Firefox Nightly News

Let's improve quality, build after build!
Categories: News

These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 93

No responses yet

Highlights

  • Firefox 89 introduces a fresh new look and feel!
    • Floating tabs!
    • Streamlined menus!
    • New icons!
    • Better dark mode support!
    • Improved context menus on Mac and Windows
    • Improved perceived startup performance on Windows
    • Native context menus and rubberbanding/overscroll on macOS
    • Refreshed modals dialogs and notification bars!
    • More details in these release notes and in this early review from laptopmag
  • Non-native form controls are slated to ride out in Firefox 89 as well
    • This lays the groundwork for improving the sandboxing of the content processes by shutting off access to native OS widget drawing routines
  • (Experimental, and en-US Nightly only) Users will now get unit conversions directly in the URL bar! Users can type “5 lbs to kg” and see a copy/paste friendly result instantaneously.

Friends of the Firefox team

For contributions from April 20 2021 to May 4 2021, inclusive.

Introductions/Shout-Outs

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Fixed more than one bug
  • Falguni Islam
  • Itiel
  • kaira [:anshukaira]
  • Kajal Sah
  • Luz De La Rosa
  • Richa Sharma
  • Sebastian Zartner [:sebo]
  • Vaidehi
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons
  • Starting from Firefox 90, when no extensions are installed  our about:addons page will show to the users a nicer message to explicitly direct them to addons.mozilla.org  instead of an empty list of installed extensions (Bug 1561538) – Thanks to Samuel Grasse-Haroldsen for fixing this polishing issue.
  • As part of the ongoing work to get rid of OS.File usage, Barret unveiled and fixed some races in AddonManager and XPIDatabase jsm (Bug 1702116)
  • Fixed a macOS specific issue in the “Manager Extension Shortcuts” about:addons view, which was preventing this view from detecting some of the conflicting shortcuts (Bug 1565854)
WebExtensions Framework
WebExtension APIs
  • Nicolas Chevobbe applied the needed changes to ensure that the devtools.inspectedWindow.reload method is Fission compatible also when an extension does pass to it the userAgent option (Bug 1706098)

Fission

  • Neil has been working on reviving the tab unloader for when users are hitting memory limits
    • It’s smarter this time though, and should hopefully make better choices on which tabs to unload.
    • Currently disabled by default, but Nightly users can test it by setting `browser.tabs.unloadOnLowMemory` to `true`

Messaging System

Performance

Performance Tools

  • Stacks now include the category color of each stack frame (in tooltips, marker table, sidebar)
    • Before and after image with stack frames highlighted in different colors.
  • Fixed a bug where the dot markers appear in the wrong places.
    • Profiler timeline with markers correctly displayed.

Search and Navigation

  • Lots of polish fixes to Proton address bar (and search bar)
  • The Search Mode chiclet can now be closed also when the address bar is unfocused – Bug 1701901
  • Address bar results action text (for example “Switch to tab”, or “Search with Engine”) won’t be pushed out of the visible area by long titles anymore – Bug 1707839
  • Double dots in domain-looking strings will now be corrected – Bug 1580881

Screenshots

Kajal, Falguni, Dawit, and Kaira have been working on removing server side code from screenshots

No comments yet

Post a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *