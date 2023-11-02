Firefox Nightly News

Let's improve quality, build after build!
The content context menu for Firefox is opened over a link to the Wikipedia page for hamsters. An item in the context menu is highlighted: "Copy Link Without Site Tracking"
Categories: News

I Can :has Browser Improvements – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 148

Highlights

  • The platform team has sent an Intent to Ship for the :has selector! Currently targeting Firefox 121.
  • There’s a new item in the content context menu in Nightly that lets you copy URLs to the clipboard, but with known tracking parameters stripped:

    • The content context menu for Firefox is opened over a link to the Wikipedia page for hamsters. An item in the context menu is highlighted: "Copy Link Without Site Tracking"

      No more manual stripping of known tracking parameters!

  • Alex improved the JSTracer in the DevTools console by adding setInterval/setTimeout/requestAnimationFrame callbacks and DOM events in the traces (bug)
    • A trace being displayed inside of the Firefox DevTools console. Several frames in the trace are highlighted as having been entered via requestAnimationFrame.
    • You can test the JSTracer by setting devtools.debugger.features.javascript-tracing to true in about:config, and clicking the tracer icon in the debugger pane.
  • Alex and Hubert are working hard to make the Firefox Debugger much faster
    • Alex optimised our parser worker computations, bringing nice wins (e.g. 5% to 10% faster to open a large file) (bug)
    • Alex updated babel do benefit from performance improvement made in the library lately, which were validated by DAMP results (e.g. debugger is than 10% faster to open a large file) (bug)
    • Hubert deferred some parsing work until needed for the Outline panel, so we don’t have to pay the performance cost upfront (bug)

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Script to find new contributors from bug list

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug
  • anonymous0000007
  • Ganna
  • Gregory Pappas [:gregp]
  • Itiel
  • Jonas Jenwald [:Snuffleupagus]
  • Masatoshi Kimura [:emk]
  • Mathew Hodson Sebastian [:sebcode]
  • Sebastian Zartner [:sebo]
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Developer Tools

DevTools
  • Contributors
    • Calum Smith fixed the Inspector so it properly displays CSS Color 4 formats (e.g. lab, oklch, …) (bug)
  • Nicolas fixed an issue where Custom formatter hooks where not called with proxy objects (bug)
  • Bomsy and Nicolas fixed a bug where the Debugger tooltip won’t display the actual value for the hovered token  (bug)
  • Nicolas is still making progress on his accessibility project, mostly fixing color contrasts, focus indicator and keyboard navigation (bug, bug, bug, bug, progress chart not going down because I’m filing more bugs)
  • Nicolas fixed an issue in the Rule view when selecting a flex container with text-wrap: balance (bug)
WebDriver BiDi
  • Sasha implemented the browsingContext.contextDestroyed event that is emitted when browsing contexts are destroyed (bug)
  • Sasha added the defaultValue field to the browsingContext.userPromptOpened event (bug)
  • Sasha also added support for userActivation parameter in script evaluation (bug)
  • Sasha renamed ViewportOptions with BoxOptions for the browsingContext.captureScreenshot command to be spec-compliant (bug)
  • Julian added authChallenges to response data in network events ( network.responseStarted and network.responseCompleted) (bug)
  • Henrik fixed an issue with serialization of remote values (bug)
  • Henrik added support for serializing and deserializing Window objects in Marionette (bug)

ESMification status

  • ESMified status:
    • browser: 88%
    • toolkit: 99%
    • Total:  96.13% (up from 95.72%)
  • #esmification on Matrix

Lint, Docs and Workflow

Migration Improvements

Search and Navigation

  • Daisuke fixed an address bar bug where, when users tried to copy the URL, they would sometimes copy about:blank instead if the page took too much time to load
  • James landed a patch to extend search telemetry so that search counts are now broken down by window type
  • Marc Seibert landed a long series of patches to enable trimming of https and the insecure connection label in the address bar. This is currently enabled only in Nightly.
  • James fixed a bug in our SERP telemetry where we were recording an incorrect number of displayed ads
  • Karandeep updated the desktop configuration for Salidzini, a Latvian search engine
  • Dale fixed a bug so that we now restrict search history deletions by search engine
  • Drew landed a patch that modifies the Firefox Suggest desktop integration so that it now uses Addon and Pocket suggestions from the Suggest Rust component
  • Mark Banner landed a patch that extends and updates our SERP telemetry configuration for mobile
  • Drew landed a patch that fixes dismissals and telemetry for Wikipedia Suggest results coming from the new Rust component

Storybook/Reusable Components

