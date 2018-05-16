Categories: Uncategorized

These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 38

Highlights

Tab hiding API in action

Friends of the Firefox team

Introductions

  • :Prathiksha Guruprasad will be working on the PaymentRequest MVP during her internship.
  • Jay Lim (:imjching) will be working on Activity Stream performance bugs for the Performance team
  • Emily Hou will be working on the Firefox Send experiment on the Test Pilot team this summer.
  • Shruti Singh will be working on the Firefox Color experiment on the Test Pilot team this summer.

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Activity Stream

Browser Architecture

  • A preference landed to allow opening the browser console as a top-level html document. Still some things to fix.
  • Landed our first XBL -> custom element conversion. May be backed out 🙁
  • Overlay code removal is ready to go
  • RKV proof of concept for XULStore is almost complete

Lint

Fluent

Mobile

  • Firefox for Fire TV will soon release v3.0, which will include our Pocket Video Feed

Performance

Policy Engine

  • No code updates. Getting marketing ready for launch. 👏
  • Outreachy intern starting next week to work on new policies.

Privacy/Security

Search and Navigation

Address Bar & Search
Places

Sync / Firefox Accounts

Test Pilot

  • New experiments launching in early June!
  • Interns starting later this month!
  • Screenshots product updates:
    • Annotation tools coming soon: undo, redo, and text/emoji
    • We’re thinking about what a mobile flow would feel like for Screenshots; PRD in flight. Ping jgruen with all your feature requests.
  • Screenshots engineering:
    • Bug fix release 32.1.0 landed recently (1454029)
    • A security fix regressed Screenshots working on PDF pages.  This is being tracked for Firefox 60 in bug 1456485.
    • We have a working Chrome add-on with a few substantial bugs. Work is continuing.
    • We would like to take over the Ctrl + Shift + S keyboard shortcut from devtools. They will be investigating usage frequency of this and other shortcuts in bug 1456984.

Web Payments

  • Team has completed 66% of the Milestone 1 – 3 Backlog.
  • Planning telemetry requirements
  • Code moved to browser/ and component moved to Firefox (from Toolkit)
  • Can now add and edit shipping addresses from the PaymentRequest dialog
    • Jared is working on adding/editing billing addresses
  • Sam is working on support for one-time-use addresses
  • Matt is working with UX on options for rich dropdown menus

