These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 28

Highlights

So many new tabs opened.

Too many New Tabs to contain!

Flash Click-to-Play UI

Don’t

  • The Test Pilot website is now Photonized! This was an intense sprint where we touched a huge percentage of the code, changing the styles and rearranging the directory structure of our React components so things are better componentized.
New Test Pilot Design

The site was ready the day before the 57 launch, and it took a ton of effort from everybody.

Friends of the Firefox team

Project Updates

Add-ons

Activity Stream

  • Running 2 experiments on release channel with 1% of new users and 2% of existing users getting old Tiles about:newtab.
  • Added tippy top rich icon service to show icons that are better quality but only advertised by the site to iOS devices (including twitch to avoid thumbnailing…)

Improved tile icons

Browser Architecture

  • Sync and storage team have completed a roadmap review, look for more details in our next newsletter.
  • XBL removal is proceeding. No more XBL bindings in mobile!

Firefox Core Engineering

Form Autofill

  • Credit card autofill is enabled by default on Fx58 beta 5, for users using en-US build and located in the US.
  • We’re ready to increase the availability of Address Autofill on Fx57 from 1% to 20% (Quantum release continues to get better! \o/)
  • Implemented the credit card updating mechanism, including the door hanger and deduplication rules.
  • Fixed some site compatibility issues for credit card expiration dates.
  • Fixed bugs in the suggestion dropdown footer and preferences UIs.
  • Localization push: access keys in autofill doorhangers are now localized, implemented a parser of libaddressinput for knowing which address fields in preferences should be visible in different countries.
  • Refactored FormAutofillHandler to support multiple section mechanism.

Photon

Structure

  • Paolo updated the identity popup cert/security subview to the new photon styling.

New Photon-Style Identity Popup

Animation

  • Sam is working on extracting/polishing some of the SVG utilities we bodged together for the SVG animation work. Includes some SVGO plugins.

Visuals

Privacy/Security

Search and Navigation

Address Bar & Search

Places

Sync / Firefox Accounts

Test Pilot

  • This sprint is focused on updating our dependencies which are very out of date, and cleaning up some old cruft.

Web Payments

  • Made the dialog contents hackable from file: URIs for quick iteration
  • Implemented the first Custom Element (currency-amount)
  • Finishing up the store for dialog state that Custom Elements will listen to
  • Starting to implement the UX spec

