The `grid-template-areas` portion of the Rules pane of the DevTools Inspector displays the names of the grid sections in a grid to make it easier to map their names to their locations.
A new release, a new button and much more – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 126

Highlights

  • Firefox 106 went out today! Here are some blog posts talking about what is new, as well as the release notes!
  • The Unified Extensions toolbar button (part of the Manifest v3 project) has been enabled by default in Nightly.
  • Raphaël Ferrand added a patch to format the value of grid-template-areas in the inspector (bug)

      We heard you like grids.

  • Emilio is burning away XUL layout! See his mailing list post here for details.
  • Power profiling now works on Linux and MacOS with intel CPUs. (previously only worked on MacOS with Apple Silicon and Windows 11). Thanks Dan Robertson for the work on the Linux patch!

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Script to find new contributors from bug list

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • Angel Villalobos
  • Bryan Macoy
  • Itiel
  • Jonas Jenwald [:Snuffleupagus]

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

WebExtensions Framework
  • Thanks to Nika, ExtensionPolicyService and WebExtensionPolicy have been tweaked to provide a thread-safe subset of these internals – Bug 1793995 and Bug 1794657
    • Nika has also switched MatchPattern and MatchGlob to the rust regex engine – Bug 1693271
  • As part of the work related to the “Unified Extensions” button
    • Added origin controls informations to the panel entries – Bug 1784218
    • Attention indicator on pending content scripts and ungranted host permission – Bug 1777343 / Bug 1795597
    • Tweaked working of the host permissions notes localised strings – Bug 1794504
    • Disable extension entry in the panel when host permissions have been already granted – Bug 1794085
    • Run content scripts on action click for MV3 extension with activeTab permission – Bug 1793494
  • Fixed (in Firefox 107) regression related to the WebExtensions install panel disappearing when switching between tabs – Bug 1792971 (regressed in Firefox 106 by Bug 1565751)
WebExtension APIs
  • Fixed NativeMessaging WebExtensions API regression introduced in 106 (fixed in 107 and fix uplifted to 106) – Bug 1791788 (regressed by Bug 1772942)
  • Improved error reported when runtime.sendNativeMessage fails – Bug 1792094
  • Improved error handling on the scripting.executeScript API method – Bug 1740608

Developer Tools

DevTools
  • Wartmanm fixed a bug in the console autocomplete when the debugger is paused (bug)
  • Zachary Svoboda made it so the JSON Viewer gets automatically focused on load, allowing to scroll in the page via the keyboard easier (bug)
  • Fabien Casters fixed an issue in the Netmonitor Raw header where text selection wouldn’t persist (bug)
  • Alex made the iframe we use in the Netmonitor to render HTML responses more secure, ensuring it runs in a content process  (bug)
  • We fixed an annoying bug in the console input where hitting the Fn key while having text selected would delete the selection (bug)
  • Honza fixed half a dozen of bugs on our documentation (bug, bug, bugbug, bug, bug)
  • The debugger source tree in Browser Toolbox is now sorted thanks to Alex. The main thread will always appear first, then all processes sorted by pid, and finally workers (bug)

    • The debugger source tree in the Browser Toolbox showing a list of threads, starting with the Main Thread, followed by threads in various subprocesses sorted low to high by their process ID.

      This should make it easier to find the thread and code you’re looking for in the Browser Toolbox.

  • Alex is also leading an effort to properly maintain our sourcemap package (https://github.com/mozilla/source-map), which a lot of people are using as it’s faster than Chrome/Safari implementations. He has promising result to make it even faster, hopefully we’ll share some numbers in the weeks to come
WebDriver BiDi
  • James fixed handling of undefined in pointerMove and wheel actions (bug)
  • Sasha added Realm support to `script.evaluate`, `script.callFunction`, and `script.disown` so you evaluate script in a given realm (bug)
  • And she also enabled `script.evaluate`, `script.callFunction` and `script.disown` on release (bug).
  • A new version (v0.32.0) of geckodriver was released, with better support for Firefox in Snap containers (issue)
  • Julian added support for `referenceContext` parameter for the `browsingContext.create` command (bug, spec), so the new browsing context would be physically inserted after the referenced one.
  • Henrik fixed a bug where local IP addresses would cause Remote Agent to start WebSocket on IPv6 instead of IPv4 (bug)
  • Sasha added support for serialization of complex objects (bug)
  • Finally, during the AllHands, Sasha prototyped a WebConsole UI using WebDriver BiDi (bug). This lives on https://firefox-dev.tools/bidi-webconsole-prototype/

    • A WebConsole that looks very similar to the Firefox DevTools console, but running within a web page and connected to a local Firefox for logging and script execution.

      Note that you have to launch Firefox in a special way in order to open the port for WebDriver BiDi clients.

Fluent

ESMification status

Lint, Docs and Workflow

Migration Improvements (CalState LA Project)

Performance Tools (aka Firefox Profiler)

  • The Source View is now focusable and therefore you can copy some text out of it.

Search and Navigation

