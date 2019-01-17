These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 51

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Introductions

New Student Project: Fluent Migrations (watch out for email)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Ongoing work on: User opt-in for extensions in private browsing windows Rebuilding about:addons in HTML

Old Lightweight Themes (LWTs) on addons.mozilla.org will be converted to XPI packaged themes next week

Browser Architecture

Developer Tools

Huge shoutout to debugger community for all of their work during the winter break!

Console

Autocomplete custom properties on Array, Number and String literals

Export to Clipboard landed thanks to Jefry Lagrange

Debugger

Layout Tools

Polishing recently shipped features: Flexbox Inspector and Changes Panel

Alert()/prompt()/confirm() work again in RDM

Remote Debugging

Fission Support

Other

New student project started up last week. Goals are: convert more strings to Fluent increase tool support research porting the fluent-rs parser to wasm and replacing the JS Fluent parser with the wasm fluent-rs parser



Work continues on enabling ESLint for more DOM directories and other core directories.

Performance

Privacy/Security

We’re eliminating some interesting performance regressions from enabling cookie restrictions by default.

Erica is working on another Shield study on content blocking breakage

Baku refactored some of URL-Classifier to prepare it for future endeavors, including a neat new way to manually classify URLs on about:url-classifier

Search

Quantum Bar

Places