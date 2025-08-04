Firefox Nightly News

Custom avatar picker
Categories: News

Custom Profile Avatars Arrive in Nightly – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 186

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • biyul.dev
  • Nate Gross

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

  • Alex Stout: Bug 1845523 — ExtensionProcessCrashObserver should use integer (number) instead of string type for childID
  • 🌟Balraj Dhawan: Bug 1977903 — Remove comment in the updated() function
  • Biyul.dev:
    • Bug 1931528  — Revert workaround for asyncOpenTime=0 in webdriver-bidi
    • Bug 1976504 — Remove support for “localize_entity” from localization module
  • Gabriel Astorgano[:astor}: Bug 1967464 — Mute/unmute button on tabs unaligned vertical sidebar
  • Jacqueline Amherst: Bug 1972342 — Web appearance using missing CSS variable –in-content-box-background-color
  • 🌟JP Belval: Bug 1961487 — Automatic PiP does not trigger if the button is disabled
  • 🌟jtech3029: Bug 1951724 — Print Preview UI doesn’t update the print scaling value (despite using it for the rendering) after switching to a print target that has a saved `.print_scaling` value
  • Nate Gross:
    • Bug 1957261 — Remove comment that is no longer accurate from Prompter.sys.mjs
    • Bug 1968719 — Make lwtheme-brighttext a proper boolean attribute
  • chase.philpot: Bug 1973697 — remove install.mozilla.org from extensions.webextensions.restrictedDomains preference
  • Richard LoRicco: Bug 1975300 — nsIFOG’s applyServerKnobsConfig’s doctring references nonexistant API `set_metrics_enabled_config`
  • Ryan Safaeian [:rsafaeian]: Bug 1945420 — [contextual-password-manager] “Close Without Saving?” warning loses focus when Tab is pressed
  • 🌟shwetank.tewari.87: Bug 1831397 — Update documentation to clarify targeting context of frequentVisits trigger
  • 🌟William: Bug 1960743 — Can’t fully see @font-face descriptions in the Fonts tab of Page Inspector
  • wilsu: Bug 1842607 — FOG: Log attempts to access category/metric NamedGetter using underscores

 

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

WebExtensions Framework

  • Enabled nightly-only rejection on invalid cookies created through the cookies WebExtensions API – Bug 1976197
    • NOTE: this behavior is currently only enabled in Nightly builds, Bug 1976509 is tracking enabling it on all channels

WebExtension APIs

    • A new onUserSettingsChanged API event has been added to the action API namespace to allow the extensions to be notified when their toolbar button is pinned/unpinned from the toolbar – Bug 1828220
  • Thanks to Gregory Pappas for contributing this new API enhancement!

DevTools

WebDriver BiDi

Lint, Docs and Workflow

Profile Management

  • We bumped from 0.5% to 1.5% of release, metrics looking good

Search and Navigation

  • New implementation of Trust Panel that combines and replaces Privacy and Shield urlbar icons has landed (disabled) – 1967512
    • browser.urlbar.trustPanel.featureGate

  • Mandy has been working on Perplexity implementation @ 1971178
  • Moritz fixed issue with context menu in “Add Search Engine” fields
  • Dao fixed tab search mode layout issue @ 1976031 and Switch to tab truncation issue @ 1976277
  • Daisuke has landed a new split button component in preparation for new urlbar result types @ 1975336
  • Drew has landed patches preparing for visual search capability @ 1976993

Tab Groups

