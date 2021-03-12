These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 89

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

For contributions made from February 23, 2021 to March 9, 2021, inclusive.

Introductions/Shout-Outs

Fixed more than one bug

Itiel

Mattias de los Rios Rogers [:delosrogers]

Michelle Goossens

Oliver Pope

Patrick Storz

Andrei Petcu

RAHUL SAWRA[:rsawra]

Sebastian Zartner [:sebo]

Tim Nguyen :ntim

Tom Schuster [:evilpie]

Tom Tung [:tt, :ttung]

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

🌟 Ankit Jain fixed the label on the “Edit” option for SVG, XML, and MathML.

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

WebExtensions Framework

Fixed a bug in MatchGlob that was triggering a browser main process hang when an extension was passing to browser.tabs.query a URL with many redundant wildcards characters – Bug 1570868

Investigated and fixed a tabs API regression introduced in Firefox 86 – Bug 1694699 (the underlying issue was actually an old typo on the tabbrowser side, fixed in Bug 1498432)

WebExtension APIs

Added “url” support in the optional filtering option supported by the browser.tabs.onUpdated API event – Bug 1680279

Developer Tools

Browser toolbox now starts even if there are pending updates (bug, contributed by :nalexander)

now starts even if there are pending updates (bug, contributed by :nalexander) Inactive CSS support improved – new warning displayed when grid-template* is used on non-grid containers (bug)

support improved – new warning displayed when grid-template* is used on non-grid containers (bug) The team is focusing on fixing remaining Fission M7 blockers

Installer & Updater

1120863 – nalexander fixed a longstanding issue with running the Browser Toolbox when an update is pending.

nalexander’s work on the background update task continues, landed 1695797 (only process updates if we’re the only instance running) and 1695754 (background task docs).

1691486 – bytesized extended per-installation preferences beyond just app.update.auto.

1690064 – bytesized made uninstalling and reinstalling more consistently clear per-installation prefs and updates.

1685213 – agashlin landed shortcut and taskbar pinning telemetry

Messaging System

PDFs & Printing

Tom Schuster – Bug 1694844 – Fixed a bug where the print dialog wouldn’t open on linux if CUPS wasn’t installed

Performance

Performance Tools

Added nested event loop markers. Example profile: https://share.firefox.dev/3qdqZYZ

Fix for broken JIT stacks is underway and it’s very promising so far. Prototype working on Windows x64.

Picture-in-Picture

Oliver [:popeoliv] finished moving PiP site overrides from the WebCompat addon into its own addon (bug 1690076) Special thanks to Rob Wu, Dennis Schubert, and Thomas Wisniewski for helping us through this

Oliver [:popeoliv] fixed a JavaScript error where contentWindow isn’t available when calling requestIdleCallback (bug 1676569)

Hunter [:whjones526] started a prototype patch that allows users to move the PiP toggle button to either the right or left side (bug 1550453)

Search and Navigation

WebRTC UI