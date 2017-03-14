These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 12

Highlights
- Turning on the permissions dialog for WebExtensions this week
- Download progress indication redesign landed and is now in Nightly and Firefox Developer Edition! (UX spec)
- Special thanks to the front-end engineering and user experience team who worked on the project: Bryant Mao, Carol Huang, Morpheus Chen, Rex Lee, and Sean Lee!
- e10s-multi tentatively scheduled to ship to release in Firefox 55 with 4 content processes
- Recent measurements show that we’re quite competitive, memory-wise, in this configuration
- Updated orphaning dashboard! This will help us figure out why some people are stuck on older versions of Firefox.
- You can now reorder tabs in Firefox for Android (Nightly)!
You can reorder tabs in Nightly builds of Firefox for Android now! https://t.co/2jYkPXUmYY – Code contributed by our volunteer Tom Klein. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/m9F5Gm1eFn
— Sebastian Kaspari (@Anti_Hype) March 13, 2017
- 🔥New Test Pilot experiment🔥: Containers launched March 2nd
- Intrigued? Try it or read the Hacks post
- A lot of community interest, running product prioritization through GH upvotes
- Please submit your ideas for new Firefox features 🍕🎉
- ehsan sent out a Quantum Flow Engineering Newsletter that you should read
Friends of the Firefox team
- Resolved bugs (excluding employees): https://mzl.la/2mHvE8d
- More than one bug fixed:
- Bharat Raghunathan
- Deepjyoti Mondal
- Kevin Jones
- Svetlana Orlik
- Tomislav Jovanovic :zombie
- Vedant Sareen [:fionn_mac]
- New contributors (🌟 = First Patch!)
- Avikalpa Kundu [:kalpa] added a GTest for the Telemetry Histogram API
- 🌟 Barun Parruck removed some redundant CSS from toolbar.css
- 🌟 Bharat Raghunathan made Sync logs on Nightly more useful
- Vineet Reddy removed some unneeded SVGs
- 🌟 milindl made Control-tab previews more efficient
- 🌟 Kate Ustiuzhanina removed some unneeded Telemetry for Desktop
- 🌟 CactusTribe made search engine tooltips more useful
- 🌟 Subhdeep Saha made Control-tab previews not update until they really need to
- 🌟 Tony fixed some styling glitches in the Add-ons Manager
- More than one bug fixed:
- Welcome goes out to Sam Foster (:sfoster) and Jim Porter (:squib) who have just joined the Firefox team!
Project Updates
Add-ons
- Working on streaming download API
- Graduating first experiment in Firefox 55, nsLoginInfo API, which allows add-on authors to access and edit saved logins in the browser
- Work to deprecate XUL add-ons in Firefox 57 will start to land this release, preffed off by default.
Activity Stream
- ursula landed a patch that allows the Activity Stream system add-on to override about:newtab, which also greatly simplifies nsIAboutNewTabService (removing a bunch of the old remotely-hosted newtab stuff).
- k88hudson added the first bits of the Activity Stream system add-on to browser/extensions
- jkerim is working on modifying PageMetadata.jsm for Activity Stream’s purposes
- dmose added testing automation of m-c export with push to pine project branch
- rlr implemented new customization page allowing showing of search/sites/highlights
Electrolysis (e10s)
- In order to ensure that our latest-and-greatest devtools are getting enough beta coverage, users on beta will have a greater likelihood of having e10s enabled if they enable devtools
- e10s-multi experiment planned for Firefox 54
- Took another swing at tab switch spinners with this bug
- Seeing a ~6% drop in the number of Nightly clients seeing spinners after landing (March 8th)
- Landed a probe to collect data on when tab switch spinners tend to appear
- mconley is working on restoring on-demand tabs in the content process again to improve perceived session start time
Firefox Core Engineering
- Flash
- Running a telemetry experiment this month on 55 (nightly) to see how the Flash-as-click-to-play-by-default behaves, in advance of a 53 release Shield study
- Crash pings on Nightly 55 and Aurora 54:
- …are being sent by pingSender;
- …have content crash pings;
- …have raw stacks in those crash pings.
- Building the ability to gather info from that data starts this week.
- Reminder that FPO is off as of 53.
- Main shutdown pings are going to be sent via pingSender in 55
- Beginning work on Update Agent, which will continue downloading an update if the user’s session has ended
- Updater
- Simplification of Updater UI aimed at 55
- Changes for MAR signing are unblocked (compression (LZMA) and cert (SHA-384)), aiming for land by the end of Q1.
Form Autofill
- Aiming to wrap up dev milestone 1 in 55. Some developers are starting on milestone 2 items as they finish their M1 ones.
- Starting work on telemetry
- Resolved
- In Progress
- M1: Add/delete autofill profiles and show add/edit as a subdialog
- M1: Fallback to form history in two cases
- M2: [Form Autofill] Implement offline heuristics to determine the fieldname of input fields
- M2: [Form Autofill] Support name fields in profiles
- M2: Notify formautofill add-on of which item is being hovered in the suggestion dropdown
- M2: [Form Autofill] Implement offline heuristics to determine the fieldname of input fields
- UX has a spec to address the phishing concern
Mobile
- Shipped Firefox Focus 3.1 with support for 20 new locales!
- Extended the beta period for Firefox for iOS 7.0 as well as a new beta build for user testing
Platform UI and other Platform Audibles
- jessica is adding localization support to the <input type=”time”> input box
- scottwu is making the DateTime picker popup initialize lazily, and has also added RTL support
- Some bugs have been filed for better Windows platform integration
Privacy/Security
- Polish work for permission notifications + insecure password warning (live in 52 🔥)
- johannh is working on getting right click + autocomplete/insecure password warning behavior to work correctly for password and username fields
- nhnt11 is working on a few polish bugs for permissions notifications
- paolo is fixing regressions (and importantly, bug 1345449 – doorhanger won’t stay open when the browser window is minimized)
Quality of Experience
- Will soon be handing off most of the Theme API work to the WebExtensions team to allow transitioning to the Photon work.
- Preferences work is moving along, the patches are looking good and we are going through review cycles now.
- Continuing to work on performance of importing data from other browsers.
- Currently looking at a 10 times runtime improvement for bookmark import \o/ 🔥🔥🔥
- History import improvements have landed on 54 and uplifted to 53.
Search
Sync / Firefox Accounts
- The Mobile Bookmarks folder is now visible in the Bookmarks menu bar and toolbar after a successful Sync! This is the result of work done by the Sync and SUMO teams to help make Firefox Sync easier to use.
Test Pilot
- Page Shot in 54 is on track.
- For more details, see the github bug tracker
- Questions/comments? Say hi in #pageshot or the pageshot-staff mailing list
- Experiments updating this week:
- Snoozetabs (adding localization and bug fixes)
- Min Vid (adding better metrics and bug fixes). History/Upcoming queues coming soon
- Cliqz v2 (new UI) coming soon
Here are the raw meeting notes that were used to derive this list.
