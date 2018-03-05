Categories: Uncategorized

These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 33

No responses yet

Highlights

Context menu for Top Sites section in Activity Stream

Screenshot of new

Friends of the Firefox team

Project Updates

Add-ons

Activity Stream

  • Highlights include “Saved to Pocket” cards with more caching heuristics incoming.
  • Reevaluating approach for about:preferences move to incorporate Fluent.

Browser Architecture

Lint

Policy Engine

Performance

Privacy/Security

Screenshot of new

Search and Navigation

Address Bar & Search

Places

More

Sync / Firefox Accounts

Test Pilot

  • Incoming: theme creator experiment shipping soon; tab split experiment exploring a rewrite. Both experiments set to launch in Q2.
  • Outgoing: Cliqz, Voice Fill, Snooze Tabs, Min Vid graduating Q1.
  • Min Vid SHIELD study launching soon.
  • Screenshots:
    • Usage steady at 2.8M MAU, 62M+ shots as of today.
    • Lots of bug fixes exported into the tree recently (bug 1436218); another release landing in 60, pending QA (bug 1440524).
    • ICYMI: rad Screenshots article on Firefox blog last week (bug filed to put that YouTube video on the screenshots homepage 🙂
    • Lo-fi user research happening this week on discoverability & onboarding.
    • Annotations shipping soon: edit, highlight, & draw on uploaded shots
    • Here’s a usage graph, now with all the shot types:

Graph of Screenshots usage, with breakdowns by event type

Web Payments

No comments yet

Post a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *