These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 31

Highlights

 

Friends of the Firefox team

Project Updates

Add-ons

Activity Stream

  • Priorities for Fx60 (what we are currently working on):
    • Prefs: migrating newtab sidebar preferences to about:preferences
      • Porting existing sections checkboxes from React to XUL
      • Adding new customizations: section rows, reorganize “Home” section
    • Highlights:  adding new data types starting with Pocketed items
    • Message Center:  generalizing messages and notifications
    • Perceived Performance:  developing process to produce weekly Activity Stream timing videos for analysing perf

Browser Architecture

  • XUL flexbox emulation into CSS flexbox can be enabled with the layout.css.emulate-moz-box-with-flex pref. Next: get it running in automation to track performance compared with XUL flex (metabug)
  • XUL overlay removal breakdown (metabug)
  • There’s a new components.css UA sheet for migrating XBL <resource> sheets into (bug)

Firefox Core Engineering

Lint

Mobile

  • We are about to ship the first beta of Firefox 11.0 for iOS. Two bigger themes of this release will be Tracking Protection and iPad improvements
  • We moved a testing tool, MappaMundi, from out of the main repo to a separate project — it is of general interest to iOS developers who use XCUITests. One of our engineers called it “The Missing Piece” of UI testing.

Performance

Privacy/Security

Search and Navigation

Address Bar & Search
Places
More

Sync / Firefox Accounts

  • New and improved bookmark merging has landed! \o/
    • This is a significant under-the-hood change to how we apply synced bookmarks, and should fix long-standing issues with Sync scrambling bookmarks, smushing folders, and undoing changes.
    • Special thanks to :mak, :markh, :rnewman, and :tcsc for their reviews and guidance!
    • There’s an explainer doc with an overview.
    • We’ll begin dogfooding within the Sync team, and send out a post to firefox-dev@ once we’re ready to have more folks try. Bug 1433177 tracks enabling it by default.
    • If you’re feeling adventurous, you can back up your places.sqlite, flip the services.sync.engine.bookmarks.buffer pref, and restart Firefox.
  • Edouard is almost done removing event loop spinning from Sync, which significantly cleans up the code and should make for cleaner perf profiles.
  • Thom is improving bookmark deletion to avoid resurrecting deleted items. There’s a sync-dev@ thread with some discussion.
  • Various performance improvements.

Test Pilot

  • Tab Split and ThemesRFun experiment development is now underway.
  • The Test Pilot team is learning about WebExtension API Experiments and Embedded Experiments for use implementing future Test Pilot experiments.
  • Snooze Tabs is gearing up to graduate.
  • MinVid is preparing to move into a Shield study.
  • The Test Pilot website has new “Featured Experiment” UI which will be turned on in the next sprint.
  • Screenshots:
    • Toolbar button vs Page Action menu: yes, we’re seeing less usage having moved the button there, but our usage has been remarkably steady:
    • screenshots is becoming a module. Ianb owner, 6a68 peer.
    • we’ve updated our dev process to land early in the cycle and avoid uplifts
    • Ian is participating in the github-bugzilla discussions, more to come

Web Payments

  • Improved breakdown completed. Talking with stakeholders
  • Line-item list view and toggle implemented
  • Improving the shipping address picker
  • Connecting the shipping address picker to the PaymentResponse
  • Credit card picker is coming soon.

