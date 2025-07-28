Firefox Nightly News

A section of a webpage displaying the text "Love the internet again" highlighted in blue. A context menu appears with the “Copy Link to Highlight” option selected, demonstrating a browser feature for linking to specific text selections.
Copy Link to Highlight in Nightly – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 185

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • Gregory Pappas [:gregp]

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons
  • Fixed XPIProvider.processPendingFileChanges logic to not emit unnecessary warnings for locations with non-existing staging extensions subdirs while processing staged add-on installations – Bug 1974233
  • Fixed downloaded XPI files not deleted when add-on install flow is cancelled – Bug 1639163
  • Fixed Windows-specific crash on nsIFile::Contains called with a null path while writing the addon startup data to the extensions.json profile file –  Bug 1975674
  • Removed old internal privileged helper nsIComponentManager.addBootstrappedManifestLocation – Bug 1953136
WebExtensions Framework
  • Thanks to Nathan Teodosio for contributing end-to-end test coverage for the native messaging API exercised from a Firefox build running inside the snap package sandbox – Bug 1928096

DevTools

WebDriver BiDi

Lint, Docs and Workflow

  • Gijs landed a change to make the ESLint rule no-comparison-or-assignment-inside-ok work for Assert.ok() – previously it only worked for ok().

New Tab Page

Places

  • Lazily loading `PlacesSemanticHistoryManager` (Standard8).
  • Refactoring `PlacesQuery.sys.mjs` to split query and cache logic (James).
  • Still trying to see if lowercasing tokens before SQL improves performance for `MatchAutoCompleteFunction` (James).
  • Landed a simple patch that removed other Places expiration heuristics (James).
  • Fixing unit tests for `History.fetch` returning referrer URI (James).
  • Working on using `ConcurrentConnection` for favicon protocol handlers (Yazan).
  • Looking into a memory leak in recent Favicons code (Marco).

Search and Navigation

  • Unit Converter & Calculator
    • Landed a fix for incorrect unit conversions with long numbers (Yazan).
    • A fix is in review for negative calculator results displaying wrong in RTL builds (Yazan).
    • Landed a fix for negative converted results displaying wrong in RTL builds (Yazan).
  • Unified Trust Panel
    • Reviews on initial implementation are done, about to land behind `browser.urlbar.trustPanel.featureGate` pref (Dale).
  • Semantic History Search (Marco)
    • Sorted general results by frecency, including semantic.
    • Added telemetry for the database file size.
    • Added `available_semantic_sources` property to abandonment and engagement.
    • Added semantic history chunks calculation telemetry.
    • Working on distinguishing semantic and SERP history in telemetry events.
    • Next up: improving results quality (decreasing distance threshold, removing artificial 2-result limit, dynamic distance threshold).
    • Next: Following up with genAI about models being unusable in permanent Private Browsing mode.
  • Multi-Context Address Bar (Dao)
    • Met up to discuss requirements for the search bar work.
    • Decided to put off Trending Search Suggestions and Utilities for new search bar implementation for now.
    • Nive is looking into bringing the unified search button to the search bar to ditch one-off buttons.
    • Breaking down initial work while waiting for the unified search button vs. one-off button decision.
  • Custom Search Engines
    • A small patch is in review to let users add search engines from post forms with `role=search` (Moritz).
    • Favicons weren’t showing up right away after adding a search engine via the toolbar (Moritz).
    • If a search engine added by contextual search is removed, it can’t be re-added manually – a fix for this is in review (Moritz).
  • General Search & Telemetry
    • Digging into our Bing stats to see if they match up with what Bing sees (Standard8).
    • Implemented SERP telemetry for the DuckDuckGo Shopping tab, just dealing with a test hiccup (Stephanie).
    • Started on Qwant’s shopping tab telemetry; it’s pretty similar to DDG, so hopefully a lot of the code can be reused (Stephanie).
    • Confirmed and closed a bug about Glean impression events for the Google shopping tab not reporting correctly (Stephanie).
    • Got a proof-of-concept patch for observing network requests for SERP telemetry (James).
    • Found out that ad clicks for Ecosia and Google ad services weren’t being reported right, and issued a fix (James).
    • Created a proof-of-concept patch to cache whether a user has used a search engine locally, instead of making new preferences for each one (James).
  • General Address Bar
    • Fixed more TypeScript issues in the address bar code (Standard8).
    • Sometimes the search term sticks in the URL bar; investigated but couldn’t reproduce, so added a check and filed a follow-up for a refactor (James).
    • A bug fix for the URL bar falling back to the user-typed string instead of a suggestion when entering search mode landed (Yazan).
    • Getting ready to land a bug that removes the URL bar placeholder when `keyword.enabled` is false (Moritz).
    • Working on making sure the Unified Search Button UI makes sense when `keyword.enabled` is false (Dharma).
    • Ready to land a test for ctrl/accel/shift-clicking results in the URL bar (Dharma).
    • Still waiting for UX feedback on a bug to make command-clicking URL bar results open in a background tab on macOS (Dharma).

