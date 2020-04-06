These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 72

Please file a bug if you see password generation offered when it shouldn’t be (e.g. a log in form).

Analyzing performance and accuracy telemetry to tune this before release.

Thanks to bdanforth who is working on this project

Use field labels and attributes to determine new-password field types (via Fathom) to bring password generation to as many websites as possible!

To enable it, you can set the following pref to `true` in about:config: “signon.management.page. vulnerable-passwords.enabled”

nightwarriorftw made the DevTools Console more robust when trying to autocomplete unusual property names

Amina Kenessova updated one of our tests to use the common TestUtils.waitForCondition function

basavaraj.bugzilla fixed a bug in the Network Monitor where some request parameters would sometimes have a missing “+” character

Farooq AR made it so that double-clicking on the resize handle in the Network Monitor causes the table column to automatically fit to content

squidney updated some of our browser window code to use a new lazy getter

jcadler migrated our internal about:checkerboard and about:crashes pages from XHTML to HTML files.

Kishlaya made it so that the Network Inspector’s WebSocket panel doesn’t try to format control frames

Krystle Salazar updated one of our tests to use the common TestUtils.waitForCondition function

Kriyszig fixed a bug where the Request Blocking feature for the Network Monitor would sometimes truncate the bottom of some characters on Windows 10

Adam Hammad fixed a visual glitch for one of the borders for the DevTools Console on macOS

Manish Sahani fixed an issue where the HAR file generated by the Network Monitor was missing some fields

Mariana Pícolo fixed an issue where sometimes an MDN info icon would be missing in the list of header entries for a request in the Network Monitor

Maria Ortiz [ :marylicious ] fixed an issue where we were accidentally using a string instead of a boolean in our DevTools code

Patricia Lee added a context menu item for the DevTools Console which lets users reveal a node in the Inspector

salniker, one of our MSU capstone students, ported our profile selection dialog to Fluent

sankalp.sans made it so that we don’t accidentally insert needless newlines when copying CSS rules to the clipboard from the DevTools Inspector

Sourab made it much easier to read the drag indicator when dragging from the identity icon over dark backgrounds