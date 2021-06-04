These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 95

Headlines

Firefox 89 released this week! This version includes a major UI redesign and thoughtful touches throughout. See the release notes here.

We launched ideas.mozilla.org, a new platform for the Mozilla community to share their feedback and ideas. While technical feedback and bug reports should still go to Bugzilla, please post product feedback and new feature recommendations to ideas.mozilla.org. Product managers, engineers, and designers will be engaging with the community there to refine and prioritize the suggestions!

Fission is now rolled out to ~50% of Nightly users. For those who don’t yet have it, you can opt-in to using Fission on Nightly, Beta or Release channels by setting `fission.autostart` to `true` followed by a Firefox restart. You will start to see a [F] in the tab hover that confirms that Fission is turned on.

We released Total Cookie Protection in private browsing mode in Firefox 89.

Friends of the Firefox team

For contributions from May 19 to June 1 2021, inclusive.

Introductions/Shout-Outs

Fixed more than one bug

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons

Fixed a small bug in about:addons that was mistakenly allowing a user to remove an extension locked by an enterprise policy – Bug 1658768

WebExtensions Framework

Bug 1709687 – NotFoundError: Could not open the file webext.sc.lz4 Barret landed a fix to avoid some log spam introduced by the changes originally landed as part of Bug 1649593

The id of the extension that is redirecting an intercepted webRequest is now being stored into the channel properties bag (as we are already doing for the extension id that is blocking an intercepted webRequest) – Bug 1711924 The devtools are not currently using this new property set on the channel, and so it is not going to be visible anywhere in the UI at the moment, we will be filing a follow up to track it as a possible addition to the DevTools network panel.

Gijs fixed a bug that was making Firefox to show the “external protocol permission prompt” when an url for an WebExtension-controlled protocol handler was passed on the command line – Bug 1700976 (originally regressed in Firefox 88 from Bug 1678255)

WebExtension APIs

In Firefox 89, the webRequest multipart/form-data parser has been updated to better match the spec (as well as how this API behaves in Chrome) – Bug 1697292

Developer Tools

Font preview for HTTP font requests (bug, contributed by Sebastian Zartner, :sebo)

Supporting private fields in DevTools (bug)

Fission Targeting Fission M8 – reaching feature parity with pre-Fision state. Also focusing on issues related to BFCache changes (changes behind a pref now, but will be enabled in Nightly soon – check: fission.bfcacheInParent)



Fission

Fission team is fixing the last couple of test failures with the new BFCache in parent process architecture. It is now ready for your testing and experience. Users can set `fission.bfcacheInParent` pref to `true` followed by a Firefox restart to enable this.

Please file any Fission bugs you encounter using this template.

macOS Spotlight

Work continues on supporting native fullscreen. See bug 1631735. Try the behaviour early by enabling full-screen-api.macos-native-full-screen.

Work continues on improved dark mode support. See bug 1623686. Try the behaviour early by enabling widget.macos.respect-system-appearance .

. Fixed a bug where context menus would sometimes not appear on a two-finger click: bug 1710474.

Preliminary work to improve high contrast mode on Mac: Bug 1711261 – Address bar and Search bar lack contrast in OSX High Contrast mode.

Preliminary work on reducing power consumption when watching videos.

Messaging System

New Tab Page

Work continues on remaining proton redesign work. Meta: Bug 1707989. Continuing to file bugs about this work that include some front-end good first bugs. (:amy is happy to mentor bugs)

Bug 1712297 Pinned topsites search shortcuts left hanging when @search_engine gets removed. Fix landed including tests. Thank you :standard8, :aflorinescu & :dao!

Performance

Performance Tools

You can now filter markers by their category in the marker chart and marker table.

No periodic sampling mode now collects thread CPU usage as well. Previously this section was blank. Example profile.

When importing a Linux perf profile into Firefox Profiler, the timeline will look better with less wasted empty space. Example profile.

Made various improvements on the activity graph in the timeline. It’s more accurate now.

Privacy/Security

Updating site data clearing to also clear storage partitioned by Total Cookie Protection – Bug 1646215 Rather than clearing per host, we will clear by “Cookie Jar” (by eTLD+1) We’re teaching all the storage cleaner implementations how to do that – Bug 1705032, Bug 1705033, Bug 1705035, Bug 1709621



Search and Navigation

Drew added new nontechnical address bar overview to source tree documentation, also explaining results composition

Drew continues to work on the next Firefox Suggest experiment

Daisuke fixed deduplication of search suggestions with the experimental unit conversion address bar provider (browser.urlbar.unitConversion.enabled) – Bug 1711156

Daisuke fixed spacing of search shortcut buttons – Bug 1710651

Harry fixed the reader view button tooltip – Bug 1712569

Screenshots

Kajal Sah started her outreachy internship last week!

Kajal is working on a patch to add the screenshot button to the context menu for iframes

Downloads Panel