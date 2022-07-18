These Weeks In Firefox: Issue 120

Extension CSP is now also applied to WebExtensions Workers – Bug 1685627

Alex is working on making the Debugger SourceTree code faster and easier to understand (see Bug 1777203 and blockers)

The slow script warning toolbar was fixed and the “Debug” button will now be visible when you have DevTools opened, on all channel (Bug 1774937)

Picture-in-Picture

Niklas has been working on fixes for the cc button on the PiP window (Bug 1775334, Bug 1778287)

mhowell updated the first time toggle description for the PiP toggle + made the toggle wider so that there are less lines of text (and less likelihood to visually overlap with other controls)

janvi has been working on hover states for PiP, which will be landed soon!

Performance

florian and hiro have been working together to reduce power consumption from a panels bug which causes Windows machines to composite at 60hz even after panels have closed.

Performance Tools (aka Firefox Profiler)

Add a “Power Use” feature (Bug 1774844).

From about:profiling it’s now possible to enable the “Power use” feature before starting the profiler:

Then in Apple M1 and Windows 11 we can see the power usage during profiling: