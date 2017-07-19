Categories: Uncategorized

These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 20

Headlines

Friends of the Firefox team

Project Updates

Add-ons

Activity Stream

Electrolysis (e10s)

Firefox Core Engineering

  • We have a sample of top crashers (by signature) from FF53 release crash pings (not reports), for 5/19-5/25, broken down by process type. Some interesting things there, sent to the stability@ list for further investigation.
  • Updates to 64-bit begin in FF56 (stub installer introduced this in FF55).
  • About to land: LZMA compression and SHA384 support for update downloads for FF56, reducing the size of the download and improving its security.

Form Autofill

Mobile

  • We’re working hard to ship Android Activity Stream in Firefox for Android 57!
  • We’ve got a working draft of an open-source Android library that will allow you to log into your Firefox Sync account and download your bookmarks, history, and passwords. Check it out here.
  • Firefox Focus for Android v1.0 shipped one week before the all hands and v1.1 will be coming shortly, featuring full screen videos! Here’s the full v1.1 bug list
  • We are working on some UI refresh in Firefox for Android 57 to align the Firefox Desktop! Follow along in this bug.
  • We are also planning to phase out the support of Android 4.0 (API 15). Hoping to do this in Fennec 56. Here’s the tracking bug.

Photon

Performance

Structure

  • Built the prototype for adding the ability for the user to pin frequently-used items from the Page Action menu into the URL bar. This work adds a context menu to items in the action menu to control this. The prototype also added Page Action menu entries for Pocket and Screenshots (and as a next step, their existing buttons in the navbar will be removed). Eventually there will be an WebExtensions API so that Addons can extend this menu (but that work may not make 57).

    The context menu for the page action menu to pin actions to the URL bar

    Coming soon!

  • The bookmark star has moved into the URL bar. This (as with Pocket and Screenshots, mentioned above) is part of our work to consolidate actions you perform with the page into the Page Action menu.
  • The sidebar button is now in the toolbar by default. This gives easy one-click access to toggle the sidebar.
  • Customize Mode got a few updates. Its general style has been refreshed for Photon, and we’ve removed the “grid” style around the edges and shrinking-animation when opened. Also, the info panel that’s shown the first time a user enters customization mode (which helps explain that you can drag’n’drop items to move them around) has been replaced with a Photon critter – the Dragondrop. I hope you can appreciate this delightfully terrible pun. 😉

    The visual pun shown in the overflow menu when it is empty.

    Dragondrop! Get it?! Ba-dum-tish!

  • The Library panel will now show Bookmarks and Downloads. (Bookmarks are already in Nightly, Downloads was built during the week but needs more work before landing).
  • We also fixed a number of random polish bugs here and there. “Polish” bugs are changes that are not implementing new features, but are just fixing smaller issues with new or existing features. We’ll be seeing an increasing amount of these as we get closer to shipping, and focus on improving polish and quality overall.)

Animation

Visuals

Onboarding

Preferences

Search and Navigation

Sync / Firefox Accounts

Test Pilot (written only)

  • Page Shot, Activity Stream, Tab center, Pulse all graduated from Test Pilot
  • New experiments coming next week
  • We started a new blog to publish experiment results.  Watch https://medium.com/firefox-test-pilot for new posts soon

Web Payments

