simplify the existing code, remove dependence on the toolkit autocomplete widget, and bring more features to the separate search bar.
- Search Engines identifiers and telemetry.
- We’ve now removed nsISearchEngine.identifier, and deprecated nsISearchEngine.telemetryId. nsISearchEngine.id still exists.
- These are fields that would contain a mixture of information about a search engine (an identifier, partner code and sometimes more). This would analysis via telemetry more difficult.
- If you’re reporting search engine information either via telemetry or to other systems, please use the separate id / partnerCode fields on nsISearchEngine or check with the search team for your case.
- We’ve now removed nsISearchEngine.identifier, and deprecated nsISearchEngine.telemetryId. nsISearchEngine.id still exists.
Storybook/Reusable Components/Acorn Design System
- moz-button supports type=”split”(Bug 1858811). Setting menuId on the split button links its “More options” button to a panel-list with the same id. (Storybook)
- Support for the support-page attribute was added to the moz-box-item (Bug 1990839)
- New –font-size-xxlarge (2.2rem – 33px) token was added. (Bug 1961988)
- Usage of border-radius was updated to use design tokens values (Bug 1983938)
