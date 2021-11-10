These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 103

Highlights

The current plan is to begin the slow rollout of Fission (Site Isolation in Firefox) next week for users on the release channel

We enabled the new downloads experience on Nightly only! ( not shipping or on beta with 95) If you have questions, please see the public explainer doc first to see if it’s answered there If you see issues, please use one of the links in that doc to file a bug.

shipping or on beta with 95) Some really great stuff for users on macOS have landed recently in Nightly: Firefox now supports sending webpages via Handoff: when you have a page open in Firefox on your Mac, you will see a prompt to open that page on your other nearby Apple devices (bug 1525788). Starting in Firefox 94, watching fullscreen video on Mac will consume significantly less battery power (meta 1653417). Fonts are now rendered correctly on non-English systems running macOS 12 (bug 1732629). Content process startup is 30-70% faster (bug 1467758).

Thanks to :emilio for making the autofill background color configurable This can be configured in Nightly by setting an rgba string value to `ui.-moz-autofill-background`. Inline source documentation is here.



Friends of the Firefox team

For contributions from October 19th to November 1st 2021, inclusive.

Fixed more than one bug

Itiel

jbarson

Leslie

Mathew Hodson

onuohamiriam44

onuohaoluebube05

Oriol Brufau [:Oriol]

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Tanju Brunostar fixed an issue where “www.” was prepended to non-URLs like “.de”, leading the user to the wrong place.

fixed an issue where “www.” was prepended to non-URLs like “.de”, leading the user to the wrong place. 🌟Simon Farre removed an unnecessary split() in UrlbarInput.search().

🌟Rashelle added a context menu item for Picture-in-Picture windows to move them to the Left (Right) side of the screen.

🌟Miriam Onuoha fixed three bugs:

lesore0789 (Leslie) fixed four bugs:

🌟Jon Barson removed the Persona section from about:telemetry and included non-default ports in site permission prompts.

Shaoting Huang improved contrast in the Enhanced Tracking Protection panel in high contrast modes.

🌟Alessia Vanni fixed an intermittent failure in browser_net_url-preview.js

🌟Angelina fixed a layout issue in DevTools Netmonitor.

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons

John Bieling contributed a fix to about:addons to ensure that about:addons “Languages” category listview will be pointing the user to the language section on addons.mozilla.org when all langpacks has been uninstalled and the about:addons Languages category listview is the currently selected view – Bug 1737875

WebExtensions Framework

Fixed an intermittent issue on opening unpacked extensions’ browserAction popups – Bug 1735899 in Firefox 95 This issue was actually related to a pre-existing issue, only revealed after we fixed Bug 1706594 (and it was triggered by a stale preloaded stylesheet cached entry, which was stuck in the loading state because of a pre-existing bug in RemoteLazyInputStream::Close)

Mathew Hodson got rid of the remaining uses of “ChromeUtils.import(…, null)” in the WebExtensions framework internals – Bug 1531368 (and Bug 1733851, Bug 1733871, Bug 1733883, Bug 1733886).

in the WebExtensions framework internals – Bug 1531368 (and Bug 1733851, Bug 1733871, Bug 1733883, Bug 1733886). Tomislav landed a fix for a regression related to the sender.url value sent along with the messages sent from a content script using the WebExtensions messaging APIs – Bug 1734984 (originally introduced from Bug 1729395)

WebExtension APIs

:dw-dev contributed a fix for the “browserSettings.zoomSiteSpecific.set” WebExtensions API method (which ensures that the controlled browser setting is going to be reset as expected when an extension using this API is uninstalled) – Bug 1735047

Downloads Panel

With the new Downloads Panel experience enabled, work is ongoing on the issues that people are finding on Nightly

Ava, this past summer’s outreachy intern, is also continuing to work on download spam protection.

Fission

No showstoppers detected! Slow rollout to release should begin next week!

Test harnesses now have to explicitly enable/disable Fission

Thanks to Leslie (:lesore0789) for removing some extraneous comments

:tgiles fixed credit card autofilling on zalando.de, at least for the credit card expiry month not filling as expected

Desktop Integrations (Installer & Updater)

Firefox msix package is being readied to be present on the Microsoft store for both windows 10 and 11 S mode will be disabled for this release

Thanks to :nalexander , :ryanvm, and :bhearsum for pushing through the last iterations

:bytesized enhanced browser update popup notification

Lint, Docs and Workflow

macOS Spotlight

Fixed a performance issue affecting users with pinned tabs in fullscreen mode. UI jank occurred when the user moused to the top of the screen to reveal the menu bar (bug 1701929).

Users with M1 Macs can now import bookmarks from Safari on startup (bug 1735140).

Search and Navigation