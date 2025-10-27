Firefox Nightly News

The Firefox Extensions UI panel encouraging users to find more extensions.
Extensions UI Improvements and More – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 191

Highlights

  • As part of improvements to the extensions panel, an empty state UI has been introduced to help users to understand why their installed extensions may not be listed in the panel (e.g. when opening a private browsing window or enabling permanent private browsing mode).
Empty state shown when no extensions are currently installed.

The Firefox Extensions panel UI explaining why no extensions are displayed in private browsing mode.

Empty state shown when extensions are already installed but not allowed to access private browsing tabs.

A Firefox extension popup during the installation process with a checkbox enabled for the option "Allow extension to run in private windows"

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • Khalid AlHaddad
  • Kyler Riggs [:kylr]
  • Michael van Straten [:michael]
  • Pier Angelo Vendrame

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons

WebExtension APIs
  • Thanks to the enhancement contributed by Jim Gong, starting from Firefox 146 the browsingData.remove API will also allow extensions to clear the sessionStorage WebAPI data – Bug 1886894
  • Valentin Gosu introduced masque proxy support to the WebExtensions proxy API in Firefox 145 – Bug 1988988
  • Investigated and fixed a crash triggered by storing deeply nested JSON data in the storage.sync WebExtensions API backend (introduced in Firefox 135 as a side-effect of changes introduced on the storage.sync backend side by Bug 1888472), fix landed in Firefox 145 and has been uplifted to Firefox 144 beta, Firefox 143.0.3 release and Firefox ESR 140.0.3 – Bug 1989840
  • Landed new Glean probe to assess real world impact of the storage.local API IndexedDB corruption issues of the underlying sqlite3 data store (investigated as part of Bug 1979997 and Bug 1885297)
    • NOTE: a new hidden boolean about:config pref extensions.webextensions.keepStorageOnCorrupted.storageLocal which does automatically reset the storage.local IndexedDB database when the Bug 1979997 corruption database issue is detected, and prevents browser.storage.local.clear API calls from failing when Bug 1885297 corrupted key is being hit.
    • NOTE: We intent to keep the auto-reset behaviors disabled by default for a few more nightly cycles to review the new telemetry before enabling the auto-reset behaviors on all channels (follow up tracked by Bug 1992973)

Search and Navigation

  • Address Bar
    • Drew enabled Important Dates feature in Germany, France and Italy for English locales. Bug 1992811
    • Dale made the new redesigned Identity panel show the expected icon for local files. Bug 1989844
    • Dharma landed new search onboarding strings to be used in Nimbus experiments. Bug 1982132
    • Pier Angelo Vendrame fixed origin attribute use for OpenSearch and engine icons. Bug 1987600, Bug 1993166
    • Florian optimized searchconfig xpcshell tests to use a lot less cpu time.

