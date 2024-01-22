Firefox Nightly News

Let's improve quality, build after build!
Happy New Year – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 152

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Introductions/Shout-Outs

  • [jepstein] Irene Ni joins the Front-end team through April. Welcome! She is starting on the Reader View work with Cieara, Sam, and Fred.

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • Gregory Pappas [:gregp]
  • Javi Rueda :javirid

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons
  • Landed a fix to prevent AddonRepository.sys.mjs from mistakenly clearing add-ons metadata (stored in ProfD/addons.json) when an addon metadata refresh request is triggered while Gecko is disconnected from the network – Bug 1870905
  • Thanks to Hartmut Welpmann for fixing addon updates error handling of empty results and improving logging – Bug 1861372
WebExtensions Framework
  • Thanks to Gregory Pappas for contributing a fix to Bug 1870498 and fix a regression that was preventing extensions content scripts from accessing getCoalescedEvents() after it has been marked as only available to Secure Contexts
WebExtension APIs
  • Thanks to Cimbali for contributing changes to ContextualIdentityService.sys.mjs internals and the WebExtensions contextualIdentities API to introduce a new method that allows extensions to reorder the defined containers – Bug 1333395

Developer Tools

  • Aaron expanded the “Save as File” context menu to all types of Network responses in Netmonitor (bug). It was only enabled for images before.
  • Emilio fixed a styling issues on tooltips (bug)
  • Alex added the ability to show a link to the original source when selecting a location in a bundle in the Debugger(bug)
  • Nicolas fixed a few issues on the Preview popup in the Debugger (bug, bug)

Fluent

ESMification status

  • ESMified status:
    • browser: 89%
    • toolkit: 99%
    • Total:  96.48% (no change)
  • #esmification on Matrix

Lint, Docs and Workflow

Migration Improvements

  • Device migration
    • We sent out a spotlight message a few weeks ago encouraging users without a Mozilla account and lots of local data (like bookmarks, history, passwords, etc) that they can use a Mozilla account to have an end-to-end encrypted copy of that data in the cloud. This targeted clients in the English, Italian, French and German locales. We’re going to be doing the rest of the locales later this month, and include folks on the 115 ESR branch as well.
    • mconley has a prototype component that can create periodic snapshots of SQLite databases, which could end up being the basis of a local profile backup at runtime system.

New Tab Page

Performance

  • The off-main-thread Windows Jump List backend is currently enabled by default on Nightly, and the code to support it has ridden the trains to Beta 122. When that code reaches the Release channel after January 23rd, we plan to run an experiment to see if there’s a measurable improvement to input event response time with it enabled.

Screenshots

Search and Navigation

Below the fold

  1. toe_head2001 wrote on

    I recently submitted my first patch, which fixed Bug 1872457. What’s the criteria for being listed in the New Contributors list?

