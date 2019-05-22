These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 59

Highlights
- Wow, what a weekend! Hopefully your add-ons are all working now.
- A small set of users are still reporting add-on outages. We suspect that the Master Password and Anti-virus software are interfering with the original fix for those users. We’ve released 66.0.5 to try to handle those cases.
- Outreachy interns for this summer have been announced
- Mozilla is mentoring 8 students in this round. Thank you to all the mentors and all the applicants!
- The Google Summer of Code students and projects have been publicly announced! Check out what folks will be working on this summer!
- MattN wrote a blog post summarizing the Password Manager Improvements in Firefox 67
Friends of the Firefox team
Fixed more than one bug
- Chris Frey [:nautilus]
- Florens Verschelde :fvsch
- Kestrel
- lloan:[lloanalas]
- Mohd Umar Alam [:umaralam48]
- Neha
- Tim Nguyen :ntim
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)
- Chujun Lu fixed a bug where pressing the Enter key when putting a conditional breakpoint into the Debugger would incorrectly cause a linebreak
- 🌟 DILIP fixed a spelling mistake in one of our console warning messages
- Chris Frey [:nautilus] converted the toolbar context menu strings to Fluent, and also fixed two other Fluent-related bugs
- jaril fixed a glitch where sometimes the Debugger would break on an exception unexpectedly
- Mariana Meireles got rid of some dead code in AboutRedirector
- 🌟 Ananth fixed up a styling glitch in the Web Console for console.assert strings
- 🌟 Myeongjun Go made it so that a better error message is emitted when WebExtensions attempt to insert a bookmark folder into the root folder
- 🌟 Thomas made it so that we truncate very long strings in the DevTools Inspector info bar rather than let them overflow past the end of the screen
- 🌟 Mohd Umar Alam [:umaralam48] made it so that the Synced Tabs toggle shows an option to “Hide” in the Synced Tabs list when the sidebar is open, and fixed a glitch where the History Sidebar toggle label was missing
Project Updates
Activity Stream
- A new Contextual Feature Recommendation for Sync is coming to the bookmark Star UI
- A lot of improvements and fixes to the new Pocket New Tab, specifically around network failure states.
Add-ons / Web Extensions
- Rob Wu added browser console warnings in 68 for proxy APIs that will be deprecated in 71.
- Mark Striemer has finished nearly everything remaining for HTML
about:addonsMVP for 68.
- Shane Caraveo added cookieStoreId to webRequest APIs and exposed the private browsing flag in proxy/webRequest details.
- Luca Greco added the ability to submit an abuse report on an installed extension from
about:addons.
- Kris Maglione fixed the theme header background image caching issue for converted LWTs (since they’re all static themes now).
- …and everyone is reviewing like crazy to get things in 68 as planned because this weekend was “relaxing downtime” before soft code freeze.
Applications
Lockwise
- Rebranding going on this week.
- The team is working on polishing the extension for an initial release, and then integrating the extension into desktop Firefox.
Firefox Accounts
- Ed and Vlad are finalizing the sign-in UX for Fenix, our next-generation Android browser 🚦
- Ed landed Rust APIs for FxA device registration and New Send Tab. Grisha is working on integrating this into Android Components so that Fenix can use it 📑
Sync and Storage
- Mark has an RFC for a sync manager in Rust, to orchestrate syncing of multiple data types 🔄
- Thom landed code to import Firefox for iOS bookmarks into the Rust bookmarks component. The next iOS release will use the bookmarks component, and offer bookmark editing! 🔖
- Ed is continuing to migrate our crypto backend to NSS 🔒
- Lina has been working on adding telemetry for Android and iOS 🔍, and enabled the new bookmark sync by default in Nightly and Beta 📚
Push
- Jonathan and JR are bringing Push for internal Mozilla consumers (New Send Tab, FxA verification) to Fenix! 📣
Browser Architecture
- RKV conversions have been rolled back for now while we investigate issues migrating from 32-bit to 64-bit builds.
browser.htmlconversion ready to go, but waiting until the next cycle.
- Fluent cache for chrome documents ready to land. This will fix corner cases where DOM mutations might not trigger Fluent updates.
Developer Tools
Console
- Jefry Lagrange added a way to export console output to a file in bug 1517728.
- “Copy as Fetch” and “Use in console” have been added to the network monitor context menu in bug 1540054.
- When CSS warnings are displayed in the console, you can now expand them (like a console group) to reveal all the DOM nodes that this warning applies to. So it allows you to jump from a CSS warning in the console directly to the inspector.
Debugger
- Work on DOM & Event breakpoints started
- Progress with captured stacks for various errors appearing in the Console panel (for web developers) or Browser Console window (for browser + addon developers).
Network
- Local HTTP requests are marked as secure now (bug).
Remote Debugging
- DevTools shortcuts now supported in
about:devtools-toolbox(bug)
- Favicons and user friendly titles for
about:debuggingand
about:devtools-toolbox(bug)
- Closable error messages (and UI cleanup) (bug)
Documentation
- New MDN page for Logpoints
- Set a breakpoint page updated to show column breakpoints
Fission
- Subframe crashing UI landed
- Here’s a video demonstration
- Enn is working on getting BrowserTabChild ported to Fission
- mconley is going to work on getting PermitUnload working properly with out-of-process iframes
Lint
- l1nt, which checks for common mistakes in
en-USfiles, and warns on ID conflicts between central/beta/release, is now enabled.
- Example on phabricator: https://phabricator.services.mozilla.com/D29001
- autoland: https://treeherder.mozilla.org/#/jobs?repo=autoland&resultStatus=testfailed%2Cbusted%2Cexception%2Cretry%2Cusercancel%2Crunnable&group_state=expanded&revision=2f1af0a1f129d6af5073c1b53fd15bc5bacb50b0&selectedJob=245063123
Mobile
Android Components
- Support for built-in WebExtensions has been added! The new Reader View feature component (in Fenix and Reference Browser) is built on top of this.
Password Manager
- Work continues on the breakdown of integrating the new management UI, a base patch for the desktop implementation is ready to land.
- Minimal scope for password generation via autocomplete was defined and most bugs have been filed.
- Data on adoption of autocomplete=“new-password” was gathered as part of the password generation investigation.
Performance
- New startup main-thread IO test will be enabled on non-debug Desktop builds soon!
- Patch to not load userContent.css in the parent process landed and bounced. After some discussion, we’ve decided to put loading userChrome.css and userContent.css behind a default-off pref
- This should allow us to avoid searching the disk for those files on start-up for users that don’t have those customizations, which will improve start-up performance.
- aswan did some detective work and found some nice places where we can improve start-up time in the AddonManager for brand new profiles
- dthayer is investigating compressing various things with lz4 rather than deflate
- Gijs has a patch underway to avoid reading chrome.manifest files when not necessary
- Gijs made file renaming / moving cheaper on Windows in the common case
Performance tools
- Welcoming Raj Meghpara, our new GSoC student! He’s going to work on Instruments import support for Firefox Profiler.
- Network tooltips are now displayed as soon as the line is hovered.
- The publishing flow has been streamlined (ux issue)
- More tools in the web console:
MOZ_PROFILER_HELPenv variable gives help to profile Firefox startup.
Picture-in-Picture
- Holding to Nightly while we iterate.
- Please keep filing bugs against this meta bug if you notice anything strange. Thanks!
- Fixed
- Clicking on the Picture-in-Picture toggle no longer sends mouse events to content
- The toggle no longer appears when in fullscreen
- The controls (mostly) disappear after 3 seconds on the player window when not hovering
- Fixed strange borders showing up when switching focus between the player window and other windows
- Made the player window easier to resize
- Soon to be fixed
- Player buttons look strange on “tall” videos
- RTL support
- Keyboard accessibility
- And loads of polish!
Privacy/Security
- To combat malicious malware sites, Paul made us disallow add-on installation prompts in full-screen.
- Because it went so well, we are going to extend our experiment for requiring user interaction for Notification permission prompts to Beta.
- Another blog post coming soon
- We also landed the telemetry pieces to do the announced release measurements on permission prompt usage in 67 release. This will hopefully allow us to narrow down on a set of good heuristics for automatically blocking.
- Prathikshalanded the first piece of her internship project to simplify and robust-ify the way
about:certerrorcommunicates with the parent process.
- Jonas continues to remove all the eval() usage in our chrome-privileged code.
- Small improvements to DNS over HTTPS UI in settings/preferences let you pick from resolvers
Search and Navigation
Search
- Looking into consequences and prevention after the add-ons certificate problem: Search Service initialization should be more robust
- New Baidu search code deployed as system add-on
Quantum Bar
- Fixed 19 Bugs in the last 2 weeks
- Quantum Bar is enabled by default in Firefox 68 🎉🎉🎉
- Still working on a few remaining bugs
- Designing and discussing WebExtension APIs for the first experiment
