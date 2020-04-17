These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 73

Amina Kenessova removed some unneeded CSS rules from the site identity panel

Riley Byrd (:crownos) ported a bunch of our Downloads code to Fluent

Zachary Svoboda :zacnomore added an Expand All button to the JSON Viewer

Dickson Tan made the JSON Viewer much more accessible, particularly for users with screenreaders

Kishlaya made it easier to hide control frames in the WebSocket inspector tool

Mariana Pícolo fixed a styling glitch which made certain strings hard to read when viewing request information inside of the Web Console

Ojaswa Sharma :ojaswa1942 fixed a bug where resending a request from the Network Monitor could send the wrong content-length header

Artem ported the Create Profile Wizard and the sidebar header menu to Fluent

Meena Murthy fixed an issue where the Site Protections panel would sometimes mislabel how it was blocking cookies

Shayna added a missing Fluent string to the certificate viewer

Julian Shomali converted the wizard custom element to Fluent

Sourab ported a bunch of our certificate error strings to Fluent

Stepan Stava [:stepan] made it easier to “blackbox” certain sources in the Debugger based on their group via the context menu

Samarjeet fixed a glitch with the Web Console autocomplete popup when switching between single and multi line editing mode

Obayagbona Uwagbae Alexander consolidated two test directories that were exercising much of the same code

Bingjing Yan ported a bunch of extensions blocklist strings to Fluent