Custom Profile Avatars Arrive in Nightly – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 186

Highlights
- Custom avatar picker (and more icon choices) now available in Nightly
- Tab Groups: 1971230 – [meta] Preview collapsed tab group on hover coming to Nightly 143 behind pref browser.tabs.groups.hoverPreview.enabled
- Nicolas Chevobbe [:nchevobbe] added a Debugger setting to hide the paused overlay (#1846825)
Friends of the Firefox team
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Volunteers that fixed more than one bug
- biyul.dev
- Nate Gross
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)
- Alex Stout: Bug 1845523 — ExtensionProcessCrashObserver should use integer (number) instead of string type for childID
- 🌟Balraj Dhawan: Bug 1977903 — Remove comment in the updated() function
- Biyul.dev:
- Bug 1931528 — Revert workaround for asyncOpenTime=0 in webdriver-bidi
- Bug 1976504 — Remove support for “localize_entity” from localization module
- Gabriel Astorgano[:astor}: Bug 1967464 — Mute/unmute button on tabs unaligned vertical sidebar
- Jacqueline Amherst: Bug 1972342 — Web appearance using missing CSS variable –in-content-box-background-color
- 🌟JP Belval: Bug 1961487 — Automatic PiP does not trigger if the button is disabled
- 🌟jtech3029: Bug 1951724 — Print Preview UI doesn’t update the print scaling value (despite using it for the rendering) after switching to a print target that has a saved `.print_scaling` value
- Nate Gross:
- Bug 1957261 — Remove comment that is no longer accurate from Prompter.sys.mjs
- Bug 1968719 — Make lwtheme-brighttext a proper boolean attribute
- chase.philpot: Bug 1973697 — remove install.mozilla.org from extensions.webextensions.restrictedDomains preference
- Richard LoRicco: Bug 1975300 — nsIFOG’s applyServerKnobsConfig’s doctring references nonexistant API `set_metrics_enabled_config`
- Ryan Safaeian [:rsafaeian]: Bug 1945420 — [contextual-password-manager] “Close Without Saving?” warning loses focus when Tab is pressed
- 🌟shwetank.tewari.87: Bug 1831397 — Update documentation to clarify targeting context of frequentVisits trigger
- 🌟William: Bug 1960743 — Can’t fully see @font-face descriptions in the Fonts tab of Page Inspector
- wilsu: Bug 1842607 — FOG: Log attempts to access category/metric NamedGetter using underscores
Project Updates
Add-ons / Web Extensions
WebExtensions Framework
- Enabled nightly-only rejection on invalid cookies created through the cookies WebExtensions API – Bug 1976197
- NOTE: this behavior is currently only enabled in Nightly builds, Bug 1976509 is tracking enabling it on all channels
WebExtension APIs
- A new onUserSettingsChanged API event has been added to the action API namespace to allow the extensions to be notified when their toolbar button is pinned/unpinned from the toolbar – Bug 1828220
- Thanks to Gregory Pappas for contributing this new API enhancement!
DevTools
- William improved the rendering of @font-face declaration in the Inspector Fonts panel (#1960743)
- Manuel Bucher [:manuel] added MDN link in Netmonitor for Alt-Svc and Alt-Used headers (#1977374)
- :glob ✱ fixed browser_devices.js test (#1975963)
- Holger Benl [:hbenl] fixed an issue in Responsive Design Mode touch simulation where we would trigger too many events on pages with same-origin iframes (#1973691)
- Alexandre Poirot [:ochameau] fixed an issue in the Netmonitor where Search results would collapsed when new requests were added to the main list (#1975441)
- Hubert Boma Manilla (:bomsy) improved Netmonitor so Request Headers/Cookies/Params are displayed even if the request isn’t finished yet (#1557795)
- Julian Descottes [:jdescottes] added mach devtools-node-test to run devtools node test (#1539441)
- See docs
- e.g. mach devtools-node-test –suite webconsole
- Nicolas Chevobbe [:nchevobbe] made the “Grid” section in the layout panel to also show shadow DOM grid containers (#1834249)
- Nicolas Chevobbe [:nchevobbe] improved performance of Inspector compatibility panel (#1976868, #1976876), and the Rules view for pages with lots of CSS variables declarations (#1977550)
WebDriver BiDi
- Thanks to :biyul for reverting a workaround used to avoid incorrect properties in our network events, but no longer needed thanks to improvements on Necko side.
- Henrik refactored all the Marionette test files for chrome scope to no longer ship with Firefox. This also removed the last shipped DTD file, which allowed further cleanup. The chrome test file for reftests was updated to include necessary CSP directives.
- Thanks to this, Henrik could finally remove the Marionette exceptions for CSPs.
- :biyul also removed support for “localize_entity” from localization module, which was only useful when used against DTD files, and therefore no longer needed.
- Henrik cleaned up remaining code for support of FTP proxy in WebDriver capabilities. This feature has not been supported since Firefox 90.
- Sasha added an API to BrowsingContext to override locale in JS APIs and a new “emulation.setLocaleOverride” WebDriver BiDi command, which utilizes the new BrowsingContext property under the hood.
- Sasha updated the Marionette command for adding cookies to throw an error when a cookie has with “sameSite=none” and “secure=false” values.
- Also, Sasha improved setting a proxy with “browsingContext.createUserContext”: added support host patterns like “.mozilla.org” in “noProxy” property and fixed a bug when setting an http proxy wouldn’t let to navigate to HTTPS URLs.
Lint, Docs and Workflow
- Standard8 added a linter to check that licenses are acceptable for the node modules included via the top-level and eslint-plugin-mozilla package.json files.
- This will be expanded to more package.json files in future.
- Linter Docs
- Runbook
Profile Management
- We bumped from 0.5% to 1.5% of release, metrics looking good
Search and Navigation
- New implementation of Trust Panel that combines and replaces Privacy and Shield urlbar icons has landed (disabled) – 1967512
- browser.urlbar.trustPanel.featureGate
- Mandy has been working on Perplexity implementation @ 1971178
- Moritz fixed issue with context menu in “Add Search Engine” fields
- Dao fixed tab search mode layout issue @ 1976031 and Switch to tab truncation issue @ 1976277
- Daisuke has landed a new split button component in preparation for new urlbar result types @ 1975336
- Drew has landed patches preparing for visual search capability @ 1976993
Tab Groups
- 1971232 – [meta] Allow the active tab to be in a collapsed tab group available in Nightly 143, still in progress
