These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 12

mconley

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Project Updates

Add-ons

Activity Stream

Electrolysis (e10s)

Firefox Core Engineering

  • Flash
    • Running a telemetry experiment this month on 55 (nightly) to see how the Flash-as-click-to-play-by-default behaves, in advance of a 53 release Shield study
  • Crash pings on Nightly 55 and Aurora 54:
    • …are being sent by pingSender;
    • …have content crash pings;
    • …have raw stacks in those crash pings.
    • Building the ability to gather info from that data starts this week.
    • Reminder that FPO is off as of 53.
  • Main shutdown pings are going to be sent via pingSender in 55
  • Beginning work on Update Agent, which will continue downloading an update if the user’s session has ended
  • Updater
    • Simplification of Updater UI aimed at 55
    • Changes for MAR signing are unblocked (compression (LZMA) and cert (SHA-384)), aiming for land by the end of Q1.

Form Autofill

Mobile

  • Shipped Firefox Focus 3.1 with support for 20 new locales!
  • Extended the beta period for Firefox for iOS 7.0 as well as a new beta build for user testing

Platform UI and other Platform Audibles

Privacy/Security

  • Polish work for permission notifications + insecure password warning (live in 52 🔥)
  • johannh is working on getting right click + autocomplete/insecure password warning behavior to work correctly for password and username fields
  • nhnt11 is working on a few polish bugs for permissions notifications
  • paolo is fixing regressions (and importantly, bug 1345449 – doorhanger won’t stay open when the browser window is minimized)

Quality of Experience

  • Will soon be handing off most of the Theme API work to the WebExtensions team to allow transitioning to the Photon work.
  • Preferences work is moving along, the patches are looking good and we are going through review cycles now.
  • Continuing to work on performance of importing data from other browsers.
    • Currently looking at a 10 times runtime improvement for bookmark import \o/ 🔥🔥🔥
    • History import improvements have landed on 54 and uplifted to 53.

Search

Sync / Firefox Accounts

  • The Mobile Bookmarks folder is now visible in the Bookmarks menu bar and toolbar after a successful Sync! This is the result of work done by the Sync and SUMO teams to help make Firefox Sync easier to use.

Test Pilot

  • Page Shot in 54 is on track.
  • Experiments updating this week:
    • Snoozetabs (adding localization and bug fixes)
    • Min Vid (adding better metrics and bug fixes).  History/Upcoming queues coming soon
    • Cliqz v2 (new UI) coming soon

