These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 36

Dark theme for the new tab page landed in Nightly!



Project Updates

Add-ons

Activity Stream

The thumbnail service will now use tracking protection when taking screenshots.

Wide Layout Experiment early results are in – neutral to slightly positive preference to wide layout in Beta 60!

No more style overlays!

Platform overlay code is being ripped out now!

Fluent is finishing with DTD in Preferences

mozIntl.getLocaleDisplays will land this week

Policy Engine

Finished work on policies for 60: 45 from the MVP, and 14 extras! Everything targeted for 60 has been uplifted to beta.

Tweaked names and arguments for some policies.

We got our first request for a policy from someone in the wild!

Performance

Privacy/Security

Address Bar & Search

Address bar results composition for new (created from 57 on) profiles has been fixed across all the versions. “New” profiles get a unified urlbar and search suggestions first. Older or customized profiles won’t be changed.

Places

Sync / Firefox Accounts

Kit, Thom, and Mark putting the finishing touches on the new bookmarks engine. ✨ There’s a draft of a blog post that you can review!

Ed is putting the finishing touches on FxA Messages (formerly Pushbox 🖐📦), a service for delivering large push payloads to Firefox. This will be used for New Send Tab.

Thom is reworking how Sync backfills history records, reworked the bookmarks engine to transparently switch between the new and old engines after flipping the `services.sync.engine.bookmarks.buffer` pref, dug into profiling the new engine, and fixed more tests. 🐞

Mark optimized observer notifications in history sync. 👀