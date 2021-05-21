These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 94

Highlights

On macOS, scrollbars now squish during rubber-banding.

We’re working on supporting native fullscreen on macOS. Turn it on by enabling the pref full-screen-api.macos-native-full-screen . This will (among other things) create new fullscreen Spaces for videos. You could, for example, put a fullscreen YouTube video in native Split Screen next to another application.

We're also working on enhanced dark mode support for macOS (Bug 1623686). Enable this by turning on the pref widget.macos.respect-system-appearance . Recent fixes include a dark library window (Bug 1698763), dark page info dialog (Bug 1698754), and a dark "Clear Recent History" window (Bug 1710269).

We've announced the deprecation of the canvas drawWindow WebExtension method, due to incompatibility with the Fission architecture: We should now be using tabs.captureTab.

about:welcome got major updates for Firefox 89. This includes new animations, icons, and accessibility improvements.

Friends of the Firefox team

For contributions from May 4 to May 18 2021, inclusive.

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons

Landed some more styling tweaks for making sure about:addons does better match the new Proton UI conventions: Bug 1709464 and Bug 1709655

WebExtensions Framework

More Fission-related changes landed in Firefox 90: Bug 1708238

Work related to the “manifest_version 3”: Support for new web_accessible_resources manifest property formats – Bug 1696580, Bug 1697334

WebExtension APIs

Starting from Firefox 90, Extensions will be allowed to use the Cache web API from extension pages to cache HTTP resources (caching an HTTP URL using the Cache web API will be still enforcing the extensions host permissions, as it would if the extension would be fetching from the same URLs using fetch or XHR) – Bug 1575625 and Bug 1710138 Thanks to André Natal for contributing this change as part of his work on the Project Bergamot extension



Fission

mccr8 enabled the Process Priority Manager for subframes

pbone landed some GC scheduling tweaks to make it less likely that closing many tabs all at once will result in long GC pauses

Lint and Docs

Silke did a patch to stop using the second argument to ChromeUtils.import when importing EnterprisePolicies.jsm. This is part of a set of bugs to finish enabling the mozilla/reject-chromeutils-import-params ESLint rule everywhere which will aid potentially switching the module system to es6 modules in future.



macOS Spotlight

Native context menus landed in Firefox 89! This closes the 21-year-old bug 34572. We also fixed a number of follow-up issues, like supporting dark mode context menus on macOS 10.14+.



Messaging System

New Tab Page

Accessibility bug fixes for the “personalize” drawer allowing it to operate better with screen readers (Bug 1707022) Thanks to :eeejay for the patches! Also a fix for high contrast mode (Bug 1708248) thanks to :morgan and :thecount

Snippets has been disabled in Firefox 89 (Bug 1709984)

Performance

Performance Tools

Profiler buffer memory is no longer counted in the profiler memory tracks, making it possible to see small memory use variations.

New label frames for XPIDL method/getter/setter calls (similar to what we already had for WebIDL)

Proton / MR1

Search and Navigation

Daisuke fixed a bug on Linux where opening new tabs by middle clicking the tabs bar could paste clipboard contents into the urlbar. Bug 1710289

Daisuke also fixed a bug where pasting a string ending with a combination of CR, LF may drop the search terms. Bug 1709971

Marco landed a patch improving the tooltips and accessible text when adding new OpenSearch engines – Bug 1706334

Mark fixed a bug in the separate search bar, where certain characters could be shown encoded in the results panel – Bug 1529220

Screenshots