Getting Better Every Day – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 149

Highlights

The WebExtensions team has been working with other browser vendors to make it easier for extension authors to migrate to Manifest v3 To allow extensions developers to use the same manifest.json file across multiple browser vendors, extensions with a manifest.json file including both background.service_worker and background.scripts will load successfully instead of failing at install time, a warning will be logged and background.scripts will take precedence over the currently unsupported background.service_worker – Bug 1860304

The Ubuntu Snap improvements for the browser migration wizard have gotten a green light from QA! It will be riding the trains out in Firefox 120, and hopefully will make it easier for users on Ubuntu migrate data from other browsers.

Some excellent improvements have landed for the Firefox Profiler The profile size upload limit has been increased from 50MB to 150MB. This should make it easier for people to submit profiles with more data. A LargestContentfulPaint marker added, and FirstContentfulPaint is now visible as a vertical line in the Network track (example profile). This will make it easier for our performance team to optimise for rendering websites more quickly.



Nicolas from the DevTools team has been making some great progress on the DevTools Accessibility project (bug, bug, bug, bug). The most recent visible one is that a thick, noticeable focus indicator was added to focusable elements across the toolbox



Friends of the Firefox team

Introductions/Shout-Outs

Welcome to Nikki Sharpley! Nikki is joining the Information Management team, and will be focusing on Firefox View.

Script to find new contributors from bug list

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

Ganna

Jonas Jenwald [:Snuffleupagus]

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

🌟 astrid removed extra ‘;’ after member function definition in updater.cpp

🌟 nzaih18 removed browser.translations.autoTranslate preference

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

WebExtensions Framework

Addon Manager & about:addons

Investigated and fixed failures hit by AddonManager mochitest-browser tests in a11_checks jobs Bug 1859035



Developer Tools

DevTools

Alex added error message when evaluating unknown commands (bug)

Alex fixed logging SharedArrayBuffer from Worklets and Workers (bug)

WebDriver BiDi

Sasha added support for userActivation parameter in script evaluation (bug)

Sasha added support for the origin argument in the browsingContext.captureScreenshot command, allowing a script to, for example, take a screenshot of part of the page that is not visible (bug) …

… which also allowed to remove the now unnecessary scrollIntoView argument usage in browsingContext.captureScreenshot (bug)

Finally, Sasha added a context property on WindowProxy serialized object (bug)

Julian fixed an issue where browsingContext.navigate would not return the expected navigation id when wait=none was passed (bug)

ESMification status

Arai converted the remaining reftest harness modules.

Mike Conley is working on reworking the new tab tests and converting to ES modules.

ESMified status: browser: 88% toolkit: 99% Total: 96.33% (up from 96.13%)

#esmification on Matrix

Lint, Docs and Workflow

Migration Improvements

The last vestiges of the old XUL-based migration dialog have now been removed.

In Device Migration land, we’re primed to add helpful email and calendar reminders to our switching-devices SUMO page to make it easier for users to remember to download Firefox on their new devices! Emails are just going through localization, but we aim to have this enabled by the end of the month.

New Tab Page

mconley is: Moving the about:welcome code out from browser/components/newtab into browser/components/aboutwelcome Converting some tests from mocha/chai to xpcshell to unblock ESMification

Next things: Talking to the Onboarding team about moving the ASRouter code (starting with the administrative tool) out from about:newtab into its own about: page.



Performance Tools (aka Firefox Profiler)

Test jobs now upload resource use profiles too (similar to build jobs). Example profile of a mochitest job In addition to markers for the names of the tests, there are also markers showing the name of the test folders, making it clear which tests take long, when we restart the browser, and if the time was used with the CPU busy or idle. Example profile of an xpcshell job This profile makes it easy to see which tests ran in parallel.



Search and Navigation

Enhanced Cross-Platform Suggest, which expands our Firefox Suggest capabilities and brings Suggest to mobile browsers

Drew removed adM/wikipedia suggestions from memory. Before these suggestions were sticking around even when disabled. 1832198.

Drew has added tests and refactors for Firefox Suggest in 1859389 and 1861540.

Dao implemented the layout for Firefox Suggest Opt-in Experiment in 1852055.

General improvements

Marc Seibert fixed a bug where the container label was not properly displayed in a bookmark result. 1859810

Marc Seibert fixed a bug where a part of the url is crossed out when the security padlock is clicked. This bug happens when browser.urlbar.trimHttps is enabled. 1860528.

Dale and Dao refactored CSS to use `moz-bool-pref` for richSuggestions in 1862704 and 1862930.

Search and SERP (Search Engine Result Page) telemetry

Mandy added telemetry to track search service failures. 1849013.

James added remote settings listeners for when SearchSERPTelemetry was updated in 1785104.

Standard8 extended SERP telemetry config for mobile. 1861676.

Standard8 updated Yahoo! Auctions branding. 1861925

Stephanie fixed broken marionette tests for search. 1863023

Consolidated Search Configuration