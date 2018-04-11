Categories: Uncategorized

These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 36

Highlights

  • Dark theme for the new tab page landed in Nightly!

    • The Activity Stream tab with dark colours.

      If Batman had a browser, this would be it.

Friends of the Firefox team

Project Updates

Add-ons

Activity Stream

  • The thumbnail service will now use tracking protection when taking screenshots.
  • Wide Layout Experiment early results are in – neutral to slightly positive preference to wide layout in Beta 60!

Browser Architecture

Lint

Policy Engine

  • Finished work on policies for 60: 45 from the MVP, and 14 extras! Everything targeted for 60 has been uplifted to beta.
  • Tweaked names and arguments for some policies.
  • We got our first request for a policy from someone in the wild!

Performance

Privacy/Security

Search and Navigation

Address Bar & Search

Places

Sync / Firefox Accounts

Web Payments

  • Milestone 1 completed!
  • Milestone 2 is mainly focused on address/credit card add/edit screens that show in the PaymentRequest dialog
  • Team has completed 49% of the Milestone 3 commitment.

