These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 93

Highlights

Firefox 89 introduces a fresh new look and feel! Floating tabs! Streamlined menus! New icons! Better dark mode support! Improved context menus on Mac and Windows Improved perceived startup performance on Windows Native context menus and rubberbanding/overscroll on macOS Refreshed modals dialogs and notification bars! More details in these release notes and in this early review from laptopmag

Non-native form controls are slated to ride out in Firefox 89 as well This lays the groundwork for improving the sandboxing of the content processes by shutting off access to native OS widget drawing routines

(Experimental, and en-US Nightly only) Users will now get unit conversions directly in the URL bar! Users can type “5 lbs to kg” and see a copy/paste friendly result instantaneously.

Friends of the Firefox team

For contributions from April 20 2021 to May 4 2021, inclusive.

Introductions/Shout-Outs

Fixed more than one bug

Falguni Islam

Itiel

kaira [:anshukaira]

Kajal Sah

Luz De La Rosa

Richa Sharma

Sebastian Zartner [:sebo]

Vaidehi

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons

Starting from Firefox 90, when no extensions are installed our about:addons page will show to the users a nicer message to explicitly direct them to addons.mozilla.org instead of an empty list of installed extensions (Bug 1561538) – Thanks to Samuel Grasse-Haroldsen for fixing this polishing issue.

for fixing this polishing issue. As part of the ongoing work to get rid of OS.File usage, Barret unveiled and fixed some races in AddonManager and XPIDatabase jsm (Bug 1702116)

unveiled and fixed some races in AddonManager and XPIDatabase jsm (Bug 1702116) Fixed a macOS specific issue in the “Manager Extension Shortcuts” about:addons view, which was preventing this view from detecting some of the conflicting shortcuts (Bug 1565854)

WebExtensions Framework

WebExtension APIs

Nicolas Chevobbe applied the needed changes to ensure that the devtools.inspectedWindow.reload method is Fission compatible also when an extension does pass to it the userAgent option (Bug 1706098)

Fission

Neil has been working on reviving the tab unloader for when users are hitting memory limits It’s smarter this time though, and should hopefully make better choices on which tabs to unload. Currently disabled by default, but Nightly users can test it by setting `browser.tabs.unloadOnLowMemory` to `true`



Messaging System

Performance

Performance Tools

Stacks now include the category color of each stack frame (in tooltips, marker table, sidebar)

Fixed a bug where the dot markers appear in the wrong places.



Search and Navigation

Lots of polish fixes to Proton address bar (and search bar)

The Search Mode chiclet can now be closed also when the address bar is unfocused – Bug 1701901

Address bar results action text (for example “Switch to tab”, or “Search with Engine”) won’t be pushed out of the visible area by long titles anymore – Bug 1707839

Double dots in domain-looking strings will now be corrected – Bug 1580881

Screenshots

Kajal, Falguni, Dawit, and Kaira have been working on removing server side code from screenshots