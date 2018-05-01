Categories: Uncategorized

These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 37

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Activity Stream

Browser Architecture

  • Tracking work to allow top-level HTML windows.
  • Filed a spec bug for slight divergences in custom elements implementations.
  • RKV proceeds with XULStore as a first testcase.
  • Mentat now has an SDK for Android as well as iOS.

Lint

Mobile

  • Work for Firefox for iOS 12.0 is steadily moving forward, making progress on unifying our share extensions, and exposing Sync more prominently in the Application menu.

Fluent

Performance

Policy Engine

  • Starting to evaluate new policies for next release
  • Starting to see Enterprise-folks poking at the engine and testing it out

Privacy/Security

Search and Navigation

Address Bar & Search

Places

Sync / Firefox Accounts

Test Pilot

  • Lots of focus on mobile in this quarter: Notes app is pre alpha, working with relman on a release pipeline
  • New experiment launch dates are June 1 for Color and Side View

Web Payments

This week I learned

Below the fold

