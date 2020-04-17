These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 73

Highlights
-
Picture-in-Picture now works across workspaces on macOS! (bug)
-
Firefox now alerts users regarding vulnerable passwords. Bug 1626107 enables this feature after many bug fixes and UI tweaks!
-
Visual redesign of the URL bar has shipped to release! Found a bug? File it here!
-
Firefox Profiler now has a button to re-symbolicate a profile
-
Maja added Firefox Nightly support to Google Puppeteer’s browser-fetching feature. This means that as of v3, Puppeteer users will have an equally convenient install+launch+connect flow for both Firefox and Chrome.
Friends of the Firefox team
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Fixed more than one bug
-
aarushivij
-
Artem
-
One of our MSU Capstone students!
-
-
Itiel
-
Jayati Shrivastava
-
Kriyszig
-
Tim Nguyen :ntim
New contributors ( = first patch)
-
Amina Kenessova removed some unneeded CSS rules from the site identity panel
-
Riley Byrd (:crownos) ported a bunch of our Downloads code to Fluent
-
Zachary Svoboda :zacnomore added an Expand All button to the JSON Viewer
-
Dickson Tan made the JSON Viewer much more accessible, particularly for users with screenreaders
-
squidney replaced some usage of BrowserTestUtils.
waitForCondition with TestUtils.waitForCondition
-
Kishlaya made it easier to hide control frames in the WebSocket inspector tool
-
Kriyszig
-
fixed a UI glitch in the Request Blocking pane in the Network Inspector
-
made it so that the blocked request icon is not draggable in the Network Inspector
-
-
Mariana Pícolo fixed a styling glitch which made certain strings hard to read when viewing request information inside of the Web Console
-
Ojaswa Sharma :ojaswa1942 fixed a bug where resending a request from the Network Monitor could send the wrong content-length header
-
Artem ported the Create Profile Wizard and the sidebar header menu to Fluent
-
Meena Murthy fixed an issue where the Site Protections panel would sometimes mislabel how it was blocking cookies
-
Shayna added a missing Fluent string to the certificate viewer
-
Julian Shomali converted the wizard custom element to Fluent
-
Sourab ported a bunch of our certificate error strings to Fluent
-
Stepan Stava [:stepan] made it easier to “blackbox” certain sources in the Debugger based on their group via the context menu
-
Samarjeet fixed a glitch with the Web Console autocomplete popup when switching between single and multi line editing mode
-
Obayagbona Uwagbae Alexander consolidated two test directories that were exercising much of the same code
-
Bingjing Yan ported a bunch of extensions blocklist strings to Fluent
-
Alice :alisaur helped us suppress a React warning when loading Responsive Design Mode
Project Updates
Add-ons / Web Extensions
WebExtensions Framework
-
A new profiler marker includes information about the webRequest blocking handlers registered by extensions (Bug 1625006), Thanks to Andrew Swan for contributing this new useful information to the Firefox profiler!
WebExtension APIs
-
Fixed a bug that was preventing extensions to be able to intercept (and eventually block) web requests related to subresources loaded by file:// pages (Bug 1621935)
-
Contributions:
-
theme API bug (Bug 1585290). Thanks to myeongjun.ko for contributing this fix.
-
Addon Manager & about:addons
-
The about:addons HTML rewrite is almost completed, the about:addons categories sidebar was the last UI component still provided by about:addons XUL page (Bug 1525178 and follow-ups fixes Bug 1626378 and Bug 1559392)
-
Mark also fixed an issue when about:addons is in dark mode (Bug 1626426 – [about:addons] Page is white while loading in dark mode) and a fluent-related regression (Bug 1626937 – Check for Updates in Add-ons doesn’t show status messages, regressed in Bug 1617669)
-
Contributions:
-
Bug 1596858 – Different spacing above “Enabled” and “Disabled” headers when there is no enabled add-on (fixed by aarushivij, Thanks a lot to our new contributor!)
-
Bug 1624585 – Fix blurry extension icons (fixed by ntim, regressed by Bug 1421039)
-
Bug 1592324 – Always show a button to go to AMO in extension/theme list views (contributor by Jayati Shrivastava)
-
Developer Tools
-
Console panel groups sameSite cookies warnings (bug)
-
Network panel indicating lazy loaded resources (bug)
-
Updating DevTools documentation (link)
-
WebSocket Inspector allows hiding control frames (bug)
-
DevTools Fission Refactoring
-
RDM Fission refactoring done (one QA reported bug WIP)
-
Re-building the RDM user interface so it doesn’t rely on <iframe mozbrowser>
-
-
-
-
HTML element highlighter refactoring
-
New architecture that works across processes
-
-
TargetList API
-
Support for navigation between different domains/processes
-
Connecting to all targets (top level document + embedded iframes) early
-
-
Resource API
-
Unified format for all data fetched from debugged pages
-
-
JS Execution Context Selector
-
Unified UI for implicit/explicit context switching in Console and Debugger.
-
-
Fission
-
Coming soonish – JSContentActors. These are to process scripts as JSWindowActors were to frame scripts
-
One caveat: I believe a JSContentActorChild can’t be created for the parent process
-
-
Even more process switching logic moving out of SessionStore
-
Neil fixed an issue with the master password when Fission is enabled
Password Manager
-
Password generation: New model (v2) landed with a much better conversion rate (comparable to without Fathom) while showing ~5x more often! Main focus now is on improving performance and accuracy (especially in certain locales/countries). Let us know if you see false-positives in 76+. The password manager now treats former type=password fields as password fields in order to handle sites that implement their own password reveal toggles.
-
Dismissed login capture doorhanger: Fixed the 2 remaining blockers before the merge. Two follow-ups to uplift shortly.
-
Old Password Management UI: Severin has a patch to remove this from Firefox now that about:logins has shipped since 70.
-
OS re-auth for about:logins: Discussing with MSFT about a Win10 usability issue that the OS password is sometimes required and Windows Hello options aren’t offered. We will watch feedback on beta to see how the feature is received overall.
Performance
-
bigiri is making inroads into splitting the Snippets code from ASRouter so that it runs entirely in the child process
-
dthayer has built a ProcMon report visualization tool to help us get a different view of what Firefox does during startup on Windows (example firefox startup recording)
-
dthayer is looking at ways we can reuse more of the startupcache across different threads to reduce IO
-
emalysz fixed a regression that would cause crashed pinned tabs to lose all of their session history
-
emalysz is also working to get rid of some needless disk reads during startup
-
Gijs got the blocklist enabled in Talos! This makes our Talos startup tests more realistic.
-
This was pretty tricky due to a bug in how RemoteSettings shuts down
-
-
Gijs is looking to move the startupcache write to a background thread
-
Gijs has been consulting on the recent rewrite of nsDefaultURIFixup in JS
-
mconley is continuing work on the about:home startup cache
-
Patches up to enable the privileged about content process on all channels
-
Landed moz-page-thumb:// support for the privileged about content process
-
Posted a patch to make Pocket story images use declarative responsive image techniques, rather than using layout flushing stuff that can’t be used when generating the cache
-
Posted a patch to less aggressively ask the parent for the initial Redux state if the about:newtab / about:home page is not visible
-
-
Landed a patch that gets rid of an unload event handler for about:home / about:newtab when using the privileged about content process
-
-
mconley also fixed a bug where an audio-wakelock wasn’t getting created for WebAudio contexts
-
This meant that background tabs with WebAudio on Windows could have their process priority downgraded, resulting in degraded audio
-
Performance Tools
-
Panel sidebar is shown by default now.
-
Started to show the full backtrace of a marker in the sidebar.
-
Added a context menu for the markers in the timeline.
Picture-in-Picture
-
Fixed
-
Bug 1622919 – Picture-in-Picture toggle should re-evaluate visibility on video duration change
-
This makes the toggle appear more reliably on streaming news sites
-
-
Bug 1624702 – Write a Picture-in-Picture toggle behaviour test for the durationchange event
-
Remote Protocol (Chrome DevTools Protocol subset)
-
We can now run WordPress Gutenberg end-to-end tests against Firefox Nightly and we pass 52% of all the tests out of the box. To reach that status a fair amount of work has been done over the last couple of months.
-
Henrik landed several fixes and enhancements for both the Runtime.evaluate and Runtime.callFunctionOn API’s.
-
Henrik added basic implementations for DOM.describeNode and DOM.resolveNode.
Search and Navigation
Search
-
Continuing to work towards shipping modern search engine configuration.
-
Work is starting on improving our region detection code and centralising the code that is used by various consumers of the region.
Address Bar
-
-
Minor tweaks landed for high contrast mode and dark theme
-
Minor fixes for tips and interventions
-
-
Make Address Bar modules more easily reusable by other projects
-
Work continues, nothing major to report
-
-
Address Bar results composition improvements
-
Busy with code refactorings and planning for a new frecency algorithm
-
