These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 92

Highlights

Firefox will now update in the background for Windows Nightly users. See details in Bug 1703909 and this firefox-dev post. We plan to stage roll out to Beta users in the Beta 89 cycle, and to Release users in the Firefox 89 cycle.

The Startup Skeleton UI has a new style and is set to ride the trains to release!

Elastic overscroll (“rubberbanding”) is enabled on macOS (Bug 1704231).

Double-tap-to-zoom is enabled on macOS (Bug 674371). Double tap with two fingers to zoom in on a section of a webpage.

Thanks to our Outreachy candidates have been picking up good-first-bugs across Firefox! There’s still time to apply – deadline is April 30th.

When viewing zip files, Firefox Profiler now automatically expands all the children.



Friends of the Firefox team

For contributions from April 6 to April 20 2021, inclusive.

Introductions/Shout-Outs

Fixed more than one bug

Claudia Batista [:claubatista]

Dhanesh

Evgenia Kotovich

Falguni Islam

Garima Mazumdar

Itiel

kaira [:anshukaira]

Kajal Sah

Liz Krane

Luz De La Rosa

Manuel Carretero

Michael Kohler [:mkohler]

Michelle Goossens

msirringhaus

ryedu.09

Sarah Ukoha

Sebastian Zartner [:sebo]

Tim Nguyen :ntim

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons

ntim fixed an alignment issue on the about:addons page options menu (regressed in the same nightly version by Bug 1699917, a proton related cleanup) – Bug 1703487

fixed an alignment issue on the about:addons page options menu (regressed in the same nightly version by Bug 1699917, a proton related cleanup) – Bug 1703487 Michelle Goossens contributed a fix to ensure “Restart with addons disabled” opt-in the new Proton window-modal UI – Bug 1685346

WebExtensions Framework

Extensions web_accessible_resources are not blocked by CORS checks anymore – Bug 1694679

Fixed a bug that was preventing the “New Windows and Tabs URL” controlled by an extension to be updated as expected when the url changes as part of an extension update – Bug 1698619 NOTE: Firefox will re-prompt the user if the url is changed to an external URL from a previous one packaged into the extension itself



Developer Tools

Fission, targeting two upcoming milestones M7a – working on BFCache related bugs M8 – reaching feature parity with pre-Fission state

Style resources (*.css files) blocked by CSP are properly displayed in the Network monitor panel (bug).



Installer & Updater

Of note to this audience: as part of this work,a while ago we made launching devtools not apply updates: Bug 1120863. We’d like to do more in that direction but It Is Complicated — cheers to :bytesized for the epic bug comment!

Lint and Docs

./mach doc no longer needs a globally installed jsdoc. jsdoc is now installed to node_modules using the same set-up as ESLint.

As part of the work we also updated most of the node modules that we use to the latest versions (mainly bug fixes).

Thank you to Falguni Islam and Kajal Sah who have been working with Emma Malysz to enable ESLint on browser/extensions/screenshots.

ESlint has also been enabled on some more of the dom/security/test directories.

macOS Spotlight

macOS Spotlight is a new team spanning Desktop and Platform working on improving macOS platform integration. Come say hello to the team in the #macdev channel on Matrix! Here’s what the team has worked on since its inception in mid-February:

Native context menus are nearly done (Bug 34572). They’re currently disabled pending test failures (tracked in Bug 1700724). Enable widget.macos.native-context-menus to try them out.

to try them out. When mousing to the top of the window in fullscreen, the title bar no longer covers the tab strip (Bug 738335).

Long tooltips will no longer appear on the wrong monitor (Bug 1689682).

The sidebar now has a vibrant see-through appearance (Bug 1594132).

Fixed an issue where the app menu would open at the wrong size then shrink (Bug 1687774).

Right click on the toolbar in fullscreen mode and click “Hide Toolbars” to hide the toolbar. This feature has been broken on macOS for years and is now fixed! This is useful for presentations (Bug 740148).

The Firefox System theme now changes with the “Auto” OS theme (bug 1593390).

Ongoing work on enabling native fullscreen by default (Bug 1631735). Enable full-screen-api.macos-native-full-screen to always use macOS native fullscreen.

to always use macOS native fullscreen. Ongoing work on enhanced dark mode support. This includes theming the titlebar and non-browser windows like Library, using dark stoplight buttons, dark context menus, dark tooltips, dark highlight colors, and more. Enable widget.macos.respect-system-appearance to try it out (expect breakage!) (Bug 1623686).

Messaging System









Performance

OS.File is almost completely out of the startup path – only a handful of bugs remain and they all have patches up.

kmoir ported the “best practices for front-end Firefox engineers” document to source docs

Performance Tools

Made the profile info button more explicit Before After

Marker tooltips now display the inner window ids if there are multiple pages with the same URL

Test category is being displayed first in the Marker Chart now, as they are very relevant when they exist

Search and Navigation