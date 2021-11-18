These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 104

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Introductions/Shout-Outs

Welcome Mandy Cheang [:mcheang] to the Search team!

For contributions from November 2nd to November 16th 2021, inclusive.

Fixed more than one bug

Clinton

Evgenia Kotovich

John Bieling (:TbSync)

Jonas Jenwald [:Snuffleupagus]

raquelvargas@gmail.com

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Angelina updated the HTML filter in the DevTools Netmonitor to also list xhtml files.

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

WebExtensions Framework

Emilio fixed a bug that was preventing users to interact with browserAction popups using touch screens – Bug 1696786 (regressed in Firefox 86 by enabling APZ in popups loading a document in a child process, Bug 1493208)

Fixed a bug in the child processes initialization, which was preventing the permissions to be correctly transmitted from the parent to the child process once a non-http/https blob url is created and new processes spawned – Bug 1738713 NOTE: technically this wasn’t an extension-specific issue, but it was easy enough to trigger by extensions using the “browser.contentScripts.register” API method and so it happened to be reported to us as a WebExtensions issue

As part of the ongoing work related to the “Manifest Version 3 background service worker”, we have landed some more changes to notify the WebExtensions internals when a background service worker is being spawned, loaded and destroyed – Bug 1728326 (still only enabled on Nightly along with other parts of the “MV3 background service workers” internals)

Fluent

flod has written up some excellent documentation on localization best practices that we should all check out. Juicy tidbit: did you know that “Save document?” in English becomes “A bheil thu airson an sgrìobhainn a shàbhaladh” in Gaelic? So be careful with static dimensions for things containing text!



High-Contrast Mode (MSU Capstone project)

Desktop Integrations (Installer & Updater)

Major a11y performance regression for MSIX installations fixed (thanks Jamie!)

Lint, Docs and Workflow

ChromeUtils.import second argument removal (needed for switching to es6 modules as backstage pass is not available): Raquel fixed the enterprise policy code, and some test files under browser/.



Performance

Screenshots