These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 29

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Project Updates

  • Improved the accuracy of identifying fields related to credit card expiration date.
  • Fixed an issue that the cached “searchString” in the autocomplete module isn’t consistent with the actual value in the input element.
  • Heartbeat for credit card autofill is live.

  • If you use `git mozreview push`, then lint should run automatically against the files in your push.
    • You may need to run `./mach mercurial-setup` to pick up the latest version-control-tools.
  • Requiring the use of Services.jsm rather than .getService continues to roll out, all of toolkit/ & services/ now covered, browser/ is on its way.

  • Firefox for Android can be used as an “Assist App” again! This means that long pressing the home button launches Firefox with a new tab ready for typing a search query or URL.
    • This feature was temporarily lost when the Search Activity / Widget was removed in Firefox for Android 58, and should be fixed in Firefox for Android 59

Web Payments

  • Making progress on the dialog and use of Custom Elements for implementing the dialog and UI components within it
  • Continuing refinement on UX specs

