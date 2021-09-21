These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 100

Highlights
- Firefox 92 was released today!
- We’re 96% through M1 for Fluent migration! Great work from kpatenio and niklas!
- Caption: A graph showing how Fluent strings have overtaken DTD strings over time as the dominant string mechanism in browser.xhtml. As of September 2nd, it shows that there are 732 Fluent strings and 32 DTD strings in browser.xhtml
- Fluent is our new localization framework
- We have improvements coming soon for our downloads panel! You can opt in by enabling browser.download.improvements_to_download_panel in about:config.
- Nightly now has an about:unloads page to show some of the locally collected heuristics being used to decide which tabs to unload on memory pressure. You can also manually unload tabs from here.
- As part of Fission-related changes, we’ve rearchitected some of the internals of the WebExtensions framework – see Bug 1708243
- If you notice recent addons-related regressions in Nightly 94 and Beta 93 (e.g. like Bug 1729395, affecting the multi-account-containers addon), please file a bug and needinfo us (rpl or zombie).
Friends of the Firefox team
For contributions from August 25th to September 7th 2021, inclusive.
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Fixed more than one bug
- Ava Katushka
- Itiel
- Michael Kohler [:mkohler]
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)
- 🌟 themel10rist removed an extra menu separator in about:logins
- 🌟 rubencm added a patch to force date picker years to be in a valid range
Project Updates
Add-ons / Web Extensions
Addon Manager & about:addons
- :gregtatum landed in Firefox 93 a follow up to Bug 1722087 to migrate users away from the old recommended themes that have been removed from the omni.jar – Bug 1723602.
WebExtension APIs
- extension.getViews now returns existing sidebar extension pages also when called with a `windowId` filter – Bug 1612390 (closed by one of the changes landed as part of Bug 1708243)
Downloads Panel
- Ava wrapped up her Outreachy internship last week (thank you!). Some of her work includes these exciting changes / features to Firefox downloads and can be tested when the browser.download.improvements_to_download_panel is enabled:
- See meta-bug for this project: https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1710926
- We plan to enable these changes for just Firefox Nightly in 95. Currently, we are working on fixing tests when the pref is enabled
Fluent
- Katherine and Niklas have been burning through bugs in the Fluent M1 metabug
Form Autofill
- Bug 1687684 – Fix credit card autofill when the site prefills fields
- Bug 1688209 – Prevent simple hidden fields from being eligible for autofill.
High-Contrast Mode (MSU Capstone project)
- Molly and Micah have kicked off another semester working with MSU capstone students. They’ll be helping us make a number of improvements to high-contrast mode on Firefox Desktop. See this meta bug to follow along.
- We’ll be doing a hack weekend on September 11 & 12 where students will get ramped up on their first bugs and tools needed to do Firefox development.
Lint, Docs and Workflow
- ESLint is now fully enabled on all docshell files.
- We now have Services.uuid. ESLint will fail if you try to use the Cc[].getService()caller. Hopefully ESLint will soon fail for XPCOMUtils.getLazyServiceGetter(s) as well.
Password Manager
- Welcome Serg Galich, he’ll be working on credential management with Tim and Dimi.
Search and Navigation
- Drew landed some early UI changes, part of Firefox Suggest, in Nightly. In particular, labels have been added to Address Bar groups. A goal of Firefox Suggest is to provide smarter and more useful results, and better grouping, while also improving our understanding of how the address bar results are perceived. More experiments are still ongoing and planned for the short future.
- Daisuke landed a performance improvement to the address bar tokenizer. Bug 1726837
