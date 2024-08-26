Streamline your screen time with auto-open Picture-in-Picture and more – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 166

Highlights
- Special shout-out to Daniele (egglessness) who landed a new experimental Picture-in-Picture feature that can be enabled in Firefox 130! This feature automatically triggers Picture-in-Picture mode for any playing video when the associated tab is backgrounded. This can be enabled in about:settings#experimental
- Olli Pettay fixed very long cycle collection times in workers which improved performance when Debugging large files in the DevTools Debugger (#1907794)
- You can now hover over elements in the shadow DOM, allowing you to capture more snippets of a page for screenshots. Thanks to Niklas for this Screenshots improvement and making it work with openOrClosedShadowRoot.
- Mandy has added support for showing search restriction keywords when users type @ in the address bar. If you want to check it out, be sure to set browser.urlbar.searchRestrictKeywords.featureGate to true.
Friends of the Firefox team
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Volunteers that fixed more than one bug
- Louis Mascari
- Mathew Hodson
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)
- 🌟 cauasene00 disabled system add-on updates and removed the update url
- 🌟 Daniele Ferla added auto-toggle on tab switch for Picture-in-Picture
- 🌟 Liam DeBeasi updated Sidebar checkbox and radio to use Acorn styling
- Louis Mascari updated about:studies to report inactive rollouts under “Completed Studies” and fixed intermittent failures in browser_about_studies.js
- Dan added a base RootBiDiModule class
- Tim Williams fixed an issue with the favicon not resetting when changing tab to about:newtab with a blank new tab page configured
General triage
Project Updates
Add-ons / Web Extensions
Addon Manager & about:addons
- Fixed origin control messages for MV3 extensions requesting access to all urls through two separate host permissions (e.g. “http://*/*” and “https://*/*”, instead of a single “<all_urls>” host permission) – Bug 1856383
WebExtension APIs
- Fixed webRequest.getSecurityInfo to make sure the options parameter is optional – Bug 1909474
DevTools
DevTools Toolbox
- Artem Manushenkov added viewport dimensions overlay when resizing window (#1826409)
- Alexandre Poirot Display tracer argument values as inline previews when opening frames from the console (#1871500)
- Alexandre Poirot enabled the JS Tracer for remote debugging (#1866818) and in the Browser Toolbox (#1909544)
- Alex Thayer implemented a native backend for the JS tracer (#1906719)
- Alexandre Poirot and Julian Descottes fixed issues with local script override which should now work for SW (#1876060), CORS (#1834799) and CSP (#1904870) requests
- Hubert Boma Manilla is finalizing the Debugger migration to CodeMirror 6, now focusing on making tests to pass (#1909594, #1905840)
- Alexandre Poirot fixed an issue where source text content of ESM worker loaded via ChromeUtils methods was not showing in the Debugger (#1907977)
- Nicolas Chevobbe made flex and grid highlighters faster (#1909170)
- Nicolas Chevobbe made the “unused” parameter in light-dark() function struck through (#1857006)
WebDriver BiDi
- External:
- Thanks to Cauã Sene (cauasene00) for updating our tests to fully avoid requests related to system add-on updates. Previously they would just be redirected to a dummy URL and as a result were polluting our test logs. (#1904310)
- Updates:
- Sasha implemented a new event called browsingContext.navigationFailed, which is raised whenever a navigation fails (e.g. canceled, network error, etc.). In combination with other events such as browsingContext.load, this allows clients to monitor navigations from start to finish in all scenarios (#1846601)
- Sasha fixed a bug in the browsingContext.navigate command. If the client used the parameter wait=none, we now resolve the command even if the navigation triggered a “beforeunload” prompt. (#1763134)
- Sasha fixed a bug with the network.authRequired event, which was previously duplicated after each manual authentication attempt, leading to too many events. (#1899711)
- Julian updated the data-channel-opened notification to also be emitted for data URL channels created in content processes. Thanks to this WebDriver BiDi will now raise network events for all data URL requests. (#1904343)
- Julian updated the logic for the network.responseCompleted and network.fetchError events in order to raise them at the right time, and ensure a correct ordering of events. For instance, per spec for a successful navigation network.responseCompleted should be raised before browsingContext.load. (#1882803)
Migration Improvements
- We’re working with UX and PM on a wizard that will walk users through getting backup enabled and configured just how they like it. We’re still in the midst of breaking that down, but the metabug is here.
- mconley landed patches to make Web Locks available to privileged code in the parent process, and to use them in the Backup Service to avoid the interleaving of creating / deleting backups
- sthompson improved our error handling in the backup management UI in about:settings
- fchasen has a patch up that, after recovery, will make the recovered profile the default, and shutdown the browser that initiated recovery
- kpatenio landed the password rules tooltip to the backup management UI, and is working on efficiently checking user passwords against a local copy of the same “common password” list that FxA uses.
Picture-in-Picture
- Some strings were updated to use capitalised “Picture-in-Picture” rather than “picture-in-picture” per our word list (bug)
Screenshots
- Niklas made the screenshots preview face keyboard accessible
- Niklas fixed an issue where the RDM toolbar would overlap the dialog box
Search and Navigation
- Search
- Mortiz has created a new test function, SearchTestUtils.setRemoteSettingsConfig for setting the search configuration in xpcshell-tests, and improved SearchTestUtils.updateRemoteSettingsConfig.
- Both will take a partial search configuration & expand it into a full configuration. This simplifies test-setup, so that you only need to specify the bits that are important to the test.
- Some tests are already using these, we’ll be rolling it out to more soon.
- Mortiz has created a new test function, SearchTestUtils.setRemoteSettingsConfig for setting the search configuration in xpcshell-tests, and improved SearchTestUtils.updateRemoteSettingsConfig.
- Address Bar
- Work on the dedicated search button continues, with improved keyboard navigation (Dale), better icons in dark mode (daisuke)
- Karandeep and James have made the persistent search term feature more flexible to make it easier to handle more situations in future.
Storybook/Reusable Components
- Thanks to Liam (ldebeasi) for updating the moz-checkbox and moz-radio elements to always use the Acorn styling.
- When using the accordion moz-card, it can now be expanded and show its content by default.
