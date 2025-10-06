Firefox Nightly News

Context menu entry: Search Image with Google Lens
Smarter Search, Smoother Tools – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 190

Highlights

  • Google Lens support has been turned on by default in the latest nightly builds.
    • When Google is your default search engine, and you right click an image you’ll see a new context menu entry:

  • Semantic history search has now also been enabled in the latest nightly and beta builds.
    • This uses a local machine learning model to suggest entries from history that are related to your searches based on natural language understanding in the address bar.
  • Alexandre Poirot [:ochameau] improved the editor by displaying an editor widget where you can navigate between the different calls to a given function (#1908889)

DevTools is displaying an editor widget

  • The WebExtension cookies.set API method rejection on invalid cookies is riding the Firefox 145 release train (after it has been kept as a nightly only behavior for 3 nightly cycles) – Bug 1976509

 

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • Isaac Briandt

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons
  • As part of finalizing the Add-ons telemetry migration from legacy telemetry to Glean, the EnvironmentAddonBuilder (responsible for collecting the activeAddons/Theme/GMPlugins metrics in Glean and mirror it in the legacy telemetry environment) has been refactored out of the TelemetryEnvironment ES module – Bug 1981496

DevTools

WebDriver BiDi

Lint, Docs and Workflow

Information Management/Sidebar

Profile Management

  • Jared fixed bug 1941854, [Windows] Additional window (skeleton UI) opens with Profile Selector on Firefox startup
  • Maile fixed bug 1955173, The favicons of the Profiles about: pages are not displayed properly in the List all tabs menu
  • Niklas fixed bug 1965598, The Usage Profile Group ID should be shared by all profiles in a group
  • Jaws fixed bug 1987317, Firefox won’t launch a profile if the library of that profile is open
  • Jaws fixed bug 1988882, SelectableProfileService uses the wrong value for the rgb color property
  • Jaws fixed bug 1990020, Small fixes in SelectableProfileService

Search and Navigation

  • Work continues on modularising and re-using the address bar code to replace the existing search bar.
    • This will allow us to simplify the existing code, remove dependence on the toolkit autocomplete widget, and bring more features to the separate search bar.
  • Search Engines identifiers and telemetry.
    • We’ve now removed nsISearchEngine.identifier, and deprecated nsISearchEngine.telemetryId. nsISearchEngine.id still exists.
      • These are fields that would contain a mixture of information about a search engine (an identifier, partner code and sometimes more). This would analysis via telemetry more difficult.
    • If you’re reporting search engine information either via telemetry or to other systems, please use the separate id / partnerCode fields on nsISearchEngine or check with the search team for your case.

Storybook/Reusable Components/Acorn Design System

  • moz-button supports type=”split”(Bug 1858811). Setting menuId on the split button links its “More options” button to a panel-list with the same id. (Storybook)

Split button component

  • Support for the support-page attribute was added to the moz-box-item (Bug 1990839)
  • New –font-size-xxlarge (2.2rem – 33px) token was added. (Bug 1961988)
  • Usage of border-radius was updated to use design tokens values (Bug 1983938)

