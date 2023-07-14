Full Speed Into The Future – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 142

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

Devesh Bisen

Ganna

Gregory Pappas [:gregp]

Itiel

Jonas Jenwald [:Snuffleupagus]

Sebastian Zartner [:sebo]

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons

Some more changes have been landed as part of the “Chrome extensions import” project, in time to be included in Firefox 116 along with the rest of the changes introduced to the AddonManager internals in support of this feature: A message bar in going to be shown in about:addons while the imported addon have been staged but still pending full installation – Bug 1838466 Staged imported extensions will be fully installed after a browser restart when the user didn’t allow the staged extensions to be fully installed before shutting down Firefox – Bug 1840352

Thanks to annhermy (Ganna) for contributing a fix for Bug 1754401 (related to the “Report Abuse” dialog intermittently missing padding at the bottom of the dialog)

Thanks to Richard Marti for fixing an about:addons regression in Thunderbird (Bug 1840086), and Niklas for following up to apply the proper longer term fix (Bug 1838041) NOTE: the regression was due to the FiveStarRating reusable webcomponent – defined at toolkit-level – which was referencing a fluent file only available in desktop builds.



Developer Tools

DevTools

Alex is still deep into cleaning up the Debugger codebase in order to make it faster and support unload breakpoint (bug, bug, bug, bug, bug, bug, bug, bug, bug)

Hubert made the Netmonitor indicate if a request was resolved with DNS over HTTPS (DoH) (bug)

Nicolas landed a few patches to make sure the inspector works as expected with CSS nesting (bug, bug, bug, bug, bug, bug, bug)

Nicolas enabled the compatibility tooltip everywhere (was Nightly only for a couple of release) (bug)

Julian modified HAR export so URL are set as title in the page entries (instead of the page title) (bug)

WebDriver BiDi

Henrik fixed a bug which prevented to correctly serialize shadow roots in some scenarios (bug)

Sasha implemented the browser.close command (bug)

ESMification status

Approx 1 year since we started.

ESMified status: browser: 85% toolkit: 99% Total: 94.64% (up from 94.42%)

#esmification on Matrix

Information Management

Changes to how Recently Closed Tabs work have started to land. This is a series of changes to how these menus work to better align with people’s intuitive understanding of what “recently closed” should mean as observed in our user testing. The web-extension `session` API is unchanged. This already consolidated the closed tabs from all open windows into one list. And the notion of a “current” window is tricky in this context, so restoring a tab via the API will continue to re-open it into the window it was closed from.



Migration Improvements

Picture-in-Picture

Thanks to niklas for fixing visibility issues with the volume slider when the PiP window is a certain size: https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1839439 https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1841914



Search and Navigation

During our most recent sprint, the search and URL bar team worked on a bug bashing effort we called “Dragon Slayer”. Many of the following bugs were fixed as part of this effort. If you and your team are interested in learning more about our dragon slayer sprint, please reach out to Chris Bellini.

Storybook/Reusable Components