These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 34

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Project Updates

Add-ons

Activity Stream

Mobile

Landed a sequence of patches to add improve keyboard behaviours for iPad users with Bluetooth keyboards.

Lots of improvements around tab switching, and tab navigation.

Lots of improvements in AwesomeBar usability.

Policy Engine

Marketing push for Firefox Quantum for ESR (aka Firefox 60) starting soon, which will be talking about this feature

YUKI “Piro” (from Tree Style Tabs) contributing to Policy Engine, which is great! Thank you!

Performance

Privacy/Security

Address Bar & Search

New switch-to-tab behavior for the autofill match was confusing users, now we will instead provide both the autofill match and a switch-to-tab one. This will be uplifted to Firefox 60.

Landed a telemetry probe to better understand how users cycle through address bar matches with the keyboard

A last minute backout happened for Firefox 59. The original scope was to put search suggestions first for new Quantum profiles with a unified urlbar, but it ended up applying to any unified urlbar profile. We’re sorry about that and will do a post-mortem analysis of this mistake. A better fix is being worked on for Firefox 60. Note that there’s a Shield Study that could end up doing the same change, you can verify if you’re involved in about:studies.

Places

More

Sync / Firefox Accounts