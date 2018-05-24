Firefox Nightly News

These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 39

  • Kanika Saini started last week an Outreachy internship working on Enterprise Policies
  • Trisha Gupta is working on improving certificate error pages as an Outreachy intern!

  • 3 XBL bindings have been converted to Custom Elements (stringbundle, deck, dropmarker).
  • Proof of concept implementing XULStore on top of rkv is posted.
  • Improving support for top-level HTML windows (meta).
    • Width/height/position is remembered with the [persist] attr on the <html> tag.
    • Looking into supporting context menus next.

  • First new policy checked in by Outreachy intern 🎉🔥

  • Welcome Carol Ng, who’s joining the Sync team for the summer! 🎉
  • Mark is adding a new dialog that gives folks an option to wipe local data when they disconnect Sync. 🙈
  • The team is working on a Rust adapter for the Sync server, including a Rust client for FxA and an iOS demo app, to bridge the gap between the existing Sync, and the next version of Sync that’s powered by Mentat. 🦀
    • Thom has basic record storage working now. 📦
    • Ed continues to plug away on the Rust FxA client. The demo app can authenticate with FxA and get an OAuth token. 🔐
    • Mark refactored authentication with the token server, and starting on a telemetry adapter. 📓
    • Kit ported the Sync auth state machine from iOS. 🛠

  • Mobile news:
    • Android prototypes in progress for Send and Notes experiments
    • Support for mobile experiments coming soon to the Test Pilot website
  • Upcoming experiments (now delayed till July, to accommodate 61 release):
  • Upcoming Shield studies:
    • Cloud Storage: Dropbox / Google Drive integration into Download menu
      • Waiting on StudyUtils v5 and final QA
    • Min Vid: picture-in-picture video viewer
      • Shield study cancelled due to performance concerns
  • Screenshots updates:
    • Work continues on Chrome webextension prototype, annotation tools
    • Android prototype just getting underway, demo coming at work week

  1. John wrote on

    I really enjoy reading these updates. Can I ask if there are any power consumption rekated bugs going into Nightly soon? (

    (https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2018/05/edge-still-boasts-better-battery-life-than-chrome-but-the-gap-is-closing/)

