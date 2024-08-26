Firefox Nightly News

Streamline your screen time with auto-open Picture-in-Picture and more – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 166

Highlights

  • Special shout-out to Daniele (egglessness) who landed a new experimental Picture-in-Picture feature that can be enabled in Firefox 130! This feature automatically triggers Picture-in-Picture mode for any playing video when the associated tab is backgrounded. This can be enabled in about:settings#experimental
  • Olli Pettay fixed very long cycle collection times in workers which improved performance when Debugging large files in the DevTools Debugger (#1907794)
  • You can now hover over elements in the shadow DOM, allowing you to capture more snippets of a page for screenshots. Thanks to Niklas for this Screenshots improvement and making it work with openOrClosedShadowRoot.

    • Firefox Screenshots feature being used to hover over a JavaScript code block.

      Want to highlight sample code from your favorite dev site? Now it’s possible with the latest Nightly version.

  • Mandy has added support for showing search restriction keywords when users type @ in the address bar. If you want to check it out, be sure to set browser.urlbar.searchRestrictKeywords.featureGate to true.
    • Dropdown of available search keywords for the Firefox address bar, after typing an @ symbol. Options include “Search with History” and “Search with Bookmarks”.

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Script to find new contributors from bug list

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • Louis Mascari
  • Mathew Hodson

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons

  • Fixed origin control messages for MV3 extensions requesting access to all urls through two separate host permissions (e.g. “http://*/*” and “https://*/*”, instead of a single “<all_urls>” host permission) – Bug 1856383

WebExtension APIs

  • Fixed webRequest.getSecurityInfo to make sure the options parameter is optional – Bug 1909474

DevTools

WebDriver BiDi
  • External:
    • Thanks to Cauã Sene (cauasene00) for updating our tests to fully avoid requests related to system add-on updates. Previously they would just be redirected to a dummy URL and as a result were polluting our test logs. (#1904310)
  • Updates:
    • Sasha implemented a new event called browsingContext.navigationFailed, which is raised whenever a navigation fails (e.g. canceled, network error, etc.). In combination with other events such as browsingContext.load, this allows clients to monitor navigations from start to finish in all scenarios (#1846601)
    • Sasha fixed a bug in the browsingContext.navigate command. If the client used the parameter wait=none, we now resolve the command even if the navigation triggered a “beforeunload” prompt. (#1763134)
    • Sasha fixed a bug with the network.authRequired event, which was previously duplicated after each manual authentication attempt, leading to too many events. (#1899711)
    • Julian updated the data-channel-opened notification to also be emitted for data URL channels created in content processes. Thanks to this WebDriver BiDi will now raise network events for all data URL requests. (#1904343)
    • Julian updated the logic for the network.responseCompleted and network.fetchError events in order to raise them at the right time, and ensure a correct ordering of events. For instance, per spec for a successful navigation network.responseCompleted should be raised before browsingContext.load. (#1882803)

Picture-in-Picture

  • Some strings were updated to use capitalised “Picture-in-Picture” rather than “picture-in-picture” per our word list (bug)

  • Search
    • Mortiz has created a new test function, SearchTestUtils.setRemoteSettingsConfig for setting the search configuration in xpcshell-tests, and improved SearchTestUtils.updateRemoteSettingsConfig.
      • Both will take a partial search configuration & expand it into a full configuration. This simplifies test-setup, so that you only need to specify the bits that are important to the test.
      • Some tests are already using these, we’ll be rolling it out to more soon.
  • Address Bar

