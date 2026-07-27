Try the New Firefox Design in Nightly

This past May, we shared our vision for the future of Firefox. Starting today, you can try out the next design evolution of Firefox in Nightly.

It’s still Firefox, now with a more cohesive look and feel across tabs, menus, panels, and other browser surfaces. You’ll notice softer tab shapes, a warmer color palette, updated icons, and – after hearing from many of you – the return of Compact Mode and new theme options to make Firefox your own.

Many of you have already spotted pieces of the new design in Nightly over the past few months. Now they’re coming together into one complete experience.

You’ll continue to see updates over the coming weeks as we polish the new Firefox design before it reaches Firefox users more broadly later this year. As you browse, we’re especially interested in any visual or functional issues you encounter.

Keep an eye out for things like:

Icons, spacing, and alignment

Themes and personalization

Different window sizes and display scaling

Keyboard navigation

Screen readers and other accessibility features

Different languages and layouts

Found a bug?

If something doesn’t look or behave as expected, please file a bug in Bugzilla.

When possible, include:

Steps to reproduce the issue

Screenshots or screen recordings

Your operating system and Nightly version

If you have broader thoughts or questions about your experience, join the discussion on Mozilla Connect.

Thanks for using Nightly and helping us improve Firefox. Every bug report helps us identify issues and continue refining the new Firefox design before it reaches Firefox users more broadly later this year.