These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 100

Highlights

Firefox 92 was released today! We’re 96% through M1 for Fluent migration! Great work from kpatenio and niklas! [Screenshot] Caption: A graph showing how Fluent strings have overtaken DTD strings over time as the dominant string mechanism in browser.xhtml. As of September 2nd, it shows that there are 732 Fluent strings and 32 DTD strings in browser.xhtml Fluent is our new localization framework We have improvements coming soon for our downloads panel! You can opt in by enabling browser.download.improvements_to_download_panel in about:config.

Nightly now has an about:unloads page to show some of the locally collected heuristics being used to decide which tabs to unload on memory pressure. You can also manually unload tabs from here. As part of Fission-related changes, we’ve rearchitected some of the internals of the WebExtensions framework – see Bug 1708243

If you notice recent addons-related regressions in Nightly 94 and Beta 93 (e.g. like Bug 1729395, affecting the multi-account-containers addon), please file a bug and needinfo us (rpl or zombie).

Friends of the Firefox team

For contributions from August 25th to September 7th 2021, inclusive.

Fixed more than one bug

Ava Katushka

Itiel

Michael Kohler [:mkohler]

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons

:gregtatum landed in Firefox 93 a follow up to Bug 1722087 to migrate users away from the old recommended themes that have been removed from the omni.jar – Bug 1723602.

WebExtension APIs

extension.getViews now returns existing sidebar extension pages also when called with a `windowId` filter – Bug 1612390 (closed by one of the changes landed as part of Bug 1708243)

Downloads Panel

Fluent

Katherine and Niklas have been burning through bugs in the Fluent M1 metabug

Bug 1687684 – Fix credit card autofill when the site prefills fields

Bug 1688209 – Prevent simple hidden fields from being eligible for autofill.

High-Contrast Mode (MSU Capstone project)

Molly and Micah have kicked off another semester working with MSU capstone students. They’ll be helping us make a number of improvements to high-contrast mode on Firefox Desktop. See this meta bug to follow along.

We’ll be doing a hack weekend on September 11 & 12 where students will get ramped up on their first bugs and tools needed to do Firefox development.

Lint, Docs and Workflow

Welcome Serg Galich, he’ll be working on credential management with Tim and Dimi.

Search and Navigation