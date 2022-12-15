Firefox Nightly News

Search persistence, a new migrator and more! – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 129

Highlights

  • James from the Search team has been working on persisting the search term in the address bar after you do a search in it. It is now enabled on Nightly (see bug 1802564). Try it out, file bugs if you see them and let us know if you have any feedback.

    • A Firefox window is shown with the search term "mozilla" in the URL bar. The search term is persisted there even though the results have been loaded already in the content area. The search input has some informational text below it saying: "Searching just got simpler. Try making your search more specific here in the address bar. To show the URL instead, visit Search, in settings."

      In Nightly, search terms in the URL bar persist after pressing Enter!

  • Evan, one of the students working with us from CalState LA, landed a patch that adds a new Opera GX migrator
    • It’s currently disabled by default, but can by enabled by setting `browser.migrate.opera-gx.enabled` to true in about:config
  • For WebExtension authors: thanks to Alex Ochameau’s work in Bug 1410932, starting from Firefox 110 the errors raised from extension content script contexts will be logged in the related tab’s web console
  • The screenshots component now respects the setting “Always ask you where to save files” when downloading screenshots. Set `screenshots.browser.component.enabled` to true to use this feature.

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug
  • Gregory Pappas [:gregp]
  • Itiel
  • Janvi Bajoria [:janvi01]
  • Jonas Jenwald [:Snuffleupagus]
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons
  • Improvements to “all sites” optional permissions support in the about:addons permissions view – Bug 1778461
WebExtensions Framework
WebExtension APIs

Developer Tools

DevTools
  • Zac Svoboda improved the color of errors in the JSON viewer (bug)
  • We added scrollend event in the Debugger Event Breakpoints panel (bug)

    • The Firefox debugger panel is open and is paused on an event breakpoint. Informational text is present saying: "Paused on event breakpoint. DOM 'scrollend' event". A list of Event Listener Breakpoints is also highlighted showing that the debugger can break anytime "scrollend" events fire.

      Want to hit a breakpoint as soon as scrolling ends? Now’s your chance!

WebDriver BiDi
  • Julian fixed a bug in webDriver where WebDriver:FindElements would not retrieve elements if the Firefox window was behind another app’s window (bug)
  • Sasha added full support for session.subscribe and session.unsubscribe commands (bug, spec)
  • Henrik added support for serialization of Node objects (bug)
  • James implemented the browsingContext.captureScreenshot command (bug, spec)

Desktop Integrations

 

ESMification status

Lint, Docs and Workflow

Migration Improvements (CalState LA Project)

Performance Tools (aka Firefox Profiler)

  • Made searching in markers more generic. Now any property can be a searchable property, the gecko engineers can now change this themselves without changing the frontend. (PR #4352, Bug 1803751)
  • Landed some changes in the category colors (more contrast, brown is now really brown, added a new magenta color).
  • Changed the treeherder performance regression template to output the before and after profile links for each regression (PR #7588)

    • A table is shown in a Bugzilla comment showing various regressions being reported for a patch in that bug. A new column is highlighted in that table. The header of that column is "Performance Profiles", and each row has a set of "Before" and "After" links linking the reader to useful performance profiles for debugging the regression.

      This will make it much easier to immediately jump in and start analyzing performance regressions.

Search and Navigation

  • [James] fixed context menu search terms to be displayed in the address bar for certain engines. Bug 1801602
  • [Drew] has refactored quick suggest telemetry tests. Bug 1804807
  • [Drew] did a bunch of refactors to support row buttons in all row types. Bug 1803873
  • [Dale] updated a few strings for the quick action buttons. Bug 1783153
  • [Dale] turned off quickactions on zero prefix by default. Bug 1803566
  • [Stephanie] fixed a bug so we can record search telemetry from different search engines who have the same underlying ad provider. Bug 1804739
  • [Mandy] fixed a bug where search engine order was modified. Bug 1800662
  • [Standard8] has refactored multiple files in search:
    • Bug 1804520 – removed the callback argument for SearchSuggestionController
    • Bug 1803911 – replace Cu.reportError calls in newtab

Storybook / Reusable components

  • Our Storybook is online
    • Currently a manual deployment process, will look into automating it soon
  • moz-button-group element landed in about:logins, standardising/simplifying a few modal buttons. See Bug 1792238 and Bug 1802377
    • Before:

      • A dialog box showing warning text that passwords are being exported in plaintext to a file. The buttons at the bottom of the dialog are spaced with "Cancel" on the left, and "Export..." on the right.

        This is how it has looked up until now, which is inconsistent with our other dialogs.

    • After:

      • A dialog box showing warning text that passwords are being exported in plaintext to a file. The buttons at the bottom of the dialog are right aligned.

        This is how it’s supposed to look. Thanks, moz-button-group!

  • Emilio updated stylesheet loading to be sync for our privileged shadow DOM, avoiding flashes of unstyled content (FOUC) Bug 1799200

