Switch to Container Tabs – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 157

Highlights
- After fixing some bugs discovered in Nightly, Marco has enabled cross-container tab search on beta and release. This should go out with Firefox 125!
- Daisuke fixed a 22-year old bug and we now prevent passwords in URLs from being saved in history!
- DevTools are getting faster! Nicolas Chevobbe improved Style Editor opening by 15%-20%
- The first version of the Speedometer 3 benchmark was released last week. Read bgrins’ blog post about the benchmark, and how we’re collaborating with other browser vendors to develop a meaningful benchmark that has actually resulted in felt improvements to web performance.
Friends of the Firefox team
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Volunteers that fixed more than one bug
- Javi Rueda :javirid
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)
- Artem Manushenkov made unchecking “Pick an element from the page” in “Available Toolbox Buttons” disable hotkey for opening element picker/inspector
Project Updates
Add-ons / Web Extensions
WebExtension APIs
- Starting in Firefox 125 proxy.onRequest allows proxyAuthorizationHeader to be used also on HTTP intercepted requests – Bug 1794464
Developer Tools
DevTools
- Artem Manushenkov updated the Watch Expressions input field placeholder value (#1619201)
- Artem Manushenkov made sure that the “Pick an element from the page” keyboard shortcut is disabled when the feature itself is disabled. (#1763961)
- Alexandre Poirot fixed the Network panel in the Browser Toolbox so it can actually show network requests (#1883947)
- Alexandre Poirot added documentation for the JS tracer (#1884194)
- Nicolas Chevobbe added support for CustomStateSet objects, used for Custom State pseudo classes (#1862896)
WebDriver BiDi
- Henrik Skupin vendored the new Puppeteer v22.4.0 release into mozilla-central (#1878632)
- Henrik Skupin fixed mach puppeteer-test command to enable running the tests with Chrome, including the ability to specify a custom binary (#1877629)
- Henrik Skupin fixed the behavior when running with only WebDriver BiDi enabled (without CDP), no recommended automation preferences were being set for Firefox (#1882748)
- Henrik Skupin resolved a race condition in WebDriver BiDi when creating or switching between tabs within the same OS window. This fix ensures that the document.visibilityState value is correctly set to hidden when the corresponding commands are executed (#1877469)
- Alexandra Borovova implemented the input.setFiles command, which allows clients to set the files property of a given input element with type file to a list of file paths (#1855040)
- Julian Descottes added a new capability userAgent for WebDriver Classic and BiDi, which returns the default user agent (#1885495)
ESMification status
- Standard8 has been cleaning up some obsolete JSM references in code.
- ESMified status:
- devtools: 89.29%
- mobile: 98.37%
- Everywhere else: 100%
- Only 7 JSMs left in the tree!
- Total: 99.54% (+0.19% from last time)
- #esmification on Matrix
Lint, Docs and Workflow
- Gijs has enabled a new rule to block adding more globals to browser.js.
- Please see the metabug for details about splitting up browser.js.
- Greg enabled the valid-jsdoc ruleset on the toolkit/components/translations/ component.
- Standard8 enabled the ESLint no-console rule on production code.
- See the announcement for more details.
Migration Improvements
- Backup up a profile to a file project
- This project is still in its early infancy, and we’re starting with measurement.
- We’ve landed some probes and infrastructure over the past few days. We expect to have the initial probe landings done this week or early next. Then we can begin the next phase, which is to implement the “staging” of a backup in the background.
- We’ve landed a patch to allow creating backups of the user preference state, off of the main thread.
- Working with PM and UX, we think we’ve settled on a format for the single-file backup archive that ticks all of the boxes. We’ll hopefully have more details on that soon after we finish writing documentation for it.
- Check out our sweet JSDoc/Sphinx-JS powered source docs!
Performance
- The off-main-thread Jump List backend for Windows shipped today in Firefox 124!
Screenshots (enabled by default in Nightly)
- This was mentioned in the meeting but I wanted to shout out again that the screenshots component is now enabled in Nightly (bug 1789727)! This allows screenshots on about: pages, has better performance, keyboard accessibility, and much more!
- niklas fixed a bug where pasting into slack wasn’t working
- niklas fixed a bug where black lines could appear in screenshots on certain zoom levels
- Niklas is a new owner of the Screenshots module
Search and Navigation
- Search Consolidation
- The search configuration defines the search engines which are displayed to the user by default, according to their region, locale and other settings.
- Standard8 and mcheang have enabled the new search configuration on nightly, due to ship in FF 126
- This replaces the previous WebExtension + remote settings collection with a single remote settings collection for the configuration, and a separate one for icons.
- The same collection will also be picked up later this year by our mobile platforms, allowing easier updates to our search engine configuration across products.
- Marco fixed a bug where bookmarks could not be imported for very large sets of bookmarks.
- jteow, karendeep and scunnane continued work on improving our SERP (Search Engine Result Page) telemetry.
- adw and dharvey continued work on improving cross-platform suggestions
