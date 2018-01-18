Categories: Uncategorized

These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 30

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Project Updates

Add-ons

Activity Stream

Browser Architecture

  • XUL Template feature has been removed (thanks Gijs)
  • Metabug filed for removing XUL overlays
  • XBL replacement has continued to make good progress. Expect a newsletter update soon.
    • Bindings removed since last meeting – thanks to Dão, Ian Moody, ntim, Paolo, 86ecce74, and Myk: tabbrowser-close-tab-button, toolbarbutton-image, datetimepicker-base, timepicker, datepicker, datepicker-grid, datepicker-popup, timed-textbox, addengine-icon, expander, preferences, preference, prefwindow, prefpane, panebutton, dialogheader, optionsDialog, stringbundleset.

Firefox Core Engineering

  • Crash machinery:
    • The last piece of crash ping support (bringing the crash ping to Fennec) will be done within the month. Follow along here.
  • Migration performance improvements:
    • Doug Thayer has landed several performance improvements to migration in 59 (as he did in 58). Too many to list, so check them out.
  • Update Agent:
    • Will allow for checking for and downloading of updates async from Firefox.
    • Was originally slated for incremental release, but has been changed to release as a complete feature, targeted for 62.
    • Tracking meta bug is 1343669.
  • Installer:
    • Rename of Windows shortcut (first attempted for 57) from “Mozilla Firefox” to just “Firefox” landed in beta 58. (bringing Windows in line with Mac and Linux)
  • Enterprise Policies Engine:

Form Autofill

  • V2 features were complete and got Pre-Beta sign off (yellow)
  • The edit dialog of Address Autofill in Preferences now is able to change the layout according to the selected country
  • Implemented a summary in the update doorhanger to let users know which profile will be updated
  • Slightly refactored the core modules for better supporting sections
  • Fixed some issues of Clear Form button caused by the cache mechanism in the autocomplete module
  • Fixed a few RTL issues
  • Fixed a lot of website compatible issues

Lint

  • Lint’s dependencies (python & node) should now be installed when running ./mach bootstrap (on Mac/Linux, Windows has them already installed for mozilla-build).

Performance

Privacy/Security

Search and Navigation

Address Bar & Search

Places

Web Payments

  • Landed our multiline rich-select custom element that will be used for the address selector as well as the basic-card selector.

  1. Prasanna wrote on

    Is there a way to subscribe to this series? A newsletter version of this, perhaps?

    1. Pascal Chevrel wrote on

      Here is the RSS feed for the blog:
      https://blog.nightly.mozilla.org/feed/

  2. Daniel wrote on

    Where can I see changelog for latest Nightly? I am tired of some features taking more than 6 months to move from Nightly into Developer Firefox… And wan’t to know which performance bugs have been fixed with latest Nightly patch.

    Reply

