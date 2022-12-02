WebExtensions Mv3, WebMIDI, OpenSearch, PiP updates and more! – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 128

Highlights

Thanks to Niklas for adding a playback scrubber to Picture-in-Picture! It is still a work-in-progress feature as a part of our effort to improve PiP playback controls. But to check it out in its current state, enable the pref `media.videocontrols.picture- in-picture.improved-video- controls.enabled` and then open a video in PiP to see it.



Friends of the Firefox team

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

Brian Pham

Itiel

Sebastian Zartner [:sebo]

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

WebExtensions Framework

As part of the work related to “Origin Controls “ and “Unified Extensions UI”: The Unified Extensions UI is also riding the 109 release train – Bug 1801129 Follow-ups and bug fixes Fixed a regression that was preventing the “disabled” state of an extension action to be applied correctly. This bug was also affecting Beta (108) – Bug 1802411 Extensions actions can now be pinned/unpinned from the Unified Extensions panel – Bug 1782203 Default area of extension actions is now the unified extensions panel – Bug 1799947

Niklas fixed a regression on opening a link from the context menu options on an extension sidebar page (regressed in Firefox 107 by Bug 1790855), the fix has been landed in nightly 109 and uplifted to beta 108 – Bug 1801360

Emilio fixed a regression related to the windows.screen properties in extension background pages returning physical screen dimensions (regressed in Firefox 103 by Bug 1773813) – Bug 1798213

WebExtension APIs

As part of the ongoing work on the declarativeNetRequest API: the initial implementation of the declarativeNetRequest rule engine is being hooked to the networking (and so rules with actions and conditions already supported are now being applied to actual intercepted network requests) – Bug 1745761

Addon Manager & about:addons

SitePermsAddonProvider: a new Add-ons Manager provider used to provision virtual add-ons which unlock dangerous permissions for specific sites. We are experimenting with using an add-on install flow to gate site access to WebMIDI in order to convey to users that granting such access entails trusting the site. Initial implementation from Bug 1778959 Enabled in Nightly 108 by default in Bug 1790620 Other related follow-ups Fixes from nightly 109 uplifted to beta 108: Bug 1801199, Bug 1801337, Bug 1800576 Bug tracking enabling the new provider in all channels: Bug 1790621 Bugs tracking new in-tree docs to be added: Bug 1742518 Tracking meta: Bug 1737161 Thanks to nchevobbe for working with us on the new design of the “sitepermission” addon type



Developer Tools

DevTools

Zac Svoboda tweaked the JSON viewer so the toolbar matches the one of the toolbox (bug)

Karntino Areros made watchpoint more legible (bug)

Clinton Adeleke fixed padding in the debugger “welcome box” (bug)

Sean Feng made a change so opening DevTools does not trigger PerformanceObserver callback (bug)

Julian fixed adding new rules in inspector on pages with CSP (bug)

WebDriver BiDi

Opening a new tab with WebDriver:NewWindow now properly sets the focus on the page (bug)

Column numbers in expectations and stacktraces are now 0-based (bug)

ESMification status

Please consider migrating your components if you haven’t already. Don’t forget actors as well.

ESMified status: browser: 39.7% toolkit: 29.8% Total: 41.3% (up from 38.4%)

#esmification on Matrix

Migration Document (with a walkthrough!)

Lint, Docs and Workflow

Migration Improvements (CalState LA Project)

Picture-in-Picture

kpatenio fixed an issue where the PiP toggle and native video controls overlapped visually

Janvi enhanced PiP control tooltips – now tooltips appear on mouse hover and on keyboard focus

Performance Tools (aka Firefox Profiler)

Clicking a node in the activity graph selects the call tree tab now. (PR #4331)

Search and Navigation