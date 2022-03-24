These Weeks In Firefox: Issue 112

Highlights
- Picture-in-Picture captions/subtitles support is now enabled by default on Nightly! Supported sites include YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and others that use WebVTT
- The Firefox Profiler supports date format changes according to your locale when viewing your list of published profiles (#3928)
- The WebExtensions Framework shows the background event page status in about:debugging and allows you to forcefully terminate the background event page for temporarily installed addons – Bug 1748529
- InstallTrigger is (finally) entering into a deprecation path in Firefox 100. See Bug 1754441 and “Intent to deprecate InstallTrigger” email in dev-platform for more information
Friends of the Firefox team
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Script to find new contributors from bug list
Volunteers that fixed more than one bug
- Claudia Batista [:claubatista]
- Oriol Brufau [:Oriol]
- Shane Hughes [:aminomancer]
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)
- Joaquin Serna removed analytics code from screenshots
- 🌟 gliu20 centered the buttons from the Add New Address modal on the DE locale
- 🌟 Steve fixed drag/drop from the URL bar when in Reader Mode
- Hikota Nakatani removed dark theme specific selectors from devtools/client/debugger/src/
components/shared/ResultList. css
- Lebar fixed the Uncaught TypeError: this._view.parentElement is undefined errors in browser console when selecting Show in Folder context menu option from App Menu -> Bookmarks
- Emily Michaels added original article lang attribute to Reader Mode article
- 🌟 Seth fixed MatchURLFilters should return only when port filter check fails
Project Updates
Add-ons / Web Extensions
Addon Manager & about:addons
- Upcoming changes to the add-on install flow:
- Introduced some additional cross-origins checks to the add-on installation flows triggered from webpages (both originated by InstallTrigger calls and/or navigations to an XPI url) – Bug 1755950
- In addition (not landed yet, but should land soon) we also plan to introduce in Firefox >= 100 user activation requirement to successfully trigger the add-on installation flows – Bug 1759737
- SitePermission add-on type (SitePermission doc page from extensionworkshop.com):
- Allow SitePermission add-ons to be installed from subdomains (along with disallowing the install origin associated to the SitePermission addon xpi file from being set to known eTLD) – Bug 1759764
WebExtensions Framework
- As part of the ongoing ManifestVersion 3 work:
- More WebExtensions API have been adapted to support persistent listeners and other behaviors expected on extensions using a non persistent background script (which will force a previously terminated event page to be respawn to handle the event) – Bug 1748551, Bug 1748571, Bug 1748553, Bug 1748554, Bug 1748562, Bug 1748552, Bug 1748569, Bug 1759295, Bug 1748570, Bug 1748561, Bug 1748556, Bug 1748568, Bug 1759308, Bug 1757855
- Treating host_permissions as optional in manifest_version 3 extensions – Bug 1745818
- Some more additions to the new “scripting” WebExtensions API namespace: Bug 1736585, Bug 1759932, Bug 1755976, Bug 1758007
- Fixed a chrome_settings_overrides bug triggered by search add-on upgrades – Bug 1757760
WebExtension APIs
- Fixed a regression introduced in the pkcs11 WebExtensions API in Firefox 98 – Bug 1759162
- Fix landed in Fx 100, and uplifted to beta Fx 99 and release Fx 98
- Seth Falco contributed a fix for a bug in the webNavigation API’s UrlFilter ports parameter – Bug 1755263
Developer Tools
- WebDriver BiDi – bidirectional protocol for browser automation designed to make cross-browser testing easier. It’s based on a spec.
- Support for the browsingContext.getTree command has landed, which allows users to get information about all the browsing contexts currently available in the browser.
- We added support for custom hosts and origins headers for incoming BiDi connections. Thanks to this, the BiDi implementation in Firefox is now compatible with most clients, which is great for end-users as well as for testing. Note that more work is still required for complex setups, for instance using docker.
- Browser Toolbox – The Browser Toolbox enables you to debug add-ons and the browser’s own JavaScript code rather than just web pages like the normal Toolbox. The Browser Toolbox’s context is the whole browser rather than just a single page on a single tab.
- Seeking feedback that would help us to understand what features/bugs/workflows are important for its users (mostly folks working on Firefox UI/Add-ons) and prioritize.
Downloads Panel
- We shipped the changes to the downloads flow in 98. If you notice bugs relating to these changes being filed in your components during triage, please mark them as blocking this bug.
Form Autofill
- Dimi has landed Fathom support to recognize credit card fields which will deliver higher accuracy than our current field detection heuristics
- Fathom is not currently being used to recognize credit card fields in Nightly, this work is being tracked in Bug 1759418
- Tgiles fixed two issues where Form Autofill did not transform the credit card expiry year correctly in some cases and Form Autofill was not sending ‘input’ and ‘change’ events when resetting a form
- Thanks to gliu20 for fixing an issue where the buttons in the Add New Address modal were not centered on the DE locale and the FR locale
Desktop Integrations (Installer & Updater)
- Thanks to :bhearsum: Landed a good portion of private browsing mode entry point. Aiming for fx-101. Currently pref’d off.
- Closed bug with background task leaving parts of profile on disk – Kudos to :nrishel:
Password Manager
- Tgiles fixed an issue where certain elements on about:logins could not be accessed via keyboard navigation
Picture-in-Picture
- Niklas added a bunch of new telemetry probes to help us better understand how Picture in Picture is used
- Niklas fixed an issue where YouTube pip captions/subtitles are delayed
- kpatenio updated styling for captions/subtitles to move when pip player controls appear
- kpatenio fixed issues with YouTube captions/subtitles (Bug 1757814)
Performance Tools (aka Firefox Profiler)
- Move instant markers to the top line in the marker chart panel. (#3927)
- Capture IPC markers from the unprofiled threads. They will show up in the main thread of their process. (Bug 1709104 and Bug 1755965)
- Add thread information to the IPC markers that are coming from other threads. (Bug 1758099)
- Expose frame labels that are interesting to the JS view like “Paint”, “Styles” and GC/CC operations (Bug 1752861)
- Add SetAnimation, SampleAnimation and ClearAnimation markers on the compositor thread and add more information to the existing animation markers. (Bug 1757202)
- Reminder: Joy Of Profiling matrix channel and meetings (every monday): come and share your profiles!
Search and Navigation
- Drew added and modified telemetry for Fx Suggest best match MVP Bug 1752953
- Drew improved the quick suggest lookup including reducing the memory footprint. There’s a more detail description in the bug – Bug 1758802
- Mandy and Drew landed dynamic docs for UrlBar, we’re planning to create more of these docs for our team. Check it out:
- Daisuke fixed a bug where the cursor would not go to the address bar after pressing cmd + enter until the address bar goes into focus again after some delay. Bug 1757376
- James [jteow] fixed a bug when you selected multiple bookmarks, you can drag and drop the bookmarks within the middle of the selection, this is no longer the case anymore. Bug 390752
- Dao is doing work for Colorway Closet (part of MR1) waiting for approval for Eng work to start
- Dao working on regressions from Bug 1756002 – [meta] Improve visibility and consistency of focus rings in Firefox across platforms in the meantime
