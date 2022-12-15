Search persistence, a new migrator and more! – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 129

Highlights
- James from the Search team has been working on persisting the search term in the address bar after you do a search in it. It is now enabled on Nightly (see bug 1802564). Try it out, file bugs if you see them and let us know if you have any feedback.
- Evan, one of the students working with us from CalState LA, landed a patch that adds a new Opera GX migrator
- It’s currently disabled by default, but can by enabled by setting `browser.migrate.opera-gx.enabled` to true in about:config
- For WebExtension authors: thanks to Alex Ochameau’s work in Bug 1410932, starting from Firefox 110 the errors raised from extension content script contexts will be logged in the related tab’s web console
- The screenshots component now respects the setting “Always ask you where to save files” when downloading screenshots. Set `screenshots.browser.component.enabled` to true to use this feature.
Friends of the Firefox team
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Volunteers that fixed more than one bug
- Gregory Pappas [:gregp]
- Itiel
- Janvi Bajoria [:janvi01]
- Jonas Jenwald [:Snuffleupagus]
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)
- 🌟 Divyanshu Agrawal added a fix to not save values in fields with `autocomplete=”one-time-code”`
- 🌟 Alan Shirk added Window Device Pixel Ratios to Graphics section of about:support
- eliang made it possible to import data from OperaGX
- steven w added a pref that opens the existing migration.xhtml document in a tab dialog box modal
- 🌟 Tyler Brinkman updated browser_tabCloseSpace to use overflowTabs() from BrowserTestUtils
Project Updates
Add-ons / Web Extensions
Addon Manager & about:addons
- Improvements to “all sites” optional permissions support in the about:addons permissions view – Bug 1778461
WebExtensions Framework
- Use https by default in MV3 extension requests (enforced through the default MV3 extension CSP) – Security and privacy related restrictions Bug 1797086
- Unified Extensions Button got some more minor tweaks, fixes and additional test coverage – Bug 1802366, Bug 1802925, Bug 1803650, Bug 1801336, Bug 1800109, Bug 1801514, Bug 1802562
- Fixed a race between the extension manifest parsing and the extension startupCache population on extension startup – Bug 1791370
WebExtension APIs
- Thanks to Gregory Pappas for contributing:
- implementation of the additional Omnibox onDeleteSuggestions API event Bug 1478095 – Implement `onDeleteSuggestion`
- Exposing securityKeyLength in WebRequest SecurityInfo details Bug 1778473 – webRequest API: Add key length property to SecurityInfo object
- As part of the ongoing work on the declarativeNetRequest API:
- Introduced support for the urlFilter condition (Bug 1745759), the modifyHeader action (Bug 1797404), the “redirect.trasform” rule property (Bug 1801870) and static rulesets (Bug 1745763)
- Restricted tabIds and excludedTabIds conditions to session rules – Bug 1804464
- NOTE: declarativeNetRequest API is currently only enabled when the “extensions.dnr.enabled” pref is set to true, and only exposed to MV3 extensions.
Developer Tools
DevTools
- Zac Svoboda improved the color of errors in the JSON viewer (bug)
- We added scrollend event in the Debugger Event Breakpoints panel (bug)
WebDriver BiDi
- Julian fixed a bug in webDriver where WebDriver:FindElements would not retrieve elements if the Firefox window was behind another app’s window (bug)
- Sasha added full support for session.subscribe and session.unsubscribe commands (bug, spec)
- Henrik added support for serialization of Node objects (bug)
- James implemented the browsingContext.captureScreenshot command (bug, spec)
Desktop Integrations
- We now have automated tests running against MSIX packages
- mochitest-media for now, browser-chrome in the near future, and hopefully xpcshell
ESMification status
- Please consider migrating your components if you haven’t already. Don’t forget actors as well.
- ESMified status:
- browser: 46.4%
- toolkit: 31.62%
- Total: 43.6% (up from 41.3%)
- #esmification on Matrix
- Migration Document (with a walkthrough!)
Lint, Docs and Workflow
- A new rule has been added to disallow the single-argument form of Cu.reportError. console.error should be used instead.
- There is a meta bug for the work to remove (or replace) Cu.reportError completely.
- Replacing the two argument form will come later as it still needs some investigation.
Migration Improvements (CalState LA Project)
- Steven landed a patch that lets us open up the migration dialog in a tab modal
- mconley added some infrastructure for a new migrator wizard, and also wrote a bunch of documentation for the students who are going to be working on it
- The students are now on exam / winter break and will hit the ground running again in late January.
Performance Tools (aka Firefox Profiler)
- Made searching in markers more generic. Now any property can be a searchable property, the gecko engineers can now change this themselves without changing the frontend. (PR #4352, Bug 1803751)
- Landed some changes in the category colors (more contrast, brown is now really brown, added a new magenta color).
- Changed the treeherder performance regression template to output the before and after profile links for each regression (PR #7588)
Search and Navigation
- [James] fixed context menu search terms to be displayed in the address bar for certain engines. Bug 1801602
- [Drew] has refactored quick suggest telemetry tests. Bug 1804807
- [Drew] did a bunch of refactors to support row buttons in all row types. Bug 1803873
- [Dale] updated a few strings for the quick action buttons. Bug 1783153
- [Dale] turned off quickactions on zero prefix by default. Bug 1803566
- [Stephanie] fixed a bug so we can record search telemetry from different search engines who have the same underlying ad provider. Bug 1804739
- [Mandy] fixed a bug where search engine order was modified. Bug 1800662
- [Standard8] has refactored multiple files in search:
- Bug 1804520 – removed the callback argument for SearchSuggestionController
- Bug 1803911 – replace Cu.reportError calls in newtab
Storybook / Reusable components
- Our Storybook is online
- Currently a manual deployment process, will look into automating it soon
- moz-button-group element landed in about:logins, standardising/simplifying a few modal buttons. See Bug 1792238 and Bug 1802377
- Before:
- After:
- Before:
- Emilio updated stylesheet loading to be sync for our privileged shadow DOM, avoiding flashes of unstyled content (FOUC) Bug 1799200
