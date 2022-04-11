Firefox Nightly News

These Weeks In Firefox: Issue 113

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Introductions/Shout-Outs

  • Please welcome Stephanie Cunnane to her first Firefox Desktop meeting today. She’s our newest team member on the Search Team and started with us on March 21st! 🎉🎉🎉Welcome Stephanie!

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • Claudia Batista [:claubatista]
  • gliu20
  • Masatoshi Kimura [:emk]
  • Mathew Hodson
  • mattheww

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

WebExtensions Framework
WebExtension APIs
  • Fixed missing “title” property in the bookmarks.onRemoved event details – Bug 1556427
  • Fixed browser.sessions.getRecentlyClosed API when a closed windows had a tab with empty history – Bug 1762326
  • Support overriding the heuristic that Firefox uses to decide whether a theme is dark or light using the new “theme.properties.color_scheme” and “theme.properties.content_color_scheme theme” properties – Bug 1750932

Developer Tools

  •  Toolbox
    • Wartmann fixed an annoying Debugger + React DevTools webextension bug, where you had to click the resume button twice when paused because of a “debugger” statement (bug)
    • Yury and Alex improved debugging asm.js/wasm project (bug), by turning debug code on only when using the Debugger, making using the console only faster
    • Julian fixed a bug when using the picker on UA Widgets (e.g. <video> elements)
    • Storage Inspector wasn’t reflecting Cookies being updated in private tabs, this was fixed in Bug 1755220
    • We landed a few patches that improved Console performance in different scenarios (bug, bug and bug), and we’re getting close to land the virtualization patch (bug). Overall the Console should be _much_ faster in the coming weeks, we’ll compile some numbers once everything landed
  • WebDriver BiDi
    • Support for the browsingContext.close command landed (bug) which allows users to close a given top-level browsing context (aka tab). The browser testing group still needs to agree on what should happen when the last tab (window) gets closed.
    • Optional hosts and origins should now be set as command line arguments, and not from preferences anymore (bug). This will raise user awareness when adding these additional hosts and origins that need to be accepted for new WebSocket connections by WebDriver BiDi clients.
    • Most of the existing Webdriver tests on Android are now enabled (bug), which will prevent regressions on this platform. More tests can be enabled once Marionette will support opening new tabs.

  • There are various mentored patches in work/landing to fix ESLint no-unused-vars issues in xpcshell-tests. Thank you to the following who have landed fixes so far:
    • Leslie Orellana
  • Gijs has landed a patch to suggest (via ESLint) using add_setup rather than add_task in mochitests, and updated many existing instances to use add_setup.
  • Standard8 landed a patchset that did a few things:
    • Fixed an issue when running with ESLint 8.x which we’ll be upgrading to soon.
    • Completed documentation for ESLint rules where it was missing previously.
    • Upgraded all the Mozilla rules to use a newer definition format, which also includes a link to the documentation.
      • Editors should now be able to link you to the documentation if you need more info e.g. in Atom:

Community

  • Lots of Outreachy applicants are showing up! Keep your eyes peeled for Bugzilla comments asking to be assigned to good-first-bugs. Respond ASAP to questions from applicants.
    • Remember to set `good-first-bug` in the Bugzilla keyword
    • And then add [lang=js], [lang=css], and/or [lang=html] in the whiteboard to indicate what skills will be used
    • Finally, set yourself in the Mentor field

 

