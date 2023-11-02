I Can :has Browser Improvements – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 148

Highlights
- The platform team has sent an Intent to Ship for the :has selector! Currently targeting Firefox 121.
- There’s a new item in the content context menu in Nightly that lets you copy URLs to the clipboard, but with known tracking parameters stripped:
- Alex improved the JSTracer in the DevTools console by adding setInterval/setTimeout/requestAnimationFrame callbacks and DOM events in the traces (bug)
- Alex and Hubert are working hard to make the Firefox Debugger much faster
- Alex optimised our parser worker computations, bringing nice wins (e.g. 5% to 10% faster to open a large file) (bug)
- Alex updated babel do benefit from performance improvement made in the library lately, which were validated by DAMP results (e.g. debugger is than 10% faster to open a large file) (bug)
- Hubert deferred some parsing work until needed for the Outline panel, so we don’t have to pay the performance cost upfront (bug)
Friends of the Firefox team
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Script to find new contributors from bug list
Volunteers that fixed more than one bug
- anonymous0000007
- Ganna
- Gregory Pappas [:gregp]
- Itiel
- Jonas Jenwald [:Snuffleupagus]
- Masatoshi Kimura [:emk]
- Mathew Hodson Sebastian [:sebcode]
- Sebastian Zartner [:sebo]
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)
- Calum Smith [:cpmsmith] updated Rules inspector to display new CSS level 4 colours correctly
- Freya removed duplicate inclusion of ‘crashreporter.h’ in crashreporter_gtk_common.cpp
- ChaseKnowlden renamed mac to macosx in preferences
- 🌟 Kushal Pokharel removed else block after return in if block in crashreporter_gtk_common.cpp
- 🌟 Andy removed unnecessary c_str()’s in crashreporter_unix_common.cpp
- Sebastian [:sebcode] added check for profile before opening an url from outside Firefox and added fallback menu bar for early startup modals
- anonymous0000007 fixed Resource leak: input in nss_secutil.c and removed an unused variable in crashreporter.cpp
- 🌟 Fidelius do not use PROCESS_MODE_BACKGROUND_BEGIN to run the minidum-analyzer in the background on Windows
- vitaspiros removed signons.sqlite references
Project Updates
Developer Tools
DevTools
- Contributors
- Calum Smith fixed the Inspector so it properly displays CSS Color 4 formats (e.g. lab, oklch, …) (bug)
- Nicolas fixed an issue where Custom formatter hooks where not called with proxy objects (bug)
- Bomsy and Nicolas fixed a bug where the Debugger tooltip won’t display the actual value for the hovered token (bug)
- Nicolas is still making progress on his accessibility project, mostly fixing color contrasts, focus indicator and keyboard navigation (bug, bug, bug, bug, progress chart not going down because I’m filing more bugs)
- Nicolas fixed an issue in the Rule view when selecting a flex container with text-wrap: balance (bug)
WebDriver BiDi
- Sasha implemented the browsingContext.contextDestroyed event that is emitted when browsing contexts are destroyed (bug)
- Sasha added the defaultValue field to the browsingContext.userPromptOpened event (bug)
- Sasha also added support for userActivation parameter in script evaluation (bug)
- Sasha renamed ViewportOptions with BoxOptions for the browsingContext.captureScreenshot command to be spec-compliant (bug)
- Julian added authChallenges to response data in network events ( network.responseStarted and network.responseCompleted) (bug)
- Henrik fixed an issue with serialization of remote values (bug)
- Henrik added support for serializing and deserializing Window objects in Marionette (bug)
ESMification status
- ESMified status:
- browser: 88%
- toolkit: 99%
- Total: 96.13% (up from 95.72%)
- #esmification on Matrix
Lint, Docs and Workflow
- Gijs has added an ESLint warning for loading `resource:///` and `resource://app/` from toolkit/
- From the bug: We keep making mistakes where we rely on browser/ modules from toolkit or other global code. When this code ships outside of Firefox for desktop (e.g. for android/fenix/android-components, thunderbird, etc.) these references break.
- Please don’t disable the rule inline unless you’re also handling the case for non-Firefox, or you fix the issue.
- We should also work towards addressing existing cases.
- Tom has updated ESLint to read the new toml files for tests as well as the ini files. This is needed for checking the types of some of the tests and their associated header files.
- Standard8 renamed workers in browser/ to use the `.worker.(m)js` format, which allows ESLint to set-up their environment automatically.
Migration Improvements
- The old migration wizard has been removed!
- QA team has found no issues (so far) with the Ubuntu Snap import flow in Firefox 120 Beta. We’re still looking good so far to ship this to release in ~3 weeks.
Search and Navigation
- Daisuke fixed an address bar bug where, when users tried to copy the URL, they would sometimes copy about:blank instead if the page took too much time to load
- James landed a patch to extend search telemetry so that search counts are now broken down by window type
- Marc Seibert landed a long series of patches to enable trimming of https and the insecure connection label in the address bar. This is currently enabled only in Nightly.
- James fixed a bug in our SERP telemetry where we were recording an incorrect number of displayed ads
- Karandeep updated the desktop configuration for Salidzini, a Latvian search engine
- Dale fixed a bug so that we now restrict search history deletions by search engine
- Drew landed a patch that modifies the Firefox Suggest desktop integration so that it now uses Addon and Pocket suggestions from the Suggest Rust component
- Mark Banner landed a patch that extends and updates our SERP telemetry configuration for mobile
- Drew landed a patch that fixes dismissals and telemetry for Wikipedia Suggest results coming from the new Rust component
Storybook/Reusable Components
- Thanks to Anna for updating the pending uninstall bar in about:addons with the new moz-message-bar component
- Thanks to Gijs for moving the mozSupportLink.ftl file into toolkit
- Thanks to sclements for fixing a panel list sub-menu alignment issue when the browser window isn’t wide enough
- hjones updated the moz-five-star component to use the valid “img” ARIA role
- mstriemer updated XUL widgets references to UI widgets
- If you have bugzilla queries that used XUL widgets, you’ll need to update those saved queries
