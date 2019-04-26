These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 58

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Fixed more than one bug

Arpit Bharti [:arpit73]

Damien

Florens Verschelde :fvsch

Gary Chen [:xeonchen]

jaril

Kestrel

Nidhi Kumari

Oriol Brufau [:Oriol]

Richard Marti (:Paenglab)

Syeda Asra Arshia Qadri [:aqadri]

Tim Nguyen :ntim

Project Updates

Activity Stream

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Developer Tools

Fission

Heads up – TabParent/TabChild are likely to be renamed to BrowserParent / BrowserChild.

An API has been added that makes it easier to send a message through the new JS Window Actors that returns a Promise and can then resolve with an async response from the child. Check this test for an example.

mconley has the beginnings of a “crashed subframe” UI



Performance

Performance tools

Big deploy last week!

We show larger screenshots while hovering the screenshots track now.

Landed splitter for the timeline and detail view.

Landed some network panel & tooltip improvements More accessible colors More accurate timing information Graphs for different phases in tooltips MIME types in tooltips



Picture-in-Picture

Policy Engine

Privacy/Security

Prathiksha has started her internship working on streamlining the way we do message passing between about: pages and privileged code, and particularly on about:certerror.

Firefox Monitor now enabled by default in Nightly, pending bug 1544875.

Search

Fixing a few regressions from the switch to search engines as WebExtensions

Continued working on better test coverage for search engine configurations across locales/regions.

Quantum Bar

Continuing on fixing regressions in QuantumBar, including improvements for RTL, less visual flicker and lots more.